Over 750 Wilton-based players across Wilton Soccer Association’s (WSA) recreational and competitive soccer programs are ready to take to the fields this fall. While WSA’s competitive youth teams are set, the WSA’s recreational programs for all ages and abilities are still enrolling. The season kicks off in early September and organizers said age groups and sessions are filling fast but the program lineup offers a place for every child.

WILTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO