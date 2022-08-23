Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Wilson Graduate Receives YVC of Reading Youth of the Year Award
Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading (YVCR) has recognized recent Wilson High School graduate, Madilyn Fratis, with its first annual Youth of the Year Award. YVCR engages over 500 Berks County students annually in projects that serve the community. This award is given to one student who has shown exemplary leadership skills, has advanced the mission of YVCR through volunteerism and the development of creative YVCR projects, and has the highest level of volunteer commitment recorded in the program year.
bctv.org
Join Berks County Parks for Final 2022 FREE Summer Concert
Enjoy the natural beauty of our parks while enjoying live music during our fourth and final installment of the Berks County Parks and Recreation FREE Summer Concert Series this Friday, August 26. This concert will include free parking at the Gring’s Mill Amphitheater and on-site food trucks – the perfect recipe for a summer day out with the family!
bctv.org
The County of Berks Board of Commissioners’ Meeting 8-25-22
The County of Berks Board of Commissioners' meeting from Thursday, August 25th, 2022.
bctv.org
City of Reading Planning Commission Meeting 8-23-22
City of Reading Planning Commission held its monthly meeting on August 23, 2022.
Hope Rescue Mission breaks ground on LightHouse Women and Children’s Center in Reading
Residents, community leaders and elected officials all gathered in the lot behind Hope Rescue Mission Tuesday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new LightHouse Women and Children’s Center, a residential center for women and children on their 5 acre campus. The massive development project to transform a 25,000-square-foot...
bctv.org
City of Reading City Council Committee of the Whole ARPA Update 8-24-22
The City of Reading City Council and other entities held their biweekly Committee of the Whole meeting regarding ARPA funding applications and allocations on August 24th, 2022.
bctv.org
Michael Gombar Jr. Named Chairman of Berks Convention Center Authority
Michael Gombar Jr. has been named Chairman of the Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA) which oversees the operation of the Santander Center, the Santander Performing Arts Center and the Reading Royals. Mr. Gombar is a resident and appointee of the City of Reading. He has been a member of the Board since 2017 and Vice Chair since 2019. He will continue to serve along fellow board members P. Michael Ehlerman, Michele Richards, Michael Fiucci, Izzy Gonzalez, Rodney Ridley, and new board member Marilu Rodriguez.
sanatogapost.com
Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar
If the excitement of school openings hasmade the family a little weary, take a break this weekend. Enjoy a twilight hike Friday. On Saturday, tour the new Challenger Learning Center in Pottstown, marvel at the butterflies assembled in Royersford, or get a little buggy in Green Lane. Later Saturday night, at Green Lane Park, watch a production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, free! And on Sunday, cruise through the 30th annual edition of the Al Laskey Memorial Auto Show at Perkiomen Valley High School in Collegeville.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bear Creek to end summer with free concert, fireworks
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — Berks County's one-and-only ski resort will be sending summer off with a bang, as it no doubt looks forward to a cold and snowy winter. Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township announced plans Tuesday for a free Labor Day weekend concert and fireworks celebration on Sept. 4.
bctv.org
O’Pake Institute Announces New Exec. Dir. of Financial Services & Internal Operations
The O’Pake Institute for Economic Development and Entrepreneurship is excited to announce Lizette Epps as its new Executive Director of Financial Services & Internal Operations! Lizette brings over 25 years of business experience to O’Pake and holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix. A resident of Berks...
Times News
Schuylkill County teacher on target at archery tournament
A Schuylkill County elementary school teacher was on the mark at a recent archery competition. Amy Bachert, a fourth-grade teacher at St. Jerome’s Regional School in Rush Township, placed third twice at the International Bowhunting Organization’s World Championship at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County. “It was...
Curious Teen Learns the Hard Way That Wildlife Is Called Wild for a Reason
A Bucks County teen learned the hard way that despite the mnemonics about snake colors — red on yellow, deadly fellow… or is that yellow on red? — sometimes it’s best to leave them alone. Michael Tanenbaum reported for PhillyVoice on her dangerous encounter. Audrey Weir,...
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
wlvr.org
Lehigh County looks to expand successful opioid treatment program
Brianna Aletras-Dunn is a recovery specialist working to help those suffering from addiction. Originally from Fredericksburg, Virginia, she moved to the region about three years ago. But other people’s demons aren’t what brought her here. It was her own. “As a whole, Lehigh County has a lot of...
New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West. Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.
Mayor Morán reacts to recent spike of shootings throughout the City
In the wake of several recent shootings in the City of Reading, Mayor Eddie Morán released a statement Monday addressing the subject. “This has been a trying week in the city due to the violence experienced nationwide. Our police department is still investigating the three incidents that occurred in the past week. So far, it appears that all of the incidents involve victims that the offenders targeted. But all violence, whether targeted or random, is unacceptable. No matter what the initial dispute, whether domestic related, drugs, gangs, or perceived disrespect, violence is no way to handle such situations and doesn’t solve anything.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
susquehannastyle.com
Talk of the Town: Adamstown
As the antiques capital of the country, Adamstown is a great spot for both sights and shopping. With an ample amount of antique markets and eateries, there is plenty to do while spending a day in Adamstown. Stoudtburg Village. Known as “one of Lancaster’s best kept secrets,” stroll and shop...
bctv.org
Humane PA to Clear Shelters With One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating Clear The Shelters, with a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, August 27th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers. Clear The...
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania Getaway
Pennsylvania is brimming with gorgeous accommodation options. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by forest land to cabins up in the mountains, our beautiful state makes for a unique getaway.
