ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Little League participation on the rise post-COVID-19

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Little League International says participation in its baseball and softball leagues was up this season, and team managers are optimistic about another bump next year coming off the first full-scale Little League World Series since the pandemic. After the number of participating teams dropped...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Idaho State Journal

Curacao shuts out Taiwan 1-0 to move to LLWS championship

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Curacao didn’t do much at the plate Saturday, knocking out just three hits. But behind 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball from Reangelo Decaster, a few defensive gems and Jaydion Louisa’s pinch-hit dribbler, the Caribbean team beat Taiwan 1-0 to move on to the Little League World Series championship.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy