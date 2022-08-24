ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Despite Recent Decree, Fearful Soldiers Refuse to Continue to Fight, Constantly Beg to Leave the War & End Contract

Russia recently announced Putin's signing of a decree "increasing the number of army personnel by 137,000." This would bring the total number of Russian personnel to 1.15 million. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) commented that this indicates "Putin is unlikely to order a mass mobilization." The ISW further asserts that Russia is unlikely to generate the decreed additional forces. The ISW points to the Russian army's pre-invasion numbers of roughly 850,000, stating, "The Russian military has not historically met its end-strength targets." [i]
