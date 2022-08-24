Russia recently announced Putin's signing of a decree "increasing the number of army personnel by 137,000." This would bring the total number of Russian personnel to 1.15 million. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) commented that this indicates "Putin is unlikely to order a mass mobilization." The ISW further asserts that Russia is unlikely to generate the decreed additional forces. The ISW points to the Russian army's pre-invasion numbers of roughly 850,000, stating, "The Russian military has not historically met its end-strength targets." [i]

7 HOURS AGO