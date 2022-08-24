Read full article on original website
Related
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Russian Force Won't Return From Mission Fearing Ukraine Deployment: Report
Ukrainian intelligence officials say Russian troops in Kazakhstan don't "want to replenish the composition of the occupation contingent" in Ukraine.
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Despite Recent Decree, Fearful Soldiers Refuse to Continue to Fight, Constantly Beg to Leave the War & End Contract
Russia recently announced Putin's signing of a decree "increasing the number of army personnel by 137,000." This would bring the total number of Russian personnel to 1.15 million. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) commented that this indicates "Putin is unlikely to order a mass mobilization." The ISW further asserts that Russia is unlikely to generate the decreed additional forces. The ISW points to the Russian army's pre-invasion numbers of roughly 850,000, stating, "The Russian military has not historically met its end-strength targets." [i]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadly clashes rage in Baghdad in Shi'ite power struggle
BAGHDAD, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Heavy clashes erupted in Baghdad, killing almost 20 people on Monday, after powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said he would quit politics, prompting his loyalists to storm a government palace and fight with rival groups.
Comments / 0