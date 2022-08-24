ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Yardbarker

Jesse Chavez is traded from the Braves, and once again loses his mojo

In all my years of watching baseball, Jesse Chavez’s time with the Braves is one of the most peculiar cases I’ve ever covered. A journeyman pitcher for nearly two decades, Chavez signed a minor-league deal with the Braves last year after contemplating retirement. A couple of months later, he was in the majors, and the rest is history. Chavez went on to become a critical piece of Atlanta’s bullpen, recording a 2.14 ERA over 33.2 regular season innings. And he was even better in the playoffs, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings.
Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?

Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes

When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
Yankees preparing to call up Triple-A bullpen arm with nasty slider

The New York Yankees could use a bit more bullpen support after placing Clay Holmes and Scott Effross on the injured list this past week. The expectation is that Ron Marinaccio will take on a more prevalent role, but the team could look at their Triple-A squad in Scranton, pulling up another tantalizing young rookie.
Yankees receive some good injury news on trade acquisition Harrison Bader

The New York Yankees are waiting patiently for the return of acquisition Harrison Bader, in which they traded Jordan Montgomery away to the St. Louis Cardinals for. Montgomery has been incredible for St. Louis since being moved, featuring a 0.35 ERA. In exchange, Bader hasn’t even played a game for the Yankees yet, dealing with plantar fasciitis.
A’s defeat Yanks in 11th on walk-off error

Shea Langeliers raced home from second base on DJ LeMahieu's throwing error with two outs in the 11th inning Saturday night, allowing the host Oakland Athletics to record a 3-2 walk-off win over the New York Yankees. The Yankees finished with just one hit. Their winning streak ended at five.
New York Mets Injury Updates: Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme

New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters. According to Showalter, Escobar should be ready to rejoin the Mets on Friday or Saturday during their series with the Colorado...
Yankees have a big roster decision to make ahead of the playoffs

The New York Yankees trampled over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night, 13–4. After winning three consecutive games with a 4–2 scoreline, the Yankees’ offense finally exploded, thanks to the return of Giancarlo Stanton. Despite an inefficient rehab assignment in the minor leagues, Stanton made an impact...
The Yankees Have A Plan In Place With Nestor Cortes Out

The New York Yankees got some tough news this afternoon when it was learned that staff ace Nestor Cortes would be landing on the injured list with a groin issue. Cortes is 9-4 with a 2.68 ERA this season. To replace the 27-year-old lefty, the Yankees called up righty reliever...
Guardians Pitcher Can’t Stop Raving About A Star Teammate

Led by slugger Jose Ramirez, the Cleveland Guardians are surprising a ton of people around the baseball world, as they’ve taken control of first place in the American League Central and look to be running away with it. The 29-year-old is already over 100 RBI, hitting .284 with 25...
The Cubs Were Wise To Move On From Kris Bryant

Chicago Cubs fans had a lot to say about the team trading away Kris Bryant last season. Fans didn’t want to see their third baseman leave after helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. However, moving on from Bryant is proving to be a wise decision. While...
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
NHL News: Red Wings, Lightning, and Canucks

Filip Zadina Gets Bridge Deal To Stay With Red Wings. CapFriendly: The good news for Red Wings’ fans is that the Filip Zadina contract is very affordable. Now, he just has to live up to his draft potential. Zadina signed a three-year deal on Friday that will pay him $1.825 million AAV.
