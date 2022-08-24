ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValueWalk

Why Do We Still Blame Employees, When Training And Communication Are The Problems?

As a leader working with many organizations across the country, I realized they all had one thing in common: concluding prematurely that most operational gaps are caused by staff mistakes and not following protocol. But what if the protocol is inadequate and does not fulfill the intended purpose? How can...
CNBC

It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise

The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
Business Insider

PwC surveyed 722 top execs across corporate America. The findings should give workers everywhere fear for their jobs.

Rank-and-file employees across corporate America ought to be worried. At least, that's the takeaway from PwC's latest survey of top executives. Earlier this month, the international professional services firm polled 722 executives based in the United States, including chief financial officers, chief marketing executives, chief information officers, and corporate board directors.
