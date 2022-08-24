Families across Great Britain will find out on Friday how tough energy bills will be this winter but they may have to wait to discover what the Government will do to help.Around 24 million households are set to be told that their energy bills will rise by around 80% from the start of October.The average household will pay somewhere between £3,550 to £3,600 according to predictions from consultancies Cornwall Insight and Auxilione.This is approximately £2,300 more than a year earlier.It is likely to be a nervous wait between Friday when Ofgem announces the new cap and September 5, when the...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO