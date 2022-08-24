Read full article on original website
Related
mcknightsseniorliving.com
No men allowed: Operator opens women-only dementia unit
Des Moines, IA-based Via Health Services is set to open a women-only dementia unit this month at its Fleur Heights campus in Des Moines. It is the first of its kind for long-term care facilities in the state, Via President Jennifer Conner told the McKnight’s Business Daily. “We have...
GO in the Know: Non-Taxable Retirement Income, Sam’s Club Bargains & Top Financial Advice of the Week
We can all use a little help with financial planning from time to time, so take a break on this lovely Sunday and get some money advice from those in the know. The Big Lead: 6 Types of Retirement...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Rates of severe COVID-19 lower with nirmatrelvir in ≥65s
(HealthDay News) — For adults aged 65 years or older, nirmatrelvir is associated with reduced rates of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19, according to a study published online Aug. 24 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Ronen Arbel, PhD, from Clalit Health Services in Tel Aviv, Israel,...
Comments / 0