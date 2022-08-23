ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

KSLA

Bossier deputies help relocate alligator that was in resident’s backyard

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office took on a unique role Tuesday... gator wranglers!. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, deputies helped out a resident in Benton who had an unwelcome visitor. The 3-foot alligator had wandered onto the homeowner’s property. “Many of our animal...
BENTON, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Benton Family Swimming Pool Almost Became New Home For Gator

When an alligator appears from right of the swamp and begins to near your swimming pool in the backyard, what do you do? You call the "Gator Busters." All kidding aside, situations like this could get ugly and extremely dangerous, so if you live anywhere in Bossier Parish, you'd immediately call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department.
BENTON, LA
KEEL Radio

Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)

Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
HAUGHTON, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic

This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

The Different Dating Styles You Can Find in Shreveport

Let's just put this out there and be honest with it. Dating is rough. Dating Is Even More Difficult in Shreveport-Bossier. The dating pool seems so shallow here in the Ark-La-Tex. In a time when we have so much access to communication, there is even more room for miscommunication. Why is it that we use our phones to read between the lines?
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Dr. James Barnes Was Caught in the Act of Being Awesome

A small office, especially a doctor's office, with a staff of only three, can be a blessing or a curse. If all three truly like and respect one another, it can an incredible blessing. Of course, if there's a "squeaky wheel", it can be a horrific nightmare. Thankfully, in the case of Dr. James Barnes' office, all three members are like family, and Dr. Barnes' two employees, Tori and Taylor, truly believe that Dr. Barnes hung the moon.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Heavy rain causing hazards across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flooding and heavy rains caused traffic hazards and felled trees in several areas across the ArkLaTex Monday night. As of 2:30 a.m., officials reported hazards in these areas.:. Louisiana:. Caddo Parish. Shreveport. The 8900 block of Kingston Rd. in the Brookwood neighborhood is flooded. De...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Kicker 102.5

See Flooding Roads in Texarkana? Turn Around, Don’t Drown

There has been a lot of rain today. The Dallas Fort Worth area was experiencing flooded areas earlier today and even rescues with motorists stranded in flooding areas. The Texarkana area is under a Flash Flood Watch today (August 22) tonight and all day tomorrow (Tuesday, August 23). Right now might be a great time to go over some things to know and pay attention to if we start seeing some flooding on roads in town.
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bat Removal at Shreveport’s Fair Grounds Field is Underway

The decision was made by the city in early April of 2022 that Fair Grounds Field would be demolished. Something was still standing in the way of the wrecking ball after the decision was made... You guessed it! The bats. We were told by representatives of the city, that before the bats could be removed, we had to wait for "bat mating season" to be over. Well, it seems that the honeymoon is over for the bats at Fair Grounds Field, as crews were seen removing them for relocation on Tuesday (8/23/22).
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Big rig crash partially closes Highway 169

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies are asking drivers to avoid the 4100 block of state Highway 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road as they investigate a crash, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. when an 18-wheeler flipped over. Caddo Fire District 3...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Manhunt underway in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Have You Ever Driven To The Most Haunted TOWN in Texas?

There are probably plenty of towns that could probably be in the running for the most haunted in Texas. Every town has a story of some sort about something being haunted. So, I decided to google the most haunted town in Texas, and, this is what came up. There has to be a reason GOOGLE recognizes this as the most haunted town in Texas!
JEFFERSON, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

