q973radio.com
Biggest Poker Tournament Since 2019 Arrives in Shreveport Today
Those who know me, know I absolutely love Texas Hold ‘Em Poker. It’s been a passion of mine since long before I was of age to play poker for real. Now, I’m not any good at it, but I do thoroughly enjoy playing for hours on end whenever I get the chance.
KTAL
Paddlefish to become official fish of Jefferson, Marion Counties
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The City of Jefferson and Marion County took a step toward the preservation of one of the oldest fish species in America with a new proclamation. The Paddlefish dates back to the Jurassic era, more than 350 million years ago, and Jeffersonians are doing...
KSLA
Bossier deputies help relocate alligator that was in resident’s backyard
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office took on a unique role Tuesday... gator wranglers!. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, deputies helped out a resident in Benton who had an unwelcome visitor. The 3-foot alligator had wandered onto the homeowner’s property. “Many of our animal...
It’s Gumbo Weather, Don’t Forget the 14 Rules of Southern Cooking
It's finally gumbo weather here in Louisiana! Let's hunker down with some comfort food, but don't go forgetting the 'rules' when it comes to southern cooking!. Shreveport-Bossier City has experienced a record 26 days of 100° plus temperatures this summer making 2022 one of our hottest years yet. Thankfully,...
Benton Family Swimming Pool Almost Became New Home For Gator
When an alligator appears from right of the swamp and begins to near your swimming pool in the backyard, what do you do? You call the "Gator Busters." All kidding aside, situations like this could get ugly and extremely dangerous, so if you live anywhere in Bossier Parish, you'd immediately call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department.
Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)
Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic
This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
The Different Dating Styles You Can Find in Shreveport
Let's just put this out there and be honest with it. Dating is rough. Dating Is Even More Difficult in Shreveport-Bossier. The dating pool seems so shallow here in the Ark-La-Tex. In a time when we have so much access to communication, there is even more room for miscommunication. Why is it that we use our phones to read between the lines?
KTBS
Shreveport woman says city's botched repair to blame for stuck car
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman is basically a prisoner in her house after recent rains washed away rocks that were put over the city's water line repairs at the end of her driveway. Cecilia Jackson was just trying to take her granddaughter to school Tuesday when she backed out...
Bossier Eatery Makes the Best French Dip Sandwich in Louisiana
A while ago I asked Shreveport-Bossier to tell me all about the best sandwich you could score in Shreveport-Bossier. So many new places popped up on my radar. There Was One Sandwich Shop That Was Recommended Multiple Times. I had never seen Fat Tuesday before. I heard their King Cakes...
Dr. James Barnes Was Caught in the Act of Being Awesome
A small office, especially a doctor's office, with a staff of only three, can be a blessing or a curse. If all three truly like and respect one another, it can an incredible blessing. Of course, if there's a "squeaky wheel", it can be a horrific nightmare. Thankfully, in the case of Dr. James Barnes' office, all three members are like family, and Dr. Barnes' two employees, Tori and Taylor, truly believe that Dr. Barnes hung the moon.
KTBS
Boil advisory in place for some Red River Parish residents
HALL SUMMIT, La. - Residents of the East Cross Water System in Red River Parish are under a boil advisory. Spokesman Bobby Thigpen told KTBS 3 News Tuesday that the decision was made to put the advisory in place after a loss of water pressure in the area. The boil...
KTAL
Heavy rain causing hazards across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flooding and heavy rains caused traffic hazards and felled trees in several areas across the ArkLaTex Monday night. As of 2:30 a.m., officials reported hazards in these areas.:. Louisiana:. Caddo Parish. Shreveport. The 8900 block of Kingston Rd. in the Brookwood neighborhood is flooded. De...
See Flooding Roads in Texarkana? Turn Around, Don’t Drown
There has been a lot of rain today. The Dallas Fort Worth area was experiencing flooded areas earlier today and even rescues with motorists stranded in flooding areas. The Texarkana area is under a Flash Flood Watch today (August 22) tonight and all day tomorrow (Tuesday, August 23). Right now might be a great time to go over some things to know and pay attention to if we start seeing some flooding on roads in town.
Bat Removal at Shreveport’s Fair Grounds Field is Underway
The decision was made by the city in early April of 2022 that Fair Grounds Field would be demolished. Something was still standing in the way of the wrecking ball after the decision was made... You guessed it! The bats. We were told by representatives of the city, that before the bats could be removed, we had to wait for "bat mating season" to be over. Well, it seems that the honeymoon is over for the bats at Fair Grounds Field, as crews were seen removing them for relocation on Tuesday (8/23/22).
KTBS
New Caddo Parish 'village' to provide permanent homes for the homeless
BETHANY, La. - Tiny homes are a solution a local nonprofit is working toward to provide a more permanent solution for the homeless community of Shreveport. It is called Settled Inn Village and sits on about 48 acres. There's some existing mobile homes with tenants already there. Settled Inn Village...
westcentralsbest.com
Big rig crash partially closes Highway 169
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies are asking drivers to avoid the 4100 block of state Highway 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road as they investigate a crash, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. when an 18-wheeler flipped over. Caddo Fire District 3...
Worst Places to Run Out of Gas in Shreveport Bossier
I'm pretty careful about making sure I have gas in the car to avoid any problems on the road, but this weekend I let the tank drop to empty and my car shows I have only 5 miles left to go. I will have to fuel up asap. I'm not interested in testing the car to see how far it can go.
KSLA
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
Have You Ever Driven To The Most Haunted TOWN in Texas?
There are probably plenty of towns that could probably be in the running for the most haunted in Texas. Every town has a story of some sort about something being haunted. So, I decided to google the most haunted town in Texas, and, this is what came up. There has to be a reason GOOGLE recognizes this as the most haunted town in Texas!
News Radio 710 KEEL
Shreveport, LA
ABOUT
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
