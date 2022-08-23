ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

NPR

When did human bodies evolve to sweat? We don't know exactly when

All summer, NPR's Science Desk has been looking at sweat. Humans are covered with millions of sweat glands, but it wasn't always that way. When did humans start to sweat?
ohmymag.co.uk

The dark side of a Virgo

Virgo is the sixth zodiac sign of astrology and is often considered to be the purest zodiac sign (because of its symbol—the virgin). However, they too have a dark side, like every other human on the planet. These perfectionists of the zodiac signs often overdo and overthink at times and has exceptionally high standards for themselves, confirms Your Tango. Despite being easily irritated and frustrated, these are the four most toxic traits of a Virgo:
NPR

Buddhist statues and Roman bridges: Droughts reveal history in the world's waterways

Severe droughts have lowered the levels of waterways around the world, leading to the discovery of several artifacts and historical sites previously hidden underwater. Severe drought has dried up waterways around the world this year. And as water levels lower, rare glimpses into the past have emerged. German warships sunk in World War II are rising from the Danube. In China, 600-year-old Buddhist statues were discovered in the Yangtze River.
NPR

Game over? Why some Twitch streamers are burning out

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Keller Gordon, contributor and reporter for NPR's Join the Game, about burnout among professional Twitch streamers. We hear a lot about employee burnout these days, and it is affecting even people whose work quite literally is play. (SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO GAME) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: First...
NPR

Former NPR CEO Jarl Mohn wants to collect a mug from each member station

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. You can get some pretty cool stuff if you donate to your local NPR station. Just ask NPR's former CEO, Jarl Mohn, who decided to become a member of all 251 member stations around the country. He sent a donation of a thousand bucks to each of them and just asked for a mug in return. He's assembled a massive collection - 210 stations sent him one. He even took a picture with all of them. So, yes, Jarl Mohn has a mug shot. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

Holly Herndon: How AI can transform your voice

HOLLY+: (Singing in Catalan). It's the TED Radio Hour from NPR. I'm Manoush Zomorodi. On the show today, incognito. And what if we can disguise and manipulate our voices to do things that no human can do? Well, it gets really confusing. This is artist Holly Herndon on the TED stage, playing a recording of what sounds like her singing. But here's the thing.
NPR

Outside Hong Kong there's something unexpected: free-roaming animals

Just outside the city of Hong Kong is a jungle with free-roaming animals you might not expect to find. NPR's John Ruwitch reports on one woman's mission to save them. JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: It's hard to envision feral cows when you're in the city of Hong Kong. But hoof it onto a ferry to the south side of an island called Lantau that's also part of Hong Kong a half-hour away...
NPR

Mack Rutherford, 17, becomes the youngest person to fly around the world alone

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I don't know what you were doing when you were 17, but one 17-year-old just became the youngest person to fly around the world alone. His name is Mack Rutherford. He got his pilot's license when he was just 15. He was born into a family of aviators. His older sister, in fact, has the world record for youngest woman to fly around the world alone. That must have inspired him. He started his trip in Bulgaria and went across 52 countries and five continents. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC'S "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Adrian Ma. I'm Wailin Wong. And today, our colleague from Planet Money is joining us. Welcome, Amanda Aronczyk. AMANDA ARONCZYK, BYLINE: Hello. MA: Amanda, you're here because it's Friday,...
NPR

Deepa Fernandes Joins NPR and WBUR's Here & Now as Co-host

Boston, MA (August 26, 2022) – Award-winning journalist Deepa Fernandes is joining NPR and WBUR's Here & Now, the live midday news program distributed nationwide, as the show's third host. On Monday, October 10th she will make her debut alongside Robin Young and Scott Tong. Fernandes has extensive experience...
One Green Planet

TikTok Hack: How to Instantly Ease Bloating

We all know bloating is no fun, and it can come at the most inconvenient times. Bloating can happen for several reasons. Hormones, stress, digestion problems, food sensitivities, eating too much fiber at one time, or even eating large meals can all cause bloating. Sometimes it even happens for no reason at all, which is frustrating on a whole other level. Whatever the case, give this TikTok hack a try and see if it works for you!
NYLON

Introducing Skin Cycling, TikTok’s Latest Derm-Approved Skin Care Trend

It seems like every day there’s a new skincare routine, secret, or product that goes viral on TikTok. But with so much noise, it can often be hard to determine what’s worth trying and what we should be scrolling past. However, the latest viral TikTok skincare trend is not only dermatologist-approved but created by a dermatologist herself. Dermatologist and TikTok creator, Dr. Whitney Bowe, founder of Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty coining the new phrase, “skin cycling” as a way of thinking about managing your weekly skin care routine. Bowe says a set routine, using different products (or not using products) throughout the week can transform your skin, especially if you suffer from acne, rosacea, eczema, brown spots, sensitive skin, or mature skin.
