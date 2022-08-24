Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northeastoregonnow.com
No Steelhead Retention in Parts of John Day, Umatilla, Walla Walla Rivers
While upriver Columbia River steelhead returns have improved this year, returns of hatchery and/or wild fish to several northeast Oregon tributaries are still expected to be low. According to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, extra protections are needed for both wild and hatchery fish. Portions of these rivers...
opb.org
Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together
On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
northeastoregonnow.com
No One Injured Following 3-Vehicle Accident in Hermiston
No injuries were reported Tuesday morning following a three-vehicle accident in Hermiston. The Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to the accident around 10:33 a.m. at S.E. 4th Street and E. Main Street. Upon arrival, crews immediately evaluated the three patients and applied absorbent to leaking automobile fluids. None of the occupants were transported to the hospital.
This winery near Tri-Cities was voted best U.S. tasting room. Which is your favorite?
It’s wine tasting room was decorated by famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goeasternoregon.com
Last few weeks to 'get wild' in Pendleton
PENDLETON — There are only two weeks left to “Get Wild in Pendleton.”. The second-annual summer event will run until Sept. 3, according to Cheri Rosenberg, Pendleton Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer. “It’s really successful,” she said. “There’s a little bit of something for everybody.”...
klcc.org
Oregon food company fined $100,000 for mishandling chemicals
An Oregon company has agreed to pay $100,000 for violating the Clean Air Act. Smith Frozen Foods Inc. is based in Weston, a small town in Umatilla County. According to EPA inspections from 2016, the company improperly handled anhydrous ammonia, a chemical that can lead to lung damage and death.
nbcrightnow.com
Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-82
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-82 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-82, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two Arrested in La Grande on Burglary Trespassing
LA GRANDE — (Information from the City of La Grande Police Department) Official log:. “Report of a trespass. Officer responded. Two arrested. Austin Cameron Reynolds, DOB 06/08/200, address unknown, was arrested for criminal trespass II, Burglary I, Theft II and Probation Violation. Kathina Marie Ruffner, DOB 07/16/2004, address unknown, was arrested for criminal trespass II.”According to La Grande Police Lieutenant Jason Hays, the two had broken into Austin’s grandparents house and stolen several items. They were asleep in the grandparent’s vehicle when police arrived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Eastern Oregon Man sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug and Firearm Offenses
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Department of Justice) A Baker City, Oregon man with several prior felony convictions was sentenced to federal prison today after he was arrested with multiple firearms and a large quantity of methamphetamine. Jacob Grammon, 26, was sentenced to 95 months in federal prison...
Oregon robbery suspect drew gun when clerk laughed at him, say investigators
The cashier thought the note demanding $1 million in cash was a joke.
kptv.com
Eastern Oregon company ordered to pay $100K after violating Clean Air Act
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Smith Frozen Foods, Inc. of Weston, Oregon has agreed to pay $100,000 for Clean Air Act violations. According to an EPA statement on Monday, during inspections conducted in 2016, the EPA found the company failed to maintain and implement its required Risk Management Plan when using and storing anhydrous ammonia. This chemical can lead to serious lung damage and even death when not handled safely.
northeastoregonnow.com
Wildhorse Resort & Casino Robbery Suspect Faces Federal Charges
A Umatilla County man attempting an armed robbery at Wildhorse Resort & Casino opened fire last week outside the casino. The U.S. Department of Justice for the District of Oregon last Friday announced federal charges against 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil for his role in the Aug. 17 shooting incident at the tribal casino. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Oregon district alleges that Vigil committed a Hobbs Act robbery when he entered the Wildhorse casino with a firearm and demanded $1 million.
Comments / 0