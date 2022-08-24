Read full article on original website
Gulf Coast drying out after flash flooding
Eyes on the skies again today after torrential rains across Southern states, including South Mississippi. We saw so many scenes dealing with the weather across the Gulf Coast, like Highway 90 disappearing under all the rainwater near Gautier Vancleave Road. All that has drained off for the most part.
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South
PEARL, Miss. (AP) – People in parts of the Deep South are cleaning up after flash flooding sent water into churches, homes and businesses. Several inches of rain fell within a few hours Wednesday in Mississippi. Heavy rainfall was continuing Thursday in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.
Lottery Draw for August 25th, 2022: CASH 3, CASH 4, and MATCH 5
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days....
Lottery Draw for August 26th, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4 MIDDAY
Here are the winning numbers for today’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
8/26 – The Chief’s ” Torrential Flooding” Friday Morning Forecast
A stalled stationary front overhead will continue to bring the abundant moisture flow to the area. But with the even weaker surface low pressure and attendant boundary near or just offshore today, the focus for heavy rainfall should be at the coast or just offshore. This will be the reason for not posting a flood watch. So, long story longer, this does not mean there will be no heavy rain producing storms around, there just should not be as many as there have been inland. But with any heavy rainfall, the potential that an isolated location could see flooding is still possible as grounds are absolutely soaked.
Lottery Numbers for August 24th, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
