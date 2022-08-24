ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

westseattleblog.com

LOST DOG: Seen Gertie? – August 26, 2022 10:52 am

Our dog Gertie got out of our yard around 10:30 pm, Thursday 8/26. We live at 4813 48th Ave SW in SeaView. My name is Kirby and my wife is Shannon. Our cell numbers are 206-550-9484 and 425-830-2661. She did not have a collar on and is 13 years old...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

HAPPENING NOW: Seattle Folklorico Festival at Westcrest Park

(WSB photo – Joyas Mestizas at Seattle Folklorico Festival) Dance and music isn’t all you’ll see at the Seattle Folklorico Festival, happening at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW) until 4 pm. As noted in our calendar listing, you can shop and snack too. Local organizations are there...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Seattle, WA
Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
KIRO 7 Seattle

Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area

EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
EVERETT, WA
parentmap.com

Spooner Farms Sunflower Festival

Add some sun into your day and join us for our Sunflower Festival!. Bring your family, friends, loved ones, and neighbors. or come by yourself. Take in the beauty of the sunflowers. Before you head home stop by the Spooner Farm store right down the road and pick up some blueberries. blackberries, Puyallup valley corn, or all three. There is no limit.
PUYALLUP, WA
westseattleblog.com

HAPPENING NOW: First-ever Admiral Junction Funktion

For the first time ever – or at least the first time we can recall – you can wander California Avenue SW north of Admiral Way today, during the first-ever Admiral Junction Funktion, continuing until 9 pm. Local businesses welcome you to come shop, dine, drink, and play!
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

HAPPENING NOW: 2nd annual Lowrider Block Party in South Delridge

The cars are of course a big draw at the 2nd annual Lowrider Block Party, happening until 6 pm on 17th SW between Delridge and Roxbury – we spotted a two-wheeler too:. Art is a centerpiece as well, creating it as well as admiring it:. The custom cars are...
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Surveillance camera catches rare sighting of Pacific marten in Olympic National Forest

Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle partnered with Olympic National Forest last summer to install six motion-triggered camera and scent dispenser stations in the National Forest in hopes of detecting martens, a rare native carnivore thought to be living there in very sparse numbers. A month ago, the survey team returned to the station and discovered multiple photos of a single Pacific marten, which had visited the station in January.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police to resume regular community meetings

It’s been many months since the last general community meeting with Southwest Precinct police leadership, under the auspices of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council. Just got word that the meetings will be revived, starting next month. The anouncement is from the precinct’s Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC ALERT: SW Spokane Street closure

After a couple of notes about traffic troubles in the low-bridge vicinity right now, we dug up this Metro alert about overnight work:. Overnight on Thursday, August 25, from 10:00 PM until 5:00 AM Friday morning, Metro routes 21 and the RapidRide C Line will be affected by the closure of westbound SW Spokane St between Delridge Way SW and SW Avalon Way, due to construction.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEEKEND PREVIEW: Four aquatic athletic attempts on Puget Sound

We’ve already previewed a multitude of big events this weekend – street parties and more – but if you’re watching the water, you might see these four aquatic attempts:. THE GREAT CROSS-SOUND RACE: Sound Rowers and Paddlers will be back in the water on Saturday for their almost-annual big race from Alki to South Bainbridge Island and back, starting at 9 am.
SEATTLE, WA

