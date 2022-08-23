Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
bctv.org
City of Reading City Council Committee of the Whole ARPA Update 8-24-22
The City of Reading City Council and other entities held their biweekly Committee of the Whole meeting regarding ARPA funding applications and allocations on August 24th, 2022. We need your support!. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future...
bctv.org
City of Reading Planning Commission Meeting 8-23-22
City of Reading Planning Commission held its monthly meeting on August 23, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
The County of Berks Board of Commissioners’ Meeting 8-25-22
The County of Berks Board of Commissioners’ meeting from Thursday, August 25th, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
Michael Gombar Jr. Named Chairman of Berks Convention Center Authority
Michael Gombar Jr. has been named Chairman of the Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA) which oversees the operation of the Santander Center, the Santander Performing Arts Center and the Reading Royals. Mr. Gombar is a resident and appointee of the City of Reading. He has been a member of the Board since 2017 and Vice Chair since 2019. He will continue to serve along fellow board members P. Michael Ehlerman, Michele Richards, Michael Fiucci, Izzy Gonzalez, Rodney Ridley, and new board member Marilu Rodriguez.
bctv.org
Berks Election Board approves certifying primary election results per court order
Reading, PA — After reviewing the ruling from the Commonwealth Court in regard to the undated ballot litigation, the Berks County Election Board believes the necessary clarity has been provided and will comply with the court order. The Board approved certifying the results for races indicated in the court order to include the undated ballots during a special Election Board meeting held Wednesday morning.
Hope Rescue Mission breaks ground on LightHouse Women and Children’s Center in Reading
Residents, community leaders and elected officials all gathered in the lot behind Hope Rescue Mission Tuesday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new LightHouse Women and Children’s Center, a residential center for women and children on their 5 acre campus. The massive development project to transform a 25,000-square-foot...
bctv.org
Wilson Graduate Receives YVC of Reading Youth of the Year Award
Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading (YVCR) has recognized recent Wilson High School graduate, Madilyn Fratis, with its first annual Youth of the Year Award. YVCR engages over 500 Berks County students annually in projects that serve the community. This award is given to one student who has shown exemplary leadership skills, has advanced the mission of YVCR through volunteerism and the development of creative YVCR projects, and has the highest level of volunteer commitment recorded in the program year.
WFMZ-TV Online
YVCR honors Wilson grad as its 1st youth of the year
READING, Pa. — Hundreds of students spread out across Berks County each year, volunteering their time to serve the community in which they live. This year, one member of the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading stood out for her exemplary leadership skills and commitment to the corps' mission. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Leinbach: Criticism of Berks voting machines misdirected
READING, Pa. — Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach on Thursday responded to a public comment regarding electronic voting machines, saying the complaint really needs to go to the Pennsylvania Legislature. Dwight Wegman, Lower Heidelberg Township, said there is a larger point to be made concerning the recent resignation...
Republican Gov. nominee Doug Mastriano to hold campaign event in Aston, Delaware County
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) - The race for Pennsylvania governor comes to the Philly area Wednesday. Republican Doug Mastriano is campaigning at a bar and grill in Aston starting at 1 p.m.It follows an event Wednesday morning at a roofing company in Montgomery County. Delaware County Democrats are planning their own event Wednesday as well.
bctv.org
Penn State Berks Reference Librarian to Chair American Library Association Committee
Sarah Hartman-Caverly, MS(LIS), MSIS, reference librarian and library liaison to the division of engineering, business, and computing at the Penn State Berks Thun Library, was recently invited to chair the American Library Association Intellectual Freedom Round Table Publications & Communications Committee for 2022-23. This is a key leadership position that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton Area SD faces enrollment growth from building boom as facilities age
The Northampton Area School District resembles a 97-square-mile puzzle spread over seven municipalities. Some pieces are in place. The district has old buildings that must be renovated or replaced. Meanwhile, residential growth looms in the district. How many new residents and students that will bring and where they will live...
Mayor Morán appoints Felix Freytiz III as new Chief of Staff
Mayor Morán announced Friday his new appointment to his office staff. Felix Freytiz III has been named Chief of Staff to the Mayor, effective August 22, 2022. Freytiz will replace Frank B. Denbowski, who has held that position since June 2020. “The Mayor’s Chief of Staff is a crucial...
See Where Chester County Ranks Among Counties with Worst Commute Time in Pennsylvania
Chester County placed in the upper half among counties that have the worst commutes in Pennsylvania, according to a new report recently released by Stacker. Stacker compiled the list using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked based on the longest average commute time in 2020. Chester County...
Despite Progress Made in Fiscal 2022, Pottstown Hospital Owner Continues Bleeding Red
Tower Health's FY2022 performance was not aided by its Montgomery County-area hospitals.Image via iStock. Montgomery County and its nearby communities proved to be a tough environment to ailing Tower Health, as evidenced by its fiscal 2022 results. John George diagnosed the healthcare provider’s ongoing issues in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges
MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair. Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored. "It is going to be disassembled, and once it is...
bctv.org
O’Pake Institute Announces New Exec. Dir. of Financial Services & Internal Operations
The O’Pake Institute for Economic Development and Entrepreneurship is excited to announce Lizette Epps as its new Executive Director of Financial Services & Internal Operations! Lizette brings over 25 years of business experience to O’Pake and holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix. A resident of Berks...
WFMZ-TV Online
New life sought for blighted property in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania is investing big bucks in a former factory in Montgomery County. Nearly $500,000 will be used to clean up contamination, with the goal of giving the region a brighter future. The Pottstown Plating Works plant was once a source of pride for the borough, but today, it's just an eyesore.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Phoenixville (PA) Fire Department Dedicates New Station
Daily Local News, West Chester, Pa. Aug. 22—PHOENIXVILLE — The Phoenixville Fire Department held a building dedication and housing ceremony for its new fire station on Paradise Street. A parade from the current station on Church Street to the new station kicked off the day’s festivities, followed by...
WFMZ-TV Online
Collision center owner turned himself in after submitting nearly 300 false insurance claims
NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. -- A Bucks County collision center owner has been arrested for allegedly pocketing $426,000 from nearly 300 false auto insurance claims he submitted. The owner of Chalfont Collision Center, John Reis, is accused of submitting those fraudulent claims to four insurance companies over a period of several years.
