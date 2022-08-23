Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading (YVCR) has recognized recent Wilson High School graduate, Madilyn Fratis, with its first annual Youth of the Year Award. YVCR engages over 500 Berks County students annually in projects that serve the community. This award is given to one student who has shown exemplary leadership skills, has advanced the mission of YVCR through volunteerism and the development of creative YVCR projects, and has the highest level of volunteer commitment recorded in the program year.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO