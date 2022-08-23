ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

bctv.org

City of Reading City Council Committee of the Whole ARPA Update 8-24-22

The City of Reading City Council and other entities held their biweekly Committee of the Whole meeting regarding ARPA funding applications and allocations on August 24th, 2022.
READING, PA
bctv.org

City of Reading Planning Commission Meeting 8-23-22

City of Reading Planning Commission held its monthly meeting on August 23, 2022.
READING, PA
bctv.org

The County of Berks Board of Commissioners’ Meeting 8-25-22

The County of Berks Board of Commissioners' meeting from Thursday, August 25th, 2022.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Michael Gombar Jr. Named Chairman of Berks Convention Center Authority

Michael Gombar Jr. has been named Chairman of the Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA) which oversees the operation of the Santander Center, the Santander Performing Arts Center and the Reading Royals. Mr. Gombar is a resident and appointee of the City of Reading. He has been a member of the Board since 2017 and Vice Chair since 2019. He will continue to serve along fellow board members P. Michael Ehlerman, Michele Richards, Michael Fiucci, Izzy Gonzalez, Rodney Ridley, and new board member Marilu Rodriguez.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Berks Election Board approves certifying primary election results per court order

Reading, PA — After reviewing the ruling from the Commonwealth Court in regard to the undated ballot litigation, the Berks County Election Board believes the necessary clarity has been provided and will comply with the court order. The Board approved certifying the results for races indicated in the court order to include the undated ballots during a special Election Board meeting held Wednesday morning.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Wilson Graduate Receives YVC of Reading Youth of the Year Award

Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading (YVCR) has recognized recent Wilson High School graduate, Madilyn Fratis, with its first annual Youth of the Year Award. YVCR engages over 500 Berks County students annually in projects that serve the community. This award is given to one student who has shown exemplary leadership skills, has advanced the mission of YVCR through volunteerism and the development of creative YVCR projects, and has the highest level of volunteer commitment recorded in the program year.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

YVCR honors Wilson grad as its 1st youth of the year

READING, Pa. — Hundreds of students spread out across Berks County each year, volunteering their time to serve the community in which they live. This year, one member of the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading stood out for her exemplary leadership skills and commitment to the corps' mission. The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Leinbach: Criticism of Berks voting machines misdirected

READING, Pa. — Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach on Thursday responded to a public comment regarding electronic voting machines, saying the complaint really needs to go to the Pennsylvania Legislature. Dwight Wegman, Lower Heidelberg Township, said there is a larger point to be made concerning the recent resignation...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

New life sought for blighted property in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania is investing big bucks in a former factory in Montgomery County. Nearly $500,000 will be used to clean up contamination, with the goal of giving the region a brighter future. The Pottstown Plating Works plant was once a source of pride for the borough, but today, it's just an eyesore.
POTTSTOWN, PA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Phoenixville (PA) Fire Department Dedicates New Station

Daily Local News, West Chester, Pa. Aug. 22—PHOENIXVILLE — The Phoenixville Fire Department held a building dedication and housing ceremony for its new fire station on Paradise Street. A parade from the current station on Church Street to the new station kicked off the day’s festivities, followed by...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA

