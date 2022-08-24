ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers release K Nick Sciba

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pXQ4_0hSvnBqb00

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh announced five more roster moves to get to the required 80 players on their training camp roster by the deadline at the end of business. One of those players released was kicker Nick Sciba.

Sciba had been strong in training camp and the preseason but he knew the entire time his reps were essentially a tryout for a different team. The Steelers have one of the best kickers in the league in Chris Boswell who they just gave a huge new contract too. If he is still available, I could see the Steelers trying to add Sciba to the practice squad as a backup plan but with kickers in great demand there should be a team willing to take a chance on him.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
WASHINGTON, DC
105.3 The Fan

5 targets to replace Cowboys LT Tyron Smith

The Cowboys have over two weeks to determine who will start at left tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 after Tyron Smith went down with a knee injury that could keep him out of the lineup until December “if all goes perfectly well.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl

Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
ClutchPoints

Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Jaguars Released Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran quarterback Jake Luton on Friday. In corresponding moves, the team also picked up kicker Jake Verity and waived linebacker Grant Morgan. The release of Luton leaves E.J. Perry as the only active quarterback for tomorrow's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN NFL insider...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bucs Released Veteran Wide Receiver Thursday Morning

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived veteran wide receiver Cyril Grayson with an injury designation on Thursday. As a reserve wideout option in 2021, Grayson logged 212 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions. On top of his injury issues, Grayson got the boot in order to free up a spot...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon

With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens mascot is carted off the field

It’s not every day your mascot is carted off the field. That’s precisely what happened before the start of the second half in the preseason finale between the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Baltimore’s mascot, Poe, was injured during halftime of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

144K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy