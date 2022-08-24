Steelers release K Nick Sciba

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh announced five more roster moves to get to the required 80 players on their training camp roster by the deadline at the end of business. One of those players released was kicker Nick Sciba.

Sciba had been strong in training camp and the preseason but he knew the entire time his reps were essentially a tryout for a different team. The Steelers have one of the best kickers in the league in Chris Boswell who they just gave a huge new contract too. If he is still available, I could see the Steelers trying to add Sciba to the practice squad as a backup plan but with kickers in great demand there should be a team willing to take a chance on him.