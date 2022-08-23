Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
ABC Action News
Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon
WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
ospreyobserver.com
A Kitten Place, Garage Sale, 5K & More
A Kitten Place Rescue Looking For Vendors And Sponsors For 5K Run. Local cat and kitten rescue A Kitten Place is holding its annual Black Cat Halloween Run on Sunday, October 30 at Twin Lakes and is looking for vendors and corporate sponsors for the event. Last year, the 5K run had over 175 participants.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Gives Back: College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving
In Tampa Bay and beyond, College H.U.N.K.S are moving with purpose. Tampa headquartered, the purpose-driven, values-based, socially conscious moving and junk removal company is heavily involved with charitable and philanthropic efforts that have a direct and immediate impact on people in the communities they serve. On the surface, College H.U.N.K.S...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Tampa Bay area restaurants named to ‘most iconic’ in Florida list
Three Tampa Bay area restaurants have been named to a travel blog's "12 Most Iconic Restaurants in Florida" list.
Gold star family receives home in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A gold star family in Wesley Chapel received the heartwarming surprise of a mortgage-free home on Thursday. The project was made possible by Building Homes for Heroes and the Pulte Group. The gold star family consists of four siblings. They lost their father when he...
Humane Society of Tampa Bay takes in 15 beagles from ‘horrific breeding facility’
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay opened its doors to 15 beagles as a part of a "historic operation" to rescue 4,000 dogs from a "mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns."
Looking For The Perfect Pet? Experts Will Help You Find Your Pet Pal At Hillsborough Shelter On Saturday
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Residents interested in adopting a dog or cat and looking for a little extra help in finding a perfect match are invited to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center on Saturday, Aug. 27. Local animal rescue volunteers will be at
IN THIS ARTICLE
Friends remember St. Pete man after boating accident
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — 28-year-old Jackson Christman was reported missing on Saturday after going out boating the previous day. One of Christman's friends ended up finding his boat washed up on the beach. “When he found that and saw that there was damage on the boat that threw...
The Laker/Lutz News
Business Digest 08/24/2022
Brijbag Law has opened two offices to bring its services closer to the clients it serves. The office has received repeated inquiries from residents near Zephyrhills and Inverness, and has responded by opening a new office in Zephyrhills, at 5344 Ninth St., suite 102. It opened its Inverness office at the Masonic Business Center, 111 W. Main St., Suite 207B.
Is this the most haunted island in all of Florida?
Beautiful Florida shellsPhoto by Erin Caher on Unsplash. I’ve said it before, but I think it’s time to reiterate this statement: Florida is truly a state of “mosts”. The most famous, the most beautiful, and of course, what I’m interested in, the most haunted. Florida also has an exceptional number of islands. Of course, I’ve never been in a state that has islands before so I have nothing really to base this on (I lived on a cruise ship as a performer and went to plenty of islands, but this doesn’t count, does it?)
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Krispy Kreme ice cream now available in Tampa Bay area
Various Krispy Kreme stores across the Tampa Bay area are now selling "Original Glazed Soft Serve" ice cream in shakes, cones and cups.
Woman exposes self to kids at Pinellas Co. pool: police
A woman was arrested for exposing herself to children at a Pinellas County swimming pool on Monday, according to police.
First Night St. Petersburg canceled due to lack of financial support
First Night St. Petersburg has been canceled this year due to a lack of financial support.
727area.com
Best Dolphin Watching Boat Tours in St. Pete / Clearwater Area
As a city filled to the brim with life and waters crammed with Florida’s unique wonders, it’s only natural that dolphin-watching tours are often a highlight for tourists in the St. Pete / Clearwater area. Not much surpasses spending the day searching for and enjoying these playful ocean creatures on one of the area's best dolphin-watching tours! Below is a list of our favorites. Click on the links to learn more about each of these dolphin watching tours. And be sure to ask them about other services, many will take you snorkeling and swimming too.
Beach Beacon
To the rescue: FLUFF Animal Rescue gets $10K grant
SEMINOLE — Just over two months ago, Kimmy Chandler’s life changed in an instant. As owner of FLUFF Animal Rescue in Seminole, Chandler is no stranger to difficult situations. Oftentimes, her availability to foster cats and dogs can mean the difference between life and death. It’s a heavy burden for anyone to carry.
fox13news.com
'It was awful': Florida woman recalls the ‘complete destruction’ Hurricane Andrew caused 30 years ago
HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A South Florida woman who survived Hurricane Andrew alongside her husband and newborn son will never forget the devastation caused by the storm as it blew across the southern portion of the state 30 years ago. Donna Morrison felt the power of Hurricane Andrew firsthand. "It was...
Experience Tampa’s Haunted History on These Chilling Ghost Tours
It’s the time of year when ghosts and ghouls are everywhere you look. October isn’t...
thegabber.com
Kitten Caper: Pet Pal Says Two Women Stole Kitten
A local animal shelter is looking for help in finding a kitten allegedly stolen from an adoption event at a pet store Tuesday afternoon. The Pet Pal Animal Shelter said two women put an adoptable kitten in a bag and walked out of the Pet Food Warehouse store near 62nd Avenue North and Interstate 275.
Comments / 0