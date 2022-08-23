Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
There's (apparently) a haunted Hungry Howie's in Spring Hill, FloridaEvie M.Spring Hill, FL
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
Man Battles Shark With Bare Hands on Beach in 'Crazy' Video
According to Emily Murray, a witness at the scene, the man was trying to release the shark after accidentally catching the shark while fishing.
Washington Woman Lands Massive 27.42-Pound Potential World Record Tiger Trout
A woman from northeast Washington landed a giant tiger trout while fishing from the dock next to her family cabin on the evening of August 7 which stands to be the next world record. Cathy Clegg of Colbert, Washington was soaking nightcrawlers with a spincasting rig at Loon Lake when the 27.42-pound tiger trout struck the bait.
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, Kara Skonieczny was at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and was quick to whip out her camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was...
natureworldnews.com
Video: Humpback Whale Caught on Camera Slamming Into Fishermen's Boat Off the Massachusetts Coast
A humpback whale went viral on social media after footage of it shows that it partially landed on a boat carrying several fishermen. The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Plymouth in Massachusetts, United States, on Sunday, July 24. The massive marine animal was believed to be chasing a school of fish when it jumped out of the water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Stingray impales beachgoer, and second visitor also stung, Florida officials say
A stingray impaled one beachgoer with a barb, and a second person was also stung while in ankle-deep water at Daytona Beach, a Florida official said. Shortly after 11 a.m. on July 31, a 24-year-old woman from Maryland stepped on a stingray and got a partial barb stuck in the bottom of her left foot, according to Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs, spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas
This is what fishing is really all about. Those unexpected, yet incredibly amazing moments when things happen out of nowhere. Great stories to tell and memories made with good friends. It’s something so simple on the surface, but also, fishing is an artform and a science in itself. Easy to do, but difficult to do really, really well. This video captures a very wholesome, yet unique moment in fishing. Obviously, many fish prey on other fish, and it’s fairly common […] The post 2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Trotline Fisherman Catches 104-Pound Mississippi State Record Blue Catfish
Christopher Halley caught an absolute monster blue catfish on a trotline on July 31st—and now he’s a state record holder. On July 30, Halley set trotlines on the Mississippi River baited with his family’s secret bait recipe. At first, the fishing was slow, and summer storms were pummeling Halley with rain. Still, Halley kept after it. Instead of heading back to the boat ramp, he stayed on the river and spent the night in his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk boat.
Marlin Comes Flying Into The Boat, Fisherman Jumps Ship
That’s not where I would be wanting to end up though, but then again having a marlin with a massive sword for a face is enough to make me jump into the deep blue. Marlin are one wild fish. We’ve seen them pull a fisherman 15-miles out to sea before. We’ve even seen one jump in a boat before, but not like this.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adorable Dog Hoisted Onto Boat After Swimming in Ocean Melts Hearts
"That's the best kind of catch that you can get when fishing."
PETS・
The Best Bobbers for Catching More Fish
The red-and-white plastic bobber. It’s one of the most iconic items in all of fishing. Next time you’re in the gift shop at the Cracker Barrel, look around. I promise you’ll find one depicted on a tin “gone fishin’” sign or door mat. I’m pretty sure there’s never been a fishing Santa or angling snowman ornament made that doesn’t feature a red-and-white bobber. Most of us learned to fish with these simple orbs on our lines. Watching that plastic bobber disappear under the strain of a bluegill brings back a lot of childhood memories. Key word here being “childhood,” because in my opinion, nobody older than 10 should be using a plastic red-and-white bobber.
SEE IT: Massive hammerhead shark sends swimmer running at Alabama beach
Here's something you do not "sea" every day: a shark sending swimmers running as it chases a massive stingray.
Alligator Comes Flying Out Of Water To Steal Fisherman’s Fresh Catch
Florida, man… even the gators are going to try and rob you. There’s lots of crazy things that a person can witness while out fishing. Not all of them are optimal though. Fish provide a great resource of food to many different species out there from grizzly bears and gators, to eagles and even wolves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Moment Boat Explodes in Florida, Injuring Four People
The shockwave from the explosion appeared to nearly rip the vessel in two.
Did a police boat fatally strike a snorkeler in the Keys? Inquiry launched to find out
"This is an active and ongoing boating accident investigation."
Are Mahi-Mahi Really A Type Of Dolphin?
Mahi-mahi, also known as dolphinfish, are a pretty common item found on restaurant menus throughout the U.S. Fishermen harvested more than 6.3 million pounds of mahi-mahi in 2020 in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico alone, according to NOAA Fisheries. The fish is also found in the Caribbean and in waters around Hawaii.
BBC
Windermere: Algae warning over fish deaths at lake
Harmful algae blooms across the whole of England's largest lake could cause hundreds of thousands of fish to die, a zoologist has warned. Matt Staniek said Windermere, in the Lake District, was "horrendous" and had turned a "horrible" green colour. The blue-green blooms can make humans ill and can be...
dailyphew.com
Sea Turtle Learns To Swim Again After Losing Two Flippers In Fishing Nets
Lou, a sea turtle who lost two flippers and overcame numerous obstacles, eventually learned to swim again and went back to his native home. The Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Center (CTRC) is a volunteer-run, non-profit facility in the Australian city of Cairns that specializes in the treatment of ill and wounded turtles.
Why We’re Never Going to Convince the Public to Eat Trash Fish
What’s in a name? If you’re a Patagonian toothfish, the answer is the near demise of your species. In 1977, seafood wholesaler Lee Lantz knew the buttery flavor of the plentiful Patagonia toothfish would appeal to the masses, but not if he sold it under its real name. So, he called it Chilean sea bass and in no time, it became one of the most coveted menu items at restaurants around the world. Chilean sea bass became so popular that today, long-lining them is one of the most heavily managed commercial fisheries in the world, and illegal fishing has practically erased the species from vast swaths of the southern oceans. You might think the story of the Chilean sea bass would be lesson on what not to do if you want to maintain sustainable harvest, yet ironically, the seafood and commercial fishing industries have been trying to spark the same excitement around other unknown species for decades, and they just can’t make it work.
Comments / 0