What’s in a name? If you’re a Patagonian toothfish, the answer is the near demise of your species. In 1977, seafood wholesaler Lee Lantz knew the buttery flavor of the plentiful Patagonia toothfish would appeal to the masses, but not if he sold it under its real name. So, he called it Chilean sea bass and in no time, it became one of the most coveted menu items at restaurants around the world. Chilean sea bass became so popular that today, long-lining them is one of the most heavily managed commercial fisheries in the world, and illegal fishing has practically erased the species from vast swaths of the southern oceans. You might think the story of the Chilean sea bass would be lesson on what not to do if you want to maintain sustainable harvest, yet ironically, the seafood and commercial fishing industries have been trying to spark the same excitement around other unknown species for decades, and they just can’t make it work.

