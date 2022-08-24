ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteside, TN

Mystery as two veteran cops are killed when helicopter they were traveling in strikes power lines and crashes - just minutes after witness reported seeing the aircraft driving 'erratically' in circles

By Joseph Michalitsianos For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Two cops were killed in

on Tuesday when a helicopter crashed into a power line after reports of the aircraft moving 'erratically' in circles.

Sergeant Lee Russell, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was killed alongside his passenger, Marion County Sherriff's deputy Matt Blansett, when their helicopter crashed into a wooded area near Aetna Mountain in Whiteside, Tennessee.

The crash occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and officials said they had recovered the aircraft by Tuesday evening.

It is still unclear what prompted its final fatal plunge to the ground.

A Facebook post from a neighbor of Blansett described him as someone who would always 'lend a helping hand.'

Blansett leaves behind a wife, Codie, and two sons, Maddox and Banks.

He was also a local GOP commissioner who ran for re-election earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G537N_0hSvkifp00
Tennessee State Trooper Sergeant Lee Russell was killed Tuesday 'while conducting law enforcement operations in the THP helicopter'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27GdH4_0hSvkifp00
Marion County Sherriff's deputy Matt Blansett was a passenger on the helicopter when it spun out of control and hit a powerline

Neighbor Kari Rosado recounted the moment Codie learned the tragic news of her husband's death online, and paid tribute to Blansett.

Rosado wrote: 'We live on a private road where all of our neighbors look out for each other like family.

'We are blessed to live in a small town where people come together as a community and look out for each other.

'After the search tonight at on the other side of the mountain I was hoping for good news.

'It was a somber evening and I was trying to stay positive. I know Matt he is a warrior, so I was in denial and just hoping it wasn’t true.

'When I saw the police vehicle pull in the driveway next door, my heart sank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRpJq_0hSvkifp00
The crash occurred near Aetna Mountain in Whiteside, Tennessee, with the helicopter landing in a wooded area

'There will not be anymore joking about the lawns being cut at the same time or trying to get Matt to workout all that chick fil A he eats.

'Matt Blansett was our friend and neighbor. He’s always been there to lend a helping hand. Matt was a husband and a father. He was a good man and will be missed dearly. Life on our street won’t be the same. please pray for comfort and strength for our friend Codie and her boys.

'Codie Blansett you Maddox and Banks are in our prayers tonight. We love y’all and are here for you.'

One witness reportedly described seeing a black helicopter flying in circles: 'It kind of dipped a little bit and waggled a little bit then there was a bright flash of light and puff of smoke,' the witness said.

'It hit one of the power lines that went across the highway and sure enough the power lines started gliding down toward me and all I could think was it’s going to land on top of me,' the witness said.

A Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson confirmed that the helicopter struck the power lines crossing Interstate-24, draping the lines across the highway.

The FAA and NTSB will be investigating the crash, with the NTSB leading the investigation.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mcnewstn.com

Motorist shot on interstate following apparent accident in slow moving traffic

Jasper, Tenn. – Though not corroborated by law enforcement, multiple reports overlap, painting a picture of an already tragic day compounded. Despite much of the collective attention being fixed several miles east near Whiteside, Tenn., because of a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter crash, tragedy also struck in the backed-up traffic near Jasper, Tenn. What was described as a minor accident escalated into something much more significant as one motorist shot and killed another.
JASPER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whiteside, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, TN
Marion County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Marion County, TN
Accidents
FOX8 News

2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee

WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. A Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and a Marion County […]
WHITESIDE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Power Lines#Black Helicopter#Traffic Accident#Gop
WDEF

Cleveland Police looking for suspect in Thursday shooting

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police have identified a suspect for a shooting on Thursday afternoon. They were called to a home on 6th Street in East Cleveland after 3 PM. But by the time officers arrived, the victim had already gone to the hospital. 32 year old Douglas...
CLEVELAND, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FAA
WDEF

Suspect found guilty of attempted rape in Dalton

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury found a Dalton man guilty today of attempted rape. The case stemmed from a break-in at a home last summer. 21 year old Carlos Adrian Garcia broke into the home of an 18 year old girl when her mother was away. Another 18...
DALTON, GA
WDEF

Sheriff’s Office reports Fentanyl bust at I 75 motel

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a major drug bust this week at a local motel. Narcotics detectives raided a room at the Microtel Motel on McCutcheon Road on Tuesday. They say they recovered. • $14,265.00 Dollars in U.S. currency. • Approximately 39 grams of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Teen charged with raping two young children at East Ridge hotel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces charges after police say she raped a young girl and sexually molested a young boy at a hotel in East Ridge. Officers arrested Harley Realynn Dunn on Tuesday. An affidavit we obtained says the mother of the victims had Dunn babysit them at...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

561K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy