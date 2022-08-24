Mystery as two veteran cops are killed when helicopter they were traveling in strikes power lines and crashes - just minutes after witness reported seeing the aircraft driving 'erratically' in circles

Two cops were killed in

on Tuesday when a helicopter crashed into a power line after reports of the aircraft moving 'erratically' in circles.

Sergeant Lee Russell, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was killed alongside his passenger, Marion County Sherriff's deputy Matt Blansett, when their helicopter crashed into a wooded area near Aetna Mountain in Whiteside, Tennessee.

The crash occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and officials said they had recovered the aircraft by Tuesday evening.

It is still unclear what prompted its final fatal plunge to the ground.

A Facebook post from a neighbor of Blansett described him as someone who would always 'lend a helping hand.'

Blansett leaves behind a wife, Codie, and two sons, Maddox and Banks.

He was also a local GOP commissioner who ran for re-election earlier this year.

Neighbor Kari Rosado recounted the moment Codie learned the tragic news of her husband's death online, and paid tribute to Blansett.

Rosado wrote: 'We live on a private road where all of our neighbors look out for each other like family.

'We are blessed to live in a small town where people come together as a community and look out for each other.

'After the search tonight at on the other side of the mountain I was hoping for good news.

'It was a somber evening and I was trying to stay positive. I know Matt he is a warrior, so I was in denial and just hoping it wasn’t true.

'When I saw the police vehicle pull in the driveway next door, my heart sank.

The crash occurred near Aetna Mountain in Whiteside, Tennessee, with the helicopter landing in a wooded area

'There will not be anymore joking about the lawns being cut at the same time or trying to get Matt to workout all that chick fil A he eats.

'Matt Blansett was our friend and neighbor. He’s always been there to lend a helping hand. Matt was a husband and a father. He was a good man and will be missed dearly. Life on our street won’t be the same. please pray for comfort and strength for our friend Codie and her boys.

'Codie Blansett you Maddox and Banks are in our prayers tonight. We love y’all and are here for you.'

One witness reportedly described seeing a black helicopter flying in circles: 'It kind of dipped a little bit and waggled a little bit then there was a bright flash of light and puff of smoke,' the witness said.

'It hit one of the power lines that went across the highway and sure enough the power lines started gliding down toward me and all I could think was it’s going to land on top of me,' the witness said.

A Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson confirmed that the helicopter struck the power lines crossing Interstate-24, draping the lines across the highway.

The FAA and NTSB will be investigating the crash, with the NTSB leading the investigation.