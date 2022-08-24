Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
City of El Paso Encourages Community to Help Protect Parks, Report Vandalism
The Parks and Recreation Department, Streets and Maintenance Department, El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso will be hosting a press conference to announce joint efforts in reporting vandalism that has plagued city parks and facilities. Vandalism repairs have cost the City more than $200,000 in the...
Borderland Rainbow Center – Out Of the Closet and Into the Fire
The Borderland Rainbow Center and Framed Wolfe Productions have teamed up to present a benefit performance of Jan H. Wolfe’s play “Out of the Closet and Into the Fire”. Jan Wolfe is back with an updated and expanded edition of her amazing play based on the life experiences of LGBTQ+ people from right here in the Borderland. This performance is a collection of milestone moments in the lives of local queer folk and provides a glimpse into the emotional journey of coming out, falling in love, and self-discovery. All characters are based on real experiences told or sent to Wolfe. The stories have all been edited, condensed and changed to make them more universal, more stage-worthy and to protect identities.
New North El Paso Master-Planned Community Announces Builders
Franklin Mountain Communities is pleased to announce the homebuilder lineup for the developer’s new master-planned community in North El Paso, known as Campo del Sol. The selected builders, Classic American Homes, Edwards Homes, Tropicana Homes and Desert View Homes, will soon begin building new homes in Campo del Sol with starting prices in the low- and mid-$200s. The first phase of the project will include over 2,500 homes and impressive amenities including a resort-style amenity center and a lazy river.
Chihuahuas Unveil Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Chihuahuas Jerseys
The Chihuahuas are turning up the heat Saturday, September 3, in a partnership with PepsiCo and Frito-Lay, to bring a night of CHEETOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® fun to Southwest University Park when the Chihuahuas take on the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels). The night includes an autographed...
Ten candidates file to run for the Canutillo ISD Board of Trustees
The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees on Monday night approved the calling of an election for voters to select three at-large trustees during the Nov. 8 general election. A total of 10 candidates submitted an application to place their name on the ballot. Those candidates are:. Breanne Barnes.
Speaking Rock Cash Giveaway, Pregame Party Zone Returning for 2022 UTEP Football Season
The Speaking Rock Cash Giveaway is back for the 2022 UTEP football season, as well as the popular Speaking Rock Pregame Party Zone. Once again, Speaking Rock will award one lucky fan $500 every time the Miners kick a field goal, and $1,000 every time they score a touchdown. Winners will be determined by seat location, and must be present to receive the cash giveaway.
UTEP – Miners to Play at Southern Utah and UNLV This Week
In the midst of a five-game road trip, the UTEP soccer team will travel to play at Southern Utah and UNLV this week. The Miners take on the Thunderbirds in Cedar City on Thursday at 4 p.m. MT and will be in Las Vegas on Sunday for a 2 p.m. MT start against the Rebels.
