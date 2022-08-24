The Borderland Rainbow Center and Framed Wolfe Productions have teamed up to present a benefit performance of Jan H. Wolfe’s play “Out of the Closet and Into the Fire”. Jan Wolfe is back with an updated and expanded edition of her amazing play based on the life experiences of LGBTQ+ people from right here in the Borderland. This performance is a collection of milestone moments in the lives of local queer folk and provides a glimpse into the emotional journey of coming out, falling in love, and self-discovery. All characters are based on real experiences told or sent to Wolfe. The stories have all been edited, condensed and changed to make them more universal, more stage-worthy and to protect identities.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO