Raleigh, NC

backingthepack.com

Jameese Joseph scores walk-off goal for NC State while missing a shoe

Campbell managed to keep NC State off the scoreboard for 89 minutes on Thursday night and the game appeared destined to end in a 0-0 draw, at least until Jameese Joseph got control of the ball just beyond midfield in the waning seconds. She proceeded to ruin Campbell’s night and...
RALEIGH, NC

