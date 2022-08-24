Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks. The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.
KELOLAND TV
Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
newscenter1.tv
Four new businesses head for Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the incoming B-21, and area growth in general, the City of Box Elder is expanding — both in population and services as city officials made some exciting announcements Thursday night. The first-ever Box Elder Expo brought local leaders, city staff and residents together...
newscenter1.tv
New housing complex breaks ground in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The rain was no issue for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing facility on Racine Street in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. “Let me just say thank you to all of you,” one speaker said. “For this ground breaking, and what I think is a great day.”
kotatv.com
Smith on GAB
City officials are reminding the public to submit comments on the upcoming housing and development plans that are still in the works. Strider bike headquarters is inviting the world to come play in their backyard for Strider Fest this weekend in Rapid City. KOTA KEVN FORECAST. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022...
kotatv.com
Main Street Square fountains to close Sept. 4th
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a fun Summer of playing in the water at Main Street Square, the fountains at the downtown site are closing for the season. The Splash Pad, as it’s known, was busy this summer, for the first time being open on Mondays. In the...
newscenter1.tv
One dead in Lawrence County ATV crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. — On Saturday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported that one individual died on Friday night following an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Public Safety reports that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was travelling eastbound on Experimental Forest Road. The vehicle rolled as it left the roadway while negotiating a curve. All three of individuals inside the ATV were thrown from the vehicle.
kotatv.com
Housing Public Comment
In the aftermath of the decision by the state's Government Accountability Board regarding Governor Kristi Noem's possible ethics violations. Strider bike headquarters is inviting the world to come play in their backyard for Strider Fest this weekend in Rapid City. KOTA KEVN FORECAST. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:10 AM...
kotatv.com
City officials still looking for community feedback
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plans are still underway as Rapid City officials are working with the community to bring their ideas to life through plans regarding housing. Two community sessions were held earlier this month at City Hall regarding the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice and the 5-year strategic plan for the Community Development Block Grant. According to the Community Enrichment Division Manager, Michelle Schuelke, these plans are developed by the community for the community. Officials are doing this in order to understand the priorities the community needs and wants.
This South Dakota City is the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of the Entire State
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
kotatv.com
A South Dakota woman finds relief with new neuropathy treatment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as the prevalence of the disease rises, so, too, does the number of people who suffer from diabetic neuropathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetic neuropathy is a...
newscenter1.tv
Top Stories of the Week: August 21-26
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
kotatv.com
‘Pothole Hotline’ helps Rapid City fill over 300 potholes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A photo shared on social media about large potholes was widely shared. In Rapid City, the city’s pothole hotline is there to save the day. The post shared on social media says, “There’s a 4-bedroom 3 bath pothole on East Main Street if anyone’s looking.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Ways to save money at the South Dakota State Fair
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the South Dakota State Fair offered tips on how to save money during the fair. Save on gate admission by purchasing your grandstand tickets on or before Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tickets purchased prior to Sept. 1, include gate admission. Grandstand tickets can be purchased by calling 866.605.3247, online at www.sdstatefair.com, or at the grandstand ticket office.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Prison Vacancies at all time high, reducing officer posts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When raises were announced for new Department of Corrections Officers from 20 to 23-50 per hour, there was a sigh of relief that the dire staffing numbers could begin to turn around. More of those staffing numbers came in Wednesday at a meeting in Pierre.
kotatv.com
Central States Fair a ‘great run’ despite early safety concerns
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Central States Fair is gearing up for one more weekend before closing up for the season. But this year’s event has been met with safety concerns after a pair of shootings near the fairgrounds the first weekend. “We had a great run. I...
KELOLAND TV
SD man sentenced for role in January 6 capital attack
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man will spend six months behind bars for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Billy Knutson will spend 12 months on supervised release. He entered the Capitol through a window and recorded video of the riot that...
101.9 KELO-FM
ATV crash leaves one dead in western South Dakota
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man died late Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Authorities say three people were in the Ranger when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and were all thrown from the ATV when it rolled. The 51-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, ages 25 and 39, received minor injuries. None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Outsiders Say South Dakotans Are Pronouncing These 5 Words Wrong
Each and every state has its own way of saying certain words, and South Dakota is no different. We South Dakotans have our own unique way of saying certain words which sometimes leaves outsiders scratching their heads. Here's a list of five words outsiders think South Dakotans say wrong. "Crick":...
