ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
On Target News

Cats, Tigers and Raiders Ranked Top 10 in the State

Three High School football Teams from Southern Middle Tennessee find themselves ranked in the top 10 of their classification by the Associated Press following the opening week of the season. Tullahoma, who defeated Shelbyville 16-7 Thursday, is ranked 5th in the state in 4-A. The Wildcats also received one first...
TULLAHOMA, TN
Wilson County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Gallatin vs Blackman Preview

Middle Tennessee high school football has officially begun and week one was a blast. From Oakland continuing their dominance and expanding their winning streak, to every Wilson County school we cover, other than Lebanon, unexpectedly losing in week one, who knows what week two will bring. We will be bringing you the best coverage of […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Gallatin vs Blackman Preview appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Chester County Independent

Chester County High School Volleyball falls to Dyer County

This week the CCHS Volleyball team fell to Dyer County 0-3 with all sets having the score of 25-15. Nonetheless, they were able to defeat Dyersburg last week which has not been done in several seasons. Pictured is Blakely Wilson as she passes the ball.
DYER COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Five area High School teams Hit the Links on Tuesday

High school golf action was held on Tuesday afternoon in Lewisburg. Coffee, Marshall, Lawrence and Franklin counties competed along with Shelbyville. In boys’ play teams played the top 5 scores instead of regular top 4 scores. Lawrence had the low score with a 177 over 9-holes. Shelbyville was next at 179 followed by Franklin County at 193 and Coffee County finished at 194. Marshall County did not play as a team due to only two boys playing.
LEWISBURG, TN
News-Herald

Loudon honors former athletic director

Loudon High School officially unveiled two new road signs Friday in honor of Ronnie Roberts, a former school athletic director, coach, athlete and student. In a small ceremony at the school’s Carter Street entrance, Scott MacKintosh, LHS principal, gave Roberts’ family a red and white replica of the “Ronnie Roberts Trail” street sign unveiled moments later by Roberts’ son, Tyler Roberts. “It means a lot,” Tyler said. “Dad was a...
LOUDON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy