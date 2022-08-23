Read full article on original website
Cats, Tigers and Raiders Ranked Top 10 in the State
Three High School football Teams from Southern Middle Tennessee find themselves ranked in the top 10 of their classification by the Associated Press following the opening week of the season. Tullahoma, who defeated Shelbyville 16-7 Thursday, is ranked 5th in the state in 4-A. The Wildcats also received one first...
WTVC
Rhea County Middle School student injured in football contest in Bradley Co, says BCSO
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Rhea County Middle School student was injured and airlifted to Erlanger during a football contest in Bradley County, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. The contest was held at Walker Valley High School between Ocoee Middle and Rhea County Middle School, Mix 104.1...
Friday Frenzy Player of the Week: Kaymen Moss
Cosby student-athlete Kaymen Moss does it all. The senior plays on the girl's soccer team, plays softball, cheers during basketball season, and now adds football to her resume.
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Gallatin vs Blackman Preview
Middle Tennessee high school football has officially begun and week one was a blast. From Oakland continuing their dominance and expanding their winning streak, to every Wilson County school we cover, other than Lebanon, unexpectedly losing in week one, who knows what week two will bring. We will be bringing you the best coverage of […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Gallatin vs Blackman Preview appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Chester County Independent
Chester County High School Volleyball falls to Dyer County
This week the CCHS Volleyball team fell to Dyer County 0-3 with all sets having the score of 25-15. Nonetheless, they were able to defeat Dyersburg last week which has not been done in several seasons. Pictured is Blakely Wilson as she passes the ball.
Five area High School teams Hit the Links on Tuesday
High school golf action was held on Tuesday afternoon in Lewisburg. Coffee, Marshall, Lawrence and Franklin counties competed along with Shelbyville. In boys’ play teams played the top 5 scores instead of regular top 4 scores. Lawrence had the low score with a 177 over 9-holes. Shelbyville was next at 179 followed by Franklin County at 193 and Coffee County finished at 194. Marshall County did not play as a team due to only two boys playing.
Loudon honors former athletic director
Loudon High School officially unveiled two new road signs Friday in honor of Ronnie Roberts, a former school athletic director, coach, athlete and student. In a small ceremony at the school’s Carter Street entrance, Scott MacKintosh, LHS principal, gave Roberts’ family a red and white replica of the “Ronnie Roberts Trail” street sign unveiled moments later by Roberts’ son, Tyler Roberts. “It means a lot,” Tyler said. “Dad was a...
