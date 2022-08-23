ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

City of Toledo hosts parties in parks for locals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting weekly parties in the park for local youth. Locals can enjoy food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The weekly event will run from August 31 to September 28. The...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Lucas County Commissioners Celebrate Grand Opening of Glass City Center and Spectacular New Ballroom

The Lucas County Commissioners joined construction partners and business and community leaders to celebrate the grand opening of the new Glass City Center in Downtown Toledo on Thursday. “The new ballroom and major renovations throughout the convention center spotlight Toledo as a top destination for conventions, fundraising events, competitions, exhibitions,...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

BugFest Returns Saturday at Secor Metropark

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. See what all the buzz is about. Enjoy family-friendly activities, like a ladybug-themed nature walk, a bug arts and crafts station and insect displays. Costume Contest. Dress your buggy best at BugFest! Visit the welcome table in your best bug-themed outfit to enter the...
WTOL 11

The ultimate guide to German-American Festival 2022

OREGON, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is regarding the history of the German-American Festival from a story that aired on Aug. 22, 2022. The German-American Festival (GAF) is a time-honored northwest Ohio tradition. Here's what you need to know to make this weekend "wunderbar." Location. Event. Oak...
OREGON, OH
toledo.com

Bassett's Market to Host Food Drive to Benefit Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

Charles Bassett, President and CEO of Ottawa County based Bassett’s Market announced today that the Bassett’s Market’s Port Clinton store located at the Knoll Crest Shopping Center 3994 East Harbor Road Port Clinton will host a Food Drive to benefit the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, Friday August 26, 2022 from 12PM-4PM. Mr. Bassett stated, “We are very pleased to be the host of this Food Drive to help end hunger in Ottawa County. We have been working with the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank for several months with all three of our locations and are grateful to see the commitment of both our customers and employees to making a difference in the lives of our neighbors on Ottawa County”.
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

German American Festival returns to Toledo this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The German American Festival is returning to the area this weekend. The German American Festival will take place on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at Oak Shade Grove located at 3624 Seaman Road. GAF is Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. It offers authentic German music,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Sip & Brew

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new place in the former Ahmed’s Steakhouse on Alexis Rd. and it’s called “Sip & Brew: Coffee, Crepes, and More.”. We’re going to try out a crepe that’s red, white, and blue. “The Alexis Rd. strip really doesn’t...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Maumee River Open Water Swim To Raise Funds For Conservation

The banks of the Maumee River have long inspired active nature lovers with exploration and enthusiasm for wildlife and wonderful views. From fishing, to kayaking, boating to sunbathing, the Maumee River offers an abundance of opportunity. One local man has set his sights on utilizing the river to give back to an organization that embraces the best of nature in the NW Ohio Area.
MAUMEE, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Sensational Spirits: Breweries and Wineries in NWO

Northwest Ohio features a plethora of breweries and wineries available for beer and wine-connoisseurs to indulge in. With a list of a dozen top places to follow, be sure to check out the beer and wine in the area. Breweries. 4KD Crick Brewery (Defiance) A staple brewery of Defiance, 4KD...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Cakewalkin' Jass Band Returns to Tony Packo's on Alexis Road

Tony Packo’s® will continue to swing and sway with the iconic sounds of the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band’s New Orleans style jazz music. With several return engagements under their belts at the Original Packo’s, the band continues their brand of musical magic with a special performance at the Sylvania Packo’s location at 5822 W Alexis on Friday, August 26th from 6pm to 9pm.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Krispy Kreme going to the dogs with National Dog Day special

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above report is courtesy of WTOL 11 sister station WUSA. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating National Dog Day the best way they know how — Doggie Doughnuts. On Aug. 26, Krispy Kreme will offer baked treats for dogs at participating stores for...
TOLEDO, OH
consistentlycurious.com

15 Things Do While Visiting Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center in Ohio

Discover the top things to do while staying at the Maumee Bay Lodge. Overlooking scenic Lake Erie sits the tranquil Maumee Bay Lodge. Soak in a spectacular sunset, take a peaceful stroll along the boardwalk, or cozy up next to one of the fireplaces. You will not want to leave with tons of great things to do at Maumee Bay State Park Lodge!
MAUMEE, OH
wlen.com

Over $70,000 raised in 48 hours

Adrian, MI – A tragic fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 24th, temporarily closed Associated Charities of Lenawee and derailed their Back-to-School program. In response, WLEN and WQTE Radio stations immediately addressed their need for funds with a curbside collection of monetary donations and gift cards. The drive lasted 2 days, ending today (Thursday) at the radio studios in downtown Adrian.
ADRIAN, MI

