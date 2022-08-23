Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
13abc.com
City of Toledo hosts parties in parks for locals
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting weekly parties in the park for local youth. Locals can enjoy food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The weekly event will run from August 31 to September 28. The...
toledo.com
City of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services Host Party in the Parks with Food Trucks and Live Entertainment
City of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services Host Party in the Parks with Food Trucks and Live Entertainment. The City of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services will host Party in the Parks with food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 31 through September 28.
toledo.com
Lucas County Commissioners Celebrate Grand Opening of Glass City Center and Spectacular New Ballroom
The Lucas County Commissioners joined construction partners and business and community leaders to celebrate the grand opening of the new Glass City Center in Downtown Toledo on Thursday. “The new ballroom and major renovations throughout the convention center spotlight Toledo as a top destination for conventions, fundraising events, competitions, exhibitions,...
toledo.com
BugFest Returns Saturday at Secor Metropark
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. See what all the buzz is about. Enjoy family-friendly activities, like a ladybug-themed nature walk, a bug arts and crafts station and insect displays. Costume Contest. Dress your buggy best at BugFest! Visit the welcome table in your best bug-themed outfit to enter the...
The ultimate guide to German-American Festival 2022
OREGON, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is regarding the history of the German-American Festival from a story that aired on Aug. 22, 2022. The German-American Festival (GAF) is a time-honored northwest Ohio tradition. Here's what you need to know to make this weekend "wunderbar." Location. Event. Oak...
Fort Findlay Coffee launches new blend to support Blanchard Valley Health System patients
FINDLAY, Ohio — A popular coffee and doughnut shop in Findlay that made the transition from a national franchise to a locally owned shop is now helping those in need. Fort Findlay Coffee on Tiffin Avenue has been brewing and baking breakfast goods since 2001. But co-owner Brook Hanes...
toledo.com
Bassett's Market to Host Food Drive to Benefit Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank
Charles Bassett, President and CEO of Ottawa County based Bassett’s Market announced today that the Bassett’s Market’s Port Clinton store located at the Knoll Crest Shopping Center 3994 East Harbor Road Port Clinton will host a Food Drive to benefit the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, Friday August 26, 2022 from 12PM-4PM. Mr. Bassett stated, “We are very pleased to be the host of this Food Drive to help end hunger in Ottawa County. We have been working with the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank for several months with all three of our locations and are grateful to see the commitment of both our customers and employees to making a difference in the lives of our neighbors on Ottawa County”.
WTOL-TV
Knit-a-long | 'Open-knit' at Chickadee Knit Studio
Amanda and Diane spent this week's knit-a-long at Chickadee Knit Studio in Perrysburg. Plus, check out what the community has been knitting.
13abc.com
German American Festival returns to Toledo this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The German American Festival is returning to the area this weekend. The German American Festival will take place on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at Oak Shade Grove located at 3624 Seaman Road. GAF is Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. It offers authentic German music,...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Sip & Brew
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new place in the former Ahmed’s Steakhouse on Alexis Rd. and it’s called “Sip & Brew: Coffee, Crepes, and More.”. We’re going to try out a crepe that’s red, white, and blue. “The Alexis Rd. strip really doesn’t...
toledo.com
Maumee River Open Water Swim To Raise Funds For Conservation
The banks of the Maumee River have long inspired active nature lovers with exploration and enthusiasm for wildlife and wonderful views. From fishing, to kayaking, boating to sunbathing, the Maumee River offers an abundance of opportunity. One local man has set his sights on utilizing the river to give back to an organization that embraces the best of nature in the NW Ohio Area.
toledocitypaper.com
Sensational Spirits: Breweries and Wineries in NWO
Northwest Ohio features a plethora of breweries and wineries available for beer and wine-connoisseurs to indulge in. With a list of a dozen top places to follow, be sure to check out the beer and wine in the area. Breweries. 4KD Crick Brewery (Defiance) A staple brewery of Defiance, 4KD...
toledo.com
Cakewalkin' Jass Band Returns to Tony Packo's on Alexis Road
Tony Packo’s® will continue to swing and sway with the iconic sounds of the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band’s New Orleans style jazz music. With several return engagements under their belts at the Original Packo’s, the band continues their brand of musical magic with a special performance at the Sylvania Packo’s location at 5822 W Alexis on Friday, August 26th from 6pm to 9pm.
toledo.com
Toledo Opera Presents A Sold Out Final Dress Rehearsal of Blue Free of Charge to Students and Community Groups
What: Toledo Opera presents the final dress rehearsal of Blue to students and community groups completely free of charge. Performance to take place on Wednesday, August 24 at 7:00 p.m. at the Valentine Theatre, 400 North Superior, Toledo, Ohio. Where: The Valentine Theatre, 400 North Superior, Toledo, Ohio. Private reception...
toledo.com
Golf Aboard the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship Returns in Time for Dana Open
WHEN: Thursday, August 25 - Sunday, September 11 / 10 - 5 a.m. Monday - Saturday, Noon - 5 p.m. Sunday The last time to board the Museum Ship is 4 p.m. WHERE: National Museum of the Great Lakes / 1701 Front St., Toledo, OH 43605. ADDITIONAL DETAILS:. Beginning today,...
Krispy Kreme going to the dogs with National Dog Day special
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above report is courtesy of WTOL 11 sister station WUSA. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating National Dog Day the best way they know how — Doggie Doughnuts. On Aug. 26, Krispy Kreme will offer baked treats for dogs at participating stores for...
13abc.com
Wood County farm helping abused, neglected horses sees greater need for help
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are plenty of small animal rescues doing great work around our region, but not as many that focus on bigger animals, like horses. The Healing Barn in Wood County has been helping horses for decades. It is one of only a few horse rescues around...
consistentlycurious.com
15 Things Do While Visiting Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center in Ohio
Discover the top things to do while staying at the Maumee Bay Lodge. Overlooking scenic Lake Erie sits the tranquil Maumee Bay Lodge. Soak in a spectacular sunset, take a peaceful stroll along the boardwalk, or cozy up next to one of the fireplaces. You will not want to leave with tons of great things to do at Maumee Bay State Park Lodge!
wlen.com
Over $70,000 raised in 48 hours
Adrian, MI – A tragic fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 24th, temporarily closed Associated Charities of Lenawee and derailed their Back-to-School program. In response, WLEN and WQTE Radio stations immediately addressed their need for funds with a curbside collection of monetary donations and gift cards. The drive lasted 2 days, ending today (Thursday) at the radio studios in downtown Adrian.
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
