ACL championship series: Jordan Beck hits ninth-inning home run in game No. 2
Former Vol Jordan Beck and the ACL Rockies are playing ACL Giants Black in the Arizona Complex League best-of-three championship series. ACL Rockies defeated ACL Giants Black, 5-4, in game No. 1 Friday. Beck started in left field in game No. 2 Saturday. He went 2-for-3, recording one home run...
Porterville Recorder
Saturday's Scores
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 34, Chicago Vocational 6. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 40, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 34. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 67, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 0. Chicago Marshall 28, Foreman 6. Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 56, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 12. Chicago Phoenix Academy 60, Chicago (Back of the Yards)...
