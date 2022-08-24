ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Saturday's Scores

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 34, Chicago Vocational 6. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 40, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 34. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 67, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 0. Chicago Marshall 28, Foreman 6. Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 56, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 12. Chicago Phoenix Academy 60, Chicago (Back of the Yards)...
