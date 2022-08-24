ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Kadlec healthplex offers broad range of services in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Kadlec Healthplex offers a collaborative approach to therapy and outpatient care, providing around twenty services in one location at 1268 Lee Boulevard in Richland. In addition to being a great place to host community health events, the Healthplex offers a broad range of resources, including physical and...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Grant will help Mabton light classrooms

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded $1.8 million in grants to several school districts across the state to make energy efficiency improvements. The grants were offered through the state's Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings Program with the goal of funding projects that will benefit communities through...
MABTON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Umatilla School District's Roaming Substitutes

UMATILLA, Ore. - Substitute teachers are always in high demand in schools. When substitutes aren't available teachers have to fill in for other's during the periods they use to prepare for class. Umatilla School district Superintendent Heidi Sipe said, "Prep time is short it's only one class period a day...
UMATILLA, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Car rolls on Edison in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 8 a.m. Friday Kennewick Police responded to a single vehicle rollover accident near the intersection of 10th and Edison. According to Officer Ramos with the Kennewick Police, the driver was removed from the car at the scene. Police are currently assessing the situation and are advising drivers...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sunnyside School District launches phase two of Project Gemini

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - The Sunnyside School District has launched phase two of their 'Project Gemini.'. "The project helps bridge the gap of internet accessibility in homes," says SSD Communications Director Jessica Morgan. Jessica says they have seen parents bring carloads of kids to the schools parking lots for the kids...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Big Country News

Department of Corrections Receives $280,000 Grant to Upgrade Plumbing and Fixtures at Walla Walla State Penitentiary

WALLA WALLA - The Washington State Department of Corrections has been awarded a $284,756 grant to upgrade plumbing and fixtures at the state penitentiary in Walla Walla. The intention of the project is to decrease domestic water use where the existing outdated domestic water system is a drain on natural resources. The upgrades will include water control technologies specifically designed for correctional facilities.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Watermelons smashed in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- According to Pasco Police, speeding was a factor in a crash on Road 68 and Sandifur on Wednesday, that spilled about 150 watermelons. The speeding car turned in front of the watermelon truck, causing the accident. Traffic was impacted by the crushed watermelon.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Franklin CO HR Director Resigns, Cites “Toxicity,” “Bullying”

(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Human Resources Director Eric Wyant has resigned.In a blistering letter, Wyant says the decision to leave was not easy, but he cited a continuing strain of toxicity, outright hostility and bullying by elected officials. Wyant said he reached a point where he could not longer tolerate things, deciding to leave without another job lined up before he"finds himself on the wrong side of the politics in Franklin County."
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First girders placed on Lewis Street in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- The first girders were placed for the ongoing Lewis Street overpass project in downtown Pasco today. The project will join 2nd Avenue from the west, with Oregon Avenue from the east. The project includes an overpass being built over the railway and construction of a two lane street...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
