Kadlec healthplex offers broad range of services in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Kadlec Healthplex offers a collaborative approach to therapy and outpatient care, providing around twenty services in one location at 1268 Lee Boulevard in Richland. In addition to being a great place to host community health events, the Healthplex offers a broad range of resources, including physical and...
Eastern Washington School Bus Driver and District Sued for 'Negligence' After 11-Year-Old Hit by Truck
The family of a Chief Joseph Middle School student hit by a truck last year after she was dropped off at a bus stop is suing the Richland School District. The suit claims the district and bus driver had a legal responsibility to ensure Trinity Enriquez, then 11, safely crossed the road. The pickup driver is also named in the suit.
Grant will help Mabton light classrooms
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded $1.8 million in grants to several school districts across the state to make energy efficiency improvements. The grants were offered through the state's Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings Program with the goal of funding projects that will benefit communities through...
Richland School District Sued Over Student Bus Stop Accident
Information has been released about a lawsuit filed against the Richland School District concerning a bus stop accident last October. The student was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street after the bus left, says the lawsuit. A local Tri-City and Yakima law firm has filed the suit in...
Umatilla School District's Roaming Substitutes
UMATILLA, Ore. - Substitute teachers are always in high demand in schools. When substitutes aren't available teachers have to fill in for other's during the periods they use to prepare for class. Umatilla School district Superintendent Heidi Sipe said, "Prep time is short it's only one class period a day...
Car rolls on Edison in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 8 a.m. Friday Kennewick Police responded to a single vehicle rollover accident near the intersection of 10th and Edison. According to Officer Ramos with the Kennewick Police, the driver was removed from the car at the scene. Police are currently assessing the situation and are advising drivers...
Meet Major: The newest member of the K9 security team at Kadlec
RICHLAND, Wash. — When you think of security at a hospital, whatever comes to mind probably doesn’t have four paws. At Kadlec Regional Medical Center, the K9 security program that began in 2019 has just added its newest member — a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from Croatia named “Major Kadlec.”
‘Came out of nowhere,’ Former employees blindsided by layoffs at Lynx Healthcare
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Thursday, August 25th, started out like any other for this Tri-Cities healthcare worker. “I went into work like normal — I get there about 7:15 to start my day,” the woman said. Then, this former Lynx Healthcare administrator found herself in a room with...
Sunnyside School District launches phase two of Project Gemini
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - The Sunnyside School District has launched phase two of their 'Project Gemini.'. "The project helps bridge the gap of internet accessibility in homes," says SSD Communications Director Jessica Morgan. Jessica says they have seen parents bring carloads of kids to the schools parking lots for the kids...
Department of Corrections Receives $280,000 Grant to Upgrade Plumbing and Fixtures at Walla Walla State Penitentiary
WALLA WALLA - The Washington State Department of Corrections has been awarded a $284,756 grant to upgrade plumbing and fixtures at the state penitentiary in Walla Walla. The intention of the project is to decrease domestic water use where the existing outdated domestic water system is a drain on natural resources. The upgrades will include water control technologies specifically designed for correctional facilities.
Watermelons smashed in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- According to Pasco Police, speeding was a factor in a crash on Road 68 and Sandifur on Wednesday, that spilled about 150 watermelons. The speeding car turned in front of the watermelon truck, causing the accident. Traffic was impacted by the crushed watermelon.
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 23, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Franklin CO HR Director Resigns, Cites “Toxicity,” “Bullying”
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Human Resources Director Eric Wyant has resigned.In a blistering letter, Wyant says the decision to leave was not easy, but he cited a continuing strain of toxicity, outright hostility and bullying by elected officials. Wyant said he reached a point where he could not longer tolerate things, deciding to leave without another job lined up before he"finds himself on the wrong side of the politics in Franklin County."
First girders placed on Lewis Street in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The first girders were placed for the ongoing Lewis Street overpass project in downtown Pasco today. The project will join 2nd Avenue from the west, with Oregon Avenue from the east. The project includes an overpass being built over the railway and construction of a two lane street...
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests
OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
Project aims to boost water supply for Umatilla County farms, more
ECHO — Umatilla County has hired a consultant on the $17 million project to take more water from the Columbia River to help local farmers while providing a ready water source for economic and environmental benefits. Westland Irrigation District Manager Curtis Engbretson said the Ordnance Regional Water Supply and...
50% of WA residents eligible for free or lower hospital bills. What it means in Tri-Cities
Check to see if you qualify. You might be surprised.
Hundreds of watermelons flood the streets of Pasco from collision
PASCO, Wash. — Afternoon commuters ran into a “sticky situation,” as described by responding Pasco police officers when a two-vehicle collision destroyed 150 watermelons that were spread across the sidewalk Thursday. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, a car crashed into a...
Pasco man, Ellensburg woman hurt in crash on S.R. 17 west of Connell
CONNELL, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County when a vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway and collided with another driver, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a memo issued on Wednesday night, WSP investigators confirmed that the collision occurred...
Several crews battle brush fire in Finley, Level 3 evacuations lifted
FINLEY – Several area fire crews in and around Benton County battled a brush fire Saturday in Finley. Captain Ron Fryer, with the Benton County Fire District 1, said the fire broke out just before noon at Meals Road and Piert Road. Some brush caught fire near railroad tracks,...
