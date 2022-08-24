Read full article on original website
Cissna Park/Christ Lutheran volleyball wins Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic championship
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park/Buckley Christ Lutheran volleyball team won the Timberwolf Tip-Off championship on Saturday via a 25-15, 25-15 win over Milford and a 25-20, 25-14 victory over Watseka. Against Watseka, Tricia Karas had four aces while Sophie Duis, Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm each had five...
PBL JH baseball loses 10-1 to Hoopeston Area
HOOPESTON –The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 10-1 to Hoopeston Area on Saturday. Gavin Kief hit 2-for-3 for PBL while Ben Strebeck had a double and an RBI and Tyler Swan scored a run. Mason Loschen had a double as well. On the mound, Mason Hazelwood allowed...
Rantoul/PBL boys golf finishes ninth in Champaign invite
SAVOY – The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished ninth in the Champaign Invite on Friday. The Eagles shot a 337 in the 14-team invitational. Ethan Donaldson led Rantoul/PBL with a score of 78, followed by teammates Mason Uden (82), Alex Warner (88), Justin Merrill (89), Ross Gawenda (90) and Rennick Riddle (102).
PBL High School cross country runners Trixie Johnson, Aiden Kerr earn third-place finishes at Saber Corn Classic
CHAMPAIGN – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls cross country team placed third among four teams in the Saber Corn Classic on Saturday with a score of 52. Trixie Johnson finished third individually with a time of 19:11.1 while Mackenzie Swan finished 12th with a time of 22:35, Grace McCoy placed 15th with a time of 23:26.6, Sydney Pickens finished 22nd with a time of 24:34.7, Kate Wilson finished 38th with a time of 26:51.7 and Elizabeth Megson finished 45th with a time of 31:39.9.
PBL freshman football wins 36-0 over Chillicothe IVC
CHILLICOTHE – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman football team won 36-0 over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on Thursday. Kayden Vance threw four touchdown passes, delivering 25-, 9-, 50- and 25-yard strikes to Mason Vaughan, Tyler Cole, Andrew Calver and Jack Wesslund, respectively. Vance also ran for a 22-yard touchdown as he finished the game completing 9-of-10 passes for 142 yards and running for 112 yards on eight carries.
GCMS football starts season with 23-14 win over Fieldcrest
MINONK – The Chad Augspurger era is off to a winning start. His first game as head coach of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School varsity football team resulted in a 23-14 victory on Friday over Fieldcrest. “We’re happy to come away with a win on the road in our...
GCMS boys, girls golf place first in quadrangular meet
SAYBROOK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won a quadrangular meet at Indian Springs Golf Course in Saybrook. The Falcons shot a 178, beating Heyworth by three strokes. Ryan Carley shot a 43 for GCMS as he finished third individually. Will Baillie (44), Getty Greer (45) and Alex...
Rantoul/PBL soccer loses to Champaign Central in season opener
RANTOUL – In the debut of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda soccer cooperative, the Eagles lost 6-0 to Champaign Central on Thursday. “I think we all needed to get the first-game jitters out of the way,” Rantoul/PBL coach Julia Bleich said. According to Bleich, Rantoul lost 9-0 last year to the...
Middle School baseball roundup (Aug. 25, 2022)
CLIFTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 4-2 to Clifton Central on Thursday. Jason Christensen hit 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Graydon Leonard and Dayne White each provided a hit for GCMS as well while Cameron Kaeding had an RBI. On the mound, Lane...
GCMS MS baseball loses 7-6 to Rantoul Eater
RANTOUL – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 7-6 to Rantoul Eater on Saturday. Graydon Leonard hit 3-for-3 with three runs scored while Jason Christensen hit 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound, Mike Volker allowed seven runs – two earned – on...
Normal West Wildcats dismantle Champaign Central in week one of high school football
BLOOMINGTON-The High School Football Extravaganza on WJBC, sponsored by CEFCU, not a bank, better, featured the Normal Community West Wildcats blanking Champaign Central 42-0. Wildcats Jayden Mangruem led the way with 68 yards through the air, also tallying 3 passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. The defense stifled the Champaign...
PBL football comes back from early deficit, hangs on for 28-20 victory over Chillicothe IVC
PAXTON – For the second straight year, Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team was able to start off its season with a win. “You’ve got to win them early because if you don’t, it’s going to make it really tough,” PBL head coach Josh Pritchard said. “I’m happy we got this one out of the way. Now we’ve just got to move on to week two.”
Fisher/GCMS soccer earns first victory of 2022 season with 5-1 win over Olympia
STANFORD – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team earned its first victory of the 2022 season with a 5-1 win Thursday over Stanford Olympia. Isaiah Johnson led the way with four goals while David Hull added one of his own. Chase Minion had two assists while Seth Kollross, Jacob Chittick and Mason Doman each had one assist.
Shots NOT fired at Peoria High football game, Metamora forfeits
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police claim what was thought to be a shots fired call at Friday night’s Peoria High School football game, in reality, wasn’t. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the incident at Peoria Stadium as the Lions took on the Metamora Redbirds was actually caused by “District 150 officers hitting their batons on the metal bleachers.” The new metal bleachers were part of a multi-year, multi-million dollar renovation announced earlier this year.
UPDATE: Fans evacuate stands after fight at Peoria Central/Metamora High School football game
UPDATE (11:30 p.m.) - Metamora Township High School has decided to forfeit its game rather than resume play Saturday against Peoria High School, said PHS Athletic Director Brien Dunphy. UPDATE (9:35 p.m.) - Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Kherat said the Peoria-Metamora game was postponed Friday night because of a...
Marching Illini not taking field because of COVID
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game. The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching […]
Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
Illinois Football: Predicting all 12 games for the Illini 2022 season
The Illinois football season is quickly approaching, and it is time to be optimistic about the possibilities. I feel like the Illini have a team that could do some damage in the college football world. We reloaded at quarterback, have talented running backs, and Ryan Walters has the Illinois defense playing at a high level.
Obituary: Gary Bidner
Gary Lee Bidner, 74, of Fisher formerly of Bellflower peacefully passed away at 2:15 pm Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana with his loving family by his side. Visitation will be held 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 pm with the Rev. John McIntosh officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at Bellflower Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of his nephew Chad Bidner to the Illinois Wounded Warrior Project.
Obituary: Bette Mohart
Elizabeth “Bette” Fredericka Mohart, aged 91, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday August 31, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday September 1, 2022 at the American Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibson City with a visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Gibson Area Hospital Foundation.
