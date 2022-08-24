ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

PBL JH baseball loses 10-1 to Hoopeston Area

HOOPESTON –The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 10-1 to Hoopeston Area on Saturday. Gavin Kief hit 2-for-3 for PBL while Ben Strebeck had a double and an RBI and Tyler Swan scored a run. Mason Loschen had a double as well. On the mound, Mason Hazelwood allowed...
HOOPESTON, IL
Rantoul/PBL boys golf finishes ninth in Champaign invite

SAVOY – The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished ninth in the Champaign Invite on Friday. The Eagles shot a 337 in the 14-team invitational. Ethan Donaldson led Rantoul/PBL with a score of 78, followed by teammates Mason Uden (82), Alex Warner (88), Justin Merrill (89), Ross Gawenda (90) and Rennick Riddle (102).
SAVOY, IL
PBL High School cross country runners Trixie Johnson, Aiden Kerr earn third-place finishes at Saber Corn Classic

CHAMPAIGN – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls cross country team placed third among four teams in the Saber Corn Classic on Saturday with a score of 52. Trixie Johnson finished third individually with a time of 19:11.1 while Mackenzie Swan finished 12th with a time of 22:35, Grace McCoy placed 15th with a time of 23:26.6, Sydney Pickens finished 22nd with a time of 24:34.7, Kate Wilson finished 38th with a time of 26:51.7 and Elizabeth Megson finished 45th with a time of 31:39.9.
PAXTON, IL
PBL freshman football wins 36-0 over Chillicothe IVC

CHILLICOTHE – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman football team won 36-0 over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on Thursday. Kayden Vance threw four touchdown passes, delivering 25-, 9-, 50- and 25-yard strikes to Mason Vaughan, Tyler Cole, Andrew Calver and Jack Wesslund, respectively. Vance also ran for a 22-yard touchdown as he finished the game completing 9-of-10 passes for 142 yards and running for 112 yards on eight carries.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
GCMS football starts season with 23-14 win over Fieldcrest

MINONK – The Chad Augspurger era is off to a winning start. His first game as head coach of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School varsity football team resulted in a 23-14 victory on Friday over Fieldcrest. “We’re happy to come away with a win on the road in our...
MINONK, IL
GCMS boys, girls golf place first in quadrangular meet

SAYBROOK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won a quadrangular meet at Indian Springs Golf Course in Saybrook. The Falcons shot a 178, beating Heyworth by three strokes. Ryan Carley shot a 43 for GCMS as he finished third individually. Will Baillie (44), Getty Greer (45) and Alex...
SAYBROOK, IL
Rantoul/PBL soccer loses to Champaign Central in season opener

RANTOUL – In the debut of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda soccer cooperative, the Eagles lost 6-0 to Champaign Central on Thursday. “I think we all needed to get the first-game jitters out of the way,” Rantoul/PBL coach Julia Bleich said. According to Bleich, Rantoul lost 9-0 last year to the...
RANTOUL, IL
Middle School baseball roundup (Aug. 25, 2022)

CLIFTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 4-2 to Clifton Central on Thursday. Jason Christensen hit 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Graydon Leonard and Dayne White each provided a hit for GCMS as well while Cameron Kaeding had an RBI. On the mound, Lane...
GIBSON CITY, IL
GCMS MS baseball loses 7-6 to Rantoul Eater

RANTOUL – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 7-6 to Rantoul Eater on Saturday. Graydon Leonard hit 3-for-3 with three runs scored while Jason Christensen hit 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound, Mike Volker allowed seven runs – two earned – on...
RANTOUL, IL
PBL football comes back from early deficit, hangs on for 28-20 victory over Chillicothe IVC

PAXTON – For the second straight year, Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team was able to start off its season with a win. “You’ve got to win them early because if you don’t, it’s going to make it really tough,” PBL head coach Josh Pritchard said. “I’m happy we got this one out of the way. Now we’ve just got to move on to week two.”
PAXTON, IL
Fisher/GCMS soccer earns first victory of 2022 season with 5-1 win over Olympia

STANFORD – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team earned its first victory of the 2022 season with a 5-1 win Thursday over Stanford Olympia. Isaiah Johnson led the way with four goals while David Hull added one of his own. Chase Minion had two assists while Seth Kollross, Jacob Chittick and Mason Doman each had one assist.
GIBSON CITY, IL
Shots NOT fired at Peoria High football game, Metamora forfeits

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police claim what was thought to be a shots fired call at Friday night’s Peoria High School football game, in reality, wasn’t. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the incident at Peoria Stadium as the Lions took on the Metamora Redbirds was actually caused by “District 150 officers hitting their batons on the metal bleachers.” The new metal bleachers were part of a multi-year, multi-million dollar renovation announced earlier this year.
METAMORA, IL
Marching Illini not taking field because of COVID

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game. The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
PEORIA, IL
Illinois Football: Predicting all 12 games for the Illini 2022 season

The Illinois football season is quickly approaching, and it is time to be optimistic about the possibilities. I feel like the Illini have a team that could do some damage in the college football world. We reloaded at quarterback, have talented running backs, and Ryan Walters has the Illinois defense playing at a high level.
NORMAL, IL
Obituary: Gary Bidner

Gary Lee Bidner, 74, of Fisher formerly of Bellflower peacefully passed away at 2:15 pm Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana with his loving family by his side. Visitation will be held 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 pm with the Rev. John McIntosh officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at Bellflower Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of his nephew Chad Bidner to the Illinois Wounded Warrior Project.
BELLFLOWER, IL
Obituary: Bette Mohart

Elizabeth “Bette” Fredericka Mohart, aged 91, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday August 31, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday September 1, 2022 at the American Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibson City with a visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Gibson Area Hospital Foundation.
GIBSON CITY, IL

