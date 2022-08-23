John R. Alkire, 69, of Coolville, OH, passed away August 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was the son of Jennison and Verna Alkire. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn (Welch) Alkire; his daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Charles Forrider of Cutler; grandsons, Jessie and Zoey Forrider of Amesville, Chase Forrider and Fiancee, Valerie Hamm of Pomeroy and Landon Forrider of Cutler; great-grandsons, Lane and Zander Forrider; brothers, Roy (Judy) Alkire of Reno, Carl Alkire of Little Hocking and Terry (Sue) Alkire of Shreve; sisters, Betty (Earl) Coen of Frost, Peggy (Don) Young of Athens, Janet Owens of Coolville and Kitty (Bill) Church of Stewart and many nieces and nephews.

COOLVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO