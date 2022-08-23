Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Mammalian genome innovation through transposon domestication
Since the discovery of transposons, their sheer abundance in host genomes has puzzled many. While historically viewed as largely harmless 'parasitic' DNAs during evolution, transposons are not a mere record of ancient genome invasion. Instead, nearly every element of transposon biology has been integrated into host biology. Here we review how host genome sequences introduced by transposon activities provide raw material for genome innovation and document the distinct evolutionary path of each species.
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover antibodies that induce broad immunity against SARS viruses, including emerging variants
As the world has witnessed firsthand, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, is difficult to control because of its ability to rapidly mutate and produce many different variants. Scientists at Scripps Research have now identified antibodies that are effective against many different SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as other SARS viruses like SARS-CoV-1, the highly lethal virus that caused an outbreak in 2003. The results showed that certain animals are surprisingly more able to make these types of "pan-SARS virus" antibodies than humans, giving scientists clues as to how to make better vaccines.
Smithonian
Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life
The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
Healthline
Rodrigo Bravo: Working at the Intersection of Climate Change and Medicine
This 2022 Healthline Stronger Scholarship winner believes integrative medicine will revolutionize the conventional understanding of health and disease. From a young age, Rodrigo Bravo has felt frustrated with the limitations of Western medicine. He lives with nephrotic syndrome, a type of kidney disorder. Doctors told Bravo at age 10 that...
MedicalXpress
Delving deeper into social health of methamphetamine users
Methamphetamine is an illicit substance used in communities across Australia and worldwide. A large 2019 survey estimated that 300,000 Australians aged 14 years and over had used some form of illicit meth/amphetamine in the previous year. Half had used the crystal form of methamphetamine ("ice"), and one-fifth had used the powdered form ("speed").
MIT engineers develop a chip-free, wireless electronic skin to monitor health
In a significant development, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers have developed a new category of wireless wearable skin-like sensors for health monitoring that doesn't require batteries or an internal processor. The team's sensor design is a form of electronic skin, or "e-skin" — a flexible, semiconducting film that conforms...
Phys.org
Scientists want to bridge public divide
There's a disconnect between the goals and the delivery of scientific outreach and its actual impact. In recent years, communication around diseases like COVID-19 and a growing mistrust in science have made that gap even more apparent. To better understand where these disconnects occur, Northwestern University scientists conducted a survey...
docwirenews.com
New Technology Offers One-time Treatment for HIV
New technology offers a new and unique treatment for AIDS which may be developed into a vaccine or a one-time treatment for patients with HIV, according to a new study from Tel Aviv University published in Nature. The study was led by Dr. Adi Barzel and the Ph.D. student Alessio...
Nature.com
Open microscopy in the life sciences: quo vadis?
Light microscopy enables researchers to observe cellular mechanisms with high spatial and temporal resolution. However, the increasing complexity of current imaging technologies, coupled with financial constraints of potential users, hampers the general accessibility and potential reach of cutting-edge microscopy. Open microscopy can address this issue by making well-designed and well-documented hardware and software solutions openly available to a broad audience. In this Comment, we provide a definition of open microscopy and present recent projects in the field. We discuss current and future challenges of open microscopy and their implications for funders, policymakers, researchers and scientists. We believe that open microscopy requires a holistic approach. Sample preparation, designing and building of hardware components, writing software, data acquisition and data interpretation must go hand in hand to enable interdisciplinary and reproducible science to the benefit of society.
Phys.org
Natural substances show promise against coronavirus
Three natural compounds present in foods such as green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive screening of a large library of natural substances at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III the compounds bound to a central enzyme vital for the replication of the coronavirus. All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing drugs, as the team headed by Christian Betzel from the University of Hamburg and Alke Meents from DESY reports in the journal Communications Biology. However, if and when a coronavirus drug can be developed on the basis of these compounds remains to be investigated.
Nature.com
Flexible organic integrated electronics for self-powered multiplexed ocular monitoring
Smart contact lens has drawn extensive research interests due to the noninvasive real-time detection of the human body to provide biomedical information for health management. However, it has been difficult to accurately measure the physiological signals in tears, and the use of external power source has also hindered the future applications. Here, we demonstrated an organic electrochemical transistor based multiplexed sensors self-powered by the organic solar cells (OSCs). The integrated device was fabricated via simple process including solution blade-coating and thermal evaporation. OSCs were optimized to provide optimal operation voltage for the sensors that exhibit semilog-linear response to the glucose and calcium ions in tear fluids without any peripheral circuits. The sensing signals can be transmitted to the laptop wirelessly through a near filed communication unit. This integrated self-powered multiplexed sensing device will provide real-time monitoring of the biomarkers in tears, prospected to be installed on the smart contact lens for the early detection and diagnosis of diabetes.
Phys.org
New machine-learning approach facilitates molecular conformer search in complex molecules
CEST researchers developed a new machine learning approach based on a low-energy latent space (LOLS) and density functional theory (DFT) to search for molecular conformers. Molecular conformer search is a topic of great importance in computational chemistry, drug design and material science. The challenge is to identify low-energy conformers in the first place. This difficulty arises from the high complexity of search spaces, as well as the computational cost associated with accurate quantum chemical methods. In the past, conformer search would take up considerable time and computational resources.
Nortech Systems Announces Patent for Flexible Faraday Cage Printed Circuit Board and Cable
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, industrial and defense markets, announced this week that the US Patent Office has issued Patent No. 11,412,608, for the Company’s Flex Faraday Xtreme™, a flexible printed circuit for transmitting high frequency signals while precisely controlling both crosstalk and impedance, minimizing electromagnetic interference, improving parallel transmission alignment, and increasing data density. This work is based on the important work of Michael Faraday in the 1830s that contributed to our current understanding of shielding effects of what we now call a Faraday Cage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005696/en/ Nortech Systems’ Flex Faraday Xtreme (FFX) is a flexible printed circuit for transmitting high frequency signals while precisely controlling both crosstalk and impedance, minimizing electromagnetic interference, improving parallel transmission alignment, and increasing data density. With FFX, Nortech provides intelligent transmission lines that provide benefits over traditional micro coax cables in challenging applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
scitechdaily.com
Broad Implications: New Study Reveals Where Memory Fragments Are Stored
Recalling memories requires the cooperation of several brain regions. When you have a memorable evening at a restaurant, more than just the food stays in your memory. A vivid memory of the evening is created by the smells, the décor, the music played by the band, the conversations, and several other elements. Later, bringing back just one of these impressions could be enough to relive the entire experience.
Nature.com
Genome-wide mutational signatures in low-coverage whole genome sequencing of cell-free DNA
Mutational signatures accumulate in somatic cells as an admixture of endogenous and exogenous processes that occur during an individual's lifetime. Since dividing cells release cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragments into the circulation, we hypothesize that plasma cfDNA might reflect mutational signatures. Point mutations in plasma whole genome sequencing (WGS) are challenging to identify through conventional mutation calling due to low sequencing coverage and low mutant allele fractions. In this proof of concept study of plasma WGS at 0.3"“1.5x coverage from 215 patients and 227 healthy individuals, we show that both pathological and physiological mutational signatures may be identified in plasma. By applying machine learning to mutation profiles, patients with stage I-IV cancer can be distinguished from healthy individuals with an Area Under the Curve of 0.96. Interrogating mutational processes in plasma may enable earlier cancer detection, and might enable the assessment of cancer risk and etiology.
MedicalXpress
How the sounds we hear help us predict how things feel
Researchers at the University of East Anglia have made an important discovery about the way our brains process the sensations of sound and touch. A new study published today shows how the brain's different sensory systems are all closely interconnected—with regions that respond to touch also involved when we listen to specific sounds associated with touching objects.
Healthline
Animal Testing: Why the FDA Is Exploring More Alternatives
The FDA is moving away from animal testing and considering a number of alternatives. Alternatives include organ-on-a-chip technology, cell cultures, and mathematical modeling. The FDA has sought 5 million dollars from the government to fund its non-animal methods initiative. When presented with medication, few of us consider the path those...
Phys.org
Honeybees ultra-connected by their microbiome
Some insects (e.g., ants and some bees) live in intricately structured societies or colonies. Their colonies can comprise thousands of individuals specialized on different tasks. Most individuals are sterile, devoting their lives to colony tasks such as collecting food or feeding the young. More and more data suggest a link between the gut microbiota and animal social behavior. This link has previously been studied by observing interactions of pairs of individuals, but not at the societal level in a "hypersocial" animal. This knowledge-gap was filled by the discoveries made by Dr. Joanito Liberti, postdoctoral fellow in the departments of Fundamental Microbiology (DMF) and Ecology and Evolution (DEE) at UNIL, and Tomas Kay, doctoral student at the DEE, co-first authors of the article published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.
Phys.org
New strategy for in situ detection of multiple miRNAs in single circulating tumor cells
A research team led by Prof. Chen Yan from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT), Chinese Academy of Sciences, and their collaborators developed a novel digital droplet microfluidic flow cytometry technique, called Nano-DMFC, for in-situ analysis of multiple miRNAs in single circulating tumor cells (CTCs). The study was published...
Nature.com
Mental imagery of whole-body motion along the sagittal-anteroposterior axis
Whole-body motor imagery is conceptualised as a mental symbolisation directly and indirectly associated with neural oscillations similar to whole-body motor execution. Motor and somatosensory activity, including vestibular activity, is a typical corticocortical substrate of body motion. Yet, it is not clear how this neural substrate is organised when participants are instructed to imagine moving their body forward or backward along the sagittal-anteroposterior axis. It is the aim of the current study to identify the fingerprint of the neural substrate by recording the cortical activity of 39 participants via a 32 electroencephalography (EEG) device. The participants were instructed to imagine moving their body forward or backward from a first-person perspective. Principal Component Analysis (i.e. PCA) applied to the neural activity of whole-body motor imagery revealed neural interconnections mirroring between forward and backward conditions: beta pre-motor and motor oscillations in the left and right hemisphere overshadowed beta parietal oscillations in forward condition, and beta parietal oscillations in the left and right hemisphere overshadowed beta pre-motor and motor oscillations in backward condition. Although functional significance needs to be discerned, beta pre-motor, motor and somatosensory oscillations might represent specific settings within the corticocortical network and provide meaningful information regarding the neural dynamics of continuous whole-body motion. It was concluded that the evoked multimodal fronto-parietal neural activity would correspond to the neural activity that could be expected if the participants were physically enacting movement of the whole-body in sagittal-anteroposterior plane as they would in their everyday environment.
