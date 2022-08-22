First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain showers continue across our viewing area today and the next few days! Flash flooding will be likely and localized flooding will be possible.

Read full article on original website
Simpson County residents forced to evacuate due to flooding
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rising water from the Mississippi Strong River is leaving one park in the City of D’LO almost completely covered in flood waters. Now, residents are having to seek higher ground. Strong rushing waters are pouring at The D’lo Water Park. The water is becoming...
MEMA offers 10 safety tips amid threat of flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State emergency leaders are also keeping a close eye on the weather Wednesday, as heavy rains are expected to produce as much as six inches of rain in some areas. MEMA, the National Weather Service, and other county emergency leaders are preparing for heavy rain encouraging...
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday Weekend starts Friday
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi is giving a tax break this weekend on all purchases of firearms, ammunition, and certain hunting supplies. It’s the Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. The Mississippi Department of Revenue outlines which items are eligible (and non-eligible) for tax savings. You can see the full...
Mississippi expands access of Naloxone to prevent opioid overdose deaths
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Health is allowing pharmacists to sell Naloxone, an opioid reversal drug, to customers without a prescription - giving access to anyone who asks for it. “It is a necessity right now, considering the evolution of the drug culture, as we continue to...
Report: Mississippi’s 50 highest-paid public officials make more than America’s 50 governors
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new report reveals the public officials taking home the most money. And most aren’t elected. It’s the second year the Mississippi Center for Public Policy has published the “Fat Cat Report.”. “You might expect if you had a list of the highest...
