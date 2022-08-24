ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Lightning ignites nine new fires this week in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

WENATCHEE — Lightning storms this week ignited nine new fires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. In the Wenatchee River Ranger District, three small fires have been discovered: the quarter-acre Cady Ridge Fire about 25 miles northwest of Plain, the 4-acre Meander Fire a couple miles south, and the half-acre Grasshopper Meadow Fire in the White River Drainages about three miles northwest of the White River Fire.
WENATCHEE, WA
Semi Truck Rollover Delays Traffic on Grant Road

Grant Road had one flagger-controlled lane open as crews worked on cleaning up a semi rollover in East Wenatchee. Around 10 a.m. on August 25, a semi truck carrying a cement shipment from H2 Pre-Cast Inc., and headed towards Western Washington on Grant Road near Pangborn Airport. While the driver...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Level 3 evacuations downgraded for people living near Palisades wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been downgraded to level 1 evacuations for people living near a wildfire burning west of downtown Spokane. Level 1 evacuations are in place for those living south of Houston Road, east of Grove Road, north of Greenwood Road, and west of Government Way. Level 3 evacuations have been...
Fire crews continue work to contain Palisades Wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash.–Firefighters are making progress on the Palisades fire that started Friday in West Spokane. They’re checking for heat spots and monitoring for flare-ups. But one of the biggest concerns is the wind. The fire is 41.5 acres in size, and crews are working to put a fire trail around it. “We have over 80 firefighters on scene and 11...
SPOKANE, WA
Motorcyclist precipitates fatal accident on Highway 97

CHELAN — Police say a Richland man died after causing a Wednesday morning highway collision near the Lake Chelan Airport. The Washington State Patrol says Steven M. King, 75, was piloting a 2017 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, heading south on Highway 97 About 9:30 a.m. King made a U-turn to head north near milepost 239, and struck a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by George A. Menard of Omak.
CHELAN, WA
Chelan Douglas Port Moving Forward On More Property For Microsoft Plant

The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is moving forward with the purchase of 23 acres on Malaga Alcoa Highway, with the purpose of selling it to Microsoft. It's one of at least three pieces of land the port is buying to re-sell to the tech giant for its planned cloud storage data center.
CHELAN, WA
Seven arrested in Grant County in 'Net Nanny' online sting

EPHRATA — Three men from Moses Lake, one from Quincy and one from Omak are suspected of seeking sex with a minor child, after a Washington State Patrol sting operation aimed at online predators. The five were among seven men arrested in Grant County over the course of several...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Haystack burns in White Swan

WHITE SWAN, Wash.- Crews with the Yakima County Fire District #5 responded to a haystack fire in White Swan around 12 a.m. Friday. The hay fire in the 900 block of Towtnuk Road also lit some surrounding grass on fire. The grass fire was quickly put out and crews are...
WHITE SWAN, WA
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in collision near Chelan identified

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday morning near Chelan has been identified. State troopers say 75-year-old Richland resident Steven M. King was killed after being struck by a 2008 Dodge Dakota as King was attempting a U-turn on Highway 97 north of Chelan.
CHELAN, WA
Confluence Health gives new names to its hospital and clinic sites

WENATCHEE — Confluence Health says it will rename its main healthcare facilities starting in 2023. No more Central Washington Hospital; instead, starting next summer, say hello to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus. Change is also coming to the Wenatchee Valley Clinic on Ninth Street -- that site will be known as Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus, after founding physician Dr. L.M. Mares.
WENATCHEE, WA
Wapato woman dies, driver hurt when pickup truck rear-ends their car

WAPATO, Wash. — A 40-year-old passenger died on Thursday morning when her car was struck from behind by a pickup truck traveling at high speeds in rural Yakima County. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics from Fire District No. 5 rushed to the 1300-block of Lateral A Road in Wapato for reports of a vehicle collision that left multiple people injured.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Set to open Aug. 29, ENZO Italian restaurant in Moses Lake to offer signature food, service, and social surroundings

MOSES LAKE - Patrons will literally get a taste of what it’s like to be a member of the Cacchiotti family when Dino and Rhonda Cacchiotti open ENZO in Moses Lake on Aug. 29. Descendants of Italian immigrants, the Cacchiotti family are bringing their "old world" traditions to table in the form of food derived from Rhonda’s recipe book.
MOSES LAKE, WA

