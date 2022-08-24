ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paladino Concedes in NY-23rd Republican Primary

ERIE COUNTY, NY (WENY) – Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino has conceded in the republican primary for New York’s 23rd Congressional District. Paladino did not concede Tuesday evening after results came in with Nick Langworthy in the lead, citing “statistical irregularities” in a number of counties. Wednesday afternoon, he thanked his supporters and said it’s time for what comes next.
Hochul defends telling Zeldin to 'get out' of New York

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said publicly that her opponent Lee Zeldin should get on a bus and go to Florida because he is not a New Yorker. Zeldin currently represents parts of Long Island in Congress, and he’s been criticizing those remarks for days. On Monday, Hochul...
Results for primary, special elections in Southern Tier, Catskills

Tuesday was election day for many voters in the Southern Tier and Catskills. Here are some of the results. This post will continue to be updated. With more than 60% of the vote, Josh Riley defeated Jamie Cheney in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 19th Congressional District. “It’s...
Chautauqua County Landbank Asks For $1,000,000 To Fund Programs

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Organizers with the Chautauqua County Land Bank addressed the Jamestown City Council earlier in the week asking for one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds, showcasing where they stand after over ten years of service. While the Landbank operates across Chautauqua...
NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million

A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
Poll: Strong gun law support softens a bit in New York state

Support for “common sense” gun control laws in New York state dropped a bit from June, but remains strong. In an exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll of 1,200 people, 63% say gun laws should be more strict – down from 71% in June. Meantime, support for requiring a...
6,000 Illegal Guns Seized Since January in NYS

ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – After launching the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns in January, New York’s Governor reports that the collaboration between states has been successful. “States conduct our investigations, the data stops at the state line. It was not shared with neighbors and this...
Victim identified in Liberty, Pa. shooting

LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) — The victim of Friday’s shooting at a Liberty, Pa. restaurant in Tioga County has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, of Buffalo, N.Y., died after being shot inside the Liberty Park & Ride parking lot located at the intersection of PA414 and US 15 […]
Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
9 Registered Animal Abusers In Cattaraugus County Banned From Having Pets

These people in Cattaraugus won't be participating in National Pet week ever again, thankfully. They are registered animal abusers! I think it takes a special kind of evil to hurt a harmless animal. I understand that people sometimes take in a pet, only to realize they have bitten off more than they can chew. But that doesn't give them the right to abuse the animal. There are many resources available to rehome an animal if a person realizes they can't care for it.
