wnynewsnow.com
Paladino Concedes in NY-23rd Republican Primary
ERIE COUNTY, NY (WENY) – Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino has conceded in the republican primary for New York’s 23rd Congressional District. Paladino did not concede Tuesday evening after results came in with Nick Langworthy in the lead, citing “statistical irregularities” in a number of counties. Wednesday afternoon, he thanked his supporters and said it’s time for what comes next.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul defends telling Zeldin to 'get out' of New York
Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said publicly that her opponent Lee Zeldin should get on a bus and go to Florida because he is not a New Yorker. Zeldin currently represents parts of Long Island in Congress, and he’s been criticizing those remarks for days. On Monday, Hochul...
wskg.org
Pennsylvania Republican lawmaker says key 2020 election fraud claim ‘not factual’
(WITF) A key Republican state lawmaker has made a rare concession about a 2020 election fraud claim. Rep. Seth Grove (R-York), who chairs the House State Government committee, said an allegation that more votes were cast in Pennsylvania than there were registered voters is wrong. “After the hearing in Gettysburg,...
Full results: Local 2022 August primary voter returns here
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a typical year, several more primary elections would be on the ballot. The first primary was in June. When the state first attempted to redraw the congressional map, a court struck down the new map on the grounds that it was unconstitutional. By the time a new map was drawn […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pelosi: Republicans should be ‘very scared’ after N.Y. special election win
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan’s win Tuesday in the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District stunned the political world, with pundits pegging the swing district as a possible bellwether for November’s midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was especially bullish on Democrats’ chances of...
wskg.org
Results for primary, special elections in Southern Tier, Catskills
Tuesday was election day for many voters in the Southern Tier and Catskills. Here are some of the results. This post will continue to be updated. With more than 60% of the vote, Josh Riley defeated Jamie Cheney in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 19th Congressional District. “It’s...
Many rush to get a pistol permit before too late
The Niagara County Courthouse is having to turn people away due to so many trying to obtain their pistol license. This is due to the new gun law going being effective soon.
Paladino team does not concede to Langworthy; 'We want every single legal vote to count'
In what started out as a party-like atmosphere for Carl Paladino supporters at The Wings Meeting Place in Orchard Park on Tuesday ended with a whimper. Read more here:
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Landbank Asks For $1,000,000 To Fund Programs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Organizers with the Chautauqua County Land Bank addressed the Jamestown City Council earlier in the week asking for one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds, showcasing where they stand after over ten years of service. While the Landbank operates across Chautauqua...
wesb.com
NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million
A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
Paladino: 'It's time to move on to the next chapter'
Carl Paladino all but conceded the NY23 Republican primary to Nick Langworthy Wednesday afternoon. He issued a brief statement saying he’s moving on to the next chapter in his life.
WNY County Has Highest COVID-19 Rates In New York
One Western New York County is leading the entire state in COVID-19 cases. According to the latest data from the New York State Department Of Health, Chautauqua County had a positive rate of 18.6% over the past seven days. That rate was the highest among all the counties in New York State.
WNYT
Poll: Strong gun law support softens a bit in New York state
Support for “common sense” gun control laws in New York state dropped a bit from June, but remains strong. In an exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll of 1,200 people, 63% say gun laws should be more strict – down from 71% in June. Meantime, support for requiring a...
NY Attorney General and DEC commissioner issue court-order to shut down Battaglia Demolition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Attorney General Letitia James and DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced a court-ordered agreement to shut down Battaglia Demolition, Inc. The business has sat vacant since 2018 following a fire, but while it was in operation concrete crushing caused neighbors to file complaints about dust and noise.
wnynewsnow.com
6,000 Illegal Guns Seized Since January in NYS
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – After launching the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns in January, New York’s Governor reports that the collaboration between states has been successful. “States conduct our investigations, the data stops at the state line. It was not shared with neighbors and this...
Victim identified in Liberty, Pa. shooting
LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) — The victim of Friday’s shooting at a Liberty, Pa. restaurant in Tioga County has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, of Buffalo, N.Y., died after being shot inside the Liberty Park & Ride parking lot located at the intersection of PA414 and US 15 […]
Dr. Oz: Will Pennsylvania voters pardon his French? | Mulshine
I spent more than 10 years working for newspapers in and around Philadelphia. This gave me an insight into the culture of Pennsylvania that is sorely lacking in that TV doctor from Bergen County who is running for an open Senate seat there. One such insight concerns the Pennsylvanians’ pronunciation...
chautauquatoday.com
Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
9 Registered Animal Abusers In Cattaraugus County Banned From Having Pets
These people in Cattaraugus won't be participating in National Pet week ever again, thankfully. They are registered animal abusers! I think it takes a special kind of evil to hurt a harmless animal. I understand that people sometimes take in a pet, only to realize they have bitten off more than they can chew. But that doesn't give them the right to abuse the animal. There are many resources available to rehome an animal if a person realizes they can't care for it.
wnynewsnow.com
Local Leaders Discusses Uptick In Jamestown’s Homeless Population
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – There has been a noticeable uptick in the amount of homeless people in the City of Jamestown, and local leaders are trying to figure out the right solution. There could be many reasons that someone is homeless, as of late, officials tell us...
