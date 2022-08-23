Read full article on original website
Tech Glitches Ground NASA’s Massive Artemis Moon Mission
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida—Throngs of anxious viewers who crowded into Florida’s space coast early Monday will have to wait until at least Friday (and possibly longer) to see NASA’s celebrated Artemis 1 moon mission get off the ground.Originally planned to blast off within a two-hour window that opened at 8:33 a.m. local time, Artemis couldn’t catch a break. A number of problems cropped up before the launch control team decided to stand down.At 12:40 a.m., the threat of lightning delayed fueling the gargantuan Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with 730,000 gallons of super-cold liquid hydrogen and oxygen. Launch rules do...
Creating safer, productive jobsites: Milwaukee Tool’s quest to address user needs through emerging power tool tech
Skilled trades are one of the toughest fields to work in, albeit one whose importance can never be ignored. Every person, at some point in time, requires a skilled trade professional to maintain infrastructures like homes, schools, roads, and hospitals. Without skilled trade professionals, the lights don’t stay on.
Oil Companies And Startups Seem To Want A Slice Of The On-Demand Fuel Delivery Service Pie
The on-demand economy is estimated to soar to $335 billion by 2025, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Research. On-demand services have disrupted many industries, including travel, food delivery, transportation, healthcare, e-commerce and professional services, because of their ability to provide products and services quickly and conveniently. The on-demand concept, which gained...
NASA scrubs launch of Artemis I after multiple issues emerge on massive SLS moon rocket
After years of planning and testing, NASA on Monday hoped to take the initial step toward returning humans to the moon for the first time in a half-century -- but technical issues scrubbed the historic flight.
The Difference Between Unit Testing and Integration Testing
A well-known unit test is not the only meaningful test required to ensure that the outcome of a project is optimized and workable. There are also integration testing, which seems similar to unit testing. In this article, we will give you a comprehensive overview of them and discuss their differences. Having a testing strategy and process in place is something you should develop and implement long before your software gets into the hands of end-users. The Big Bang approach involves the integration and simultaneous testing of all simultaneous modules or blocks.
