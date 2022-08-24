ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXII.com

The history of the Battle of the Ax

SHERMAN/DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Denison Yellow Jackets and Sherman Bearcats have faced off 123 times, the longest high school football rivalry in the state of Texas. ”It really doesn’t matter where it’s at, honestly. It’s going to be loud, it’s going to be energetic,” said former Denison quarterback Stanley Morrison. “Everybody’s going to be ready to play no matter what.”
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Axe throwing venue lands on Denison’s Main Street

A boy is denied enrollment in school because of the length of his hair. A fundraiser for a youth football team isn’t sitting well with some in the Ardmore community. Murray State College announced they hired a big shot for the Aggie’s shooting sports team on Wednesday.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

New fast-food franchise opens in Denison

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The wait is finally over, the new Chick-fil-A in Denison opened its doors to eager guests. “It was busy at first but that’s what we expected, that it’s real steady and it continues to be steady so we’re in good shape,” said Rob Medders, Owner and Operator of both the Sherman and now the Denison location .
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

New food truck serves southern staple in Downtown Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new food truck in Ardmore is serving a Southern staple. Hey Now Chicken and Waffles opened several weeks ago. Find their signature purple truck in the weekday mornings at the corner of Broadway and Washington in Downtown Ardmore, or at Lake Murray Lodge on the weekends.
ARDMORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Gainesville, TX
Education
State
Texas State
City
Gainesville, TX
City
Star, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Sherman, TX
KXII.com

Denison police make largest drug bust ever

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Police Department recently made its largest narcotics seizure in its history. City officials said when an officer tried to make a traffic stop, a suspect took off and wrecked after a short pursuit. The driver was taken into custody. Inside the vehicle officers discovered...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

OHP investigating fatal crash in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Drivers were asked to find an alternate route after a fatal wreck on State Highway 48 Friday afternoon. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should avoid State Highway 48 between Coleman in Johnston County and the Kenefic turnoff in Bryan County. Sheriffs said...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Suspect in custody after shelter in place alert issued in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon in Durant after a shelter in place alert was issued by Southeastern Oklahoma State University for a distraught man walking near campus with a firearm. The alert went out about 4 p.m. stating the man may have...
DURANT, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy