Pat McCarthy
4d ago
A 3 Time Felon, while out on bail shot this man. Why on earth was he allowed back on the streets? The victim needs to file a lawsuit against Cook County for the wrongful harm they suffered, all because the justice system here failed to do it's job and keep this habitual offender locked up.
Golani
4d ago
According to the law convicted felons ain’t supposed to be having no guns. This is why Jim crow Joe Biden’s third strike laws need to be examined again because once a person has their third felony they need to be warehouse in a place where they can’t harm anyone ever again.
cwbchicago.com
Two more armed robberies in Lakeview, where crime is way up and the number of cops on patrol is way down
In Chicago’s Town Hall (19th) Police District, robbery reports are at a five-year high. CPD’s latest internal stats report shows robberies in the district, which patrols Lakeview and much of Uptown, Lincoln Park, North Center, and Lincoln Square, are 63% higher than last year and 16% higher than 2018.
Suspect in fatal road-rage stabbing charged with murder
Alan Perez, 25, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of 36-year-old Jeremy Walker. Walker was stabbed in the neck Tuesday. An apparent traffic dispute escalated when Walker and his assailant got out of their cars.
Man charged with 1st degree murder for River North road rage stabbing near Mag Mile
A 25-year-old man is charged with murder for a fatal stabbing in River North after a road rage argument, not far from the Mag Mile, Tuesday night.
2 men shot and killed in South Chicago neighborhood
CHICAGO — Two men are dead after a shooting on the South Side Saturday afternoon. Police said one victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the back, torso and pelvis in the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue before being taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. According to […]
CPD issues warning on illegal drifting as police crackdown on street takeovers
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has issued a warning after a series of street takeovers featuring illegal drifting have broken out across Chicago. City Council approved an ordinance last month that allowed for CPD to impound vehicles that are identified being used in illegal drifting or drag racing activities. “If you have solid evidence […]
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in face on South Side drove himself to police station for help
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the face on Chicago's South Side early Saturday. The victim was in an alley located in the 10500 block of South Yates in South Deering around 12:11 a.m. when he was shot in the face, Chicago police said.
CBS News
Man charged with attacking woman in her downtown Chicago hotel room
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with robbing and attacking a woman in her hotel room in downtown Chicago, police said. The 32-year-old female victim was inside her hotel room in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue on Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m. when the male suspect, Keshawn Bunch, 20, knocked on her door posing as housekeeping, police said.
Chicago's Jeffery Pub Sets Minimum Age Killed in Hit-and-Run Nearby
The Jeffery Pub, a popular gay bar in Chicago's South Shore community, has implemented age restrictions a and reduced hip hop music following a horrific hit-and-run that killed three patrons and injured a fourth earlier this month. The victims were involved in an altercation in the early morning hours of...
After teen's violent arrest was caught on video, prosecutors move forward with weapons charges
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County prosecutors are moving forward with weapons charges against the teen at the center of a violent and controversial arrest last month in Oak Lawn.Police officers repeatedly punched 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest on July 27. Oak Lawn police have said the officers were convinced he was reaching for a gun.After spending four days in the hospital, Abuatelah was charged as a juvenile with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, and also with two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession...
Red Line shooting: Chicago police search for suspect who shot woman on CTA train in Loop
Chicago police are looking for the person who shot a woman on a CTA Red Line train overnight Saturday.
Major drug bust executed by Winthrop Harbor police
Winthrop Harbor police found a gun, thousands of pills and over $100,000 in cash at a home in Zion while investigating a shooting that happened Sunday.
fox32chicago.com
Cicero police recover heroin, cannabis after responding to call of shots fired
CICERO, Ill. - The Cicero Police Department announced a major drug bust Friday. Ismael Castilla has been charged with four felony drug charges. The bust stemmed from a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of 23rd Street. Officers recovered 2 kilograms of heroin and 33 pounds of cannabis.
cwbchicago.com
#30: Concealed carry holder shoots 7-time felon who tried to kill him, prosecutors say. That man was on bail for a felony gun case.
When a concealed carry license holder shot a gunman in Chicago on Monday, police initially thought it was a botched carjacking. It wasn’t. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that the men knew each other and that the concealed carry permit holder was targeted in a murder attempt by a seven-time felon on bond for a Class X armed habitual criminal gun case.
Zion man busted after police find $100K in cash, 12K illegal pills in his home
Police have arrested Jeremiah Molez after finding $100,000 in cash, drugs, and a loaded gun during a Winthrop Harbor shooting investigation. He has been charged with fourteen counts, including felonies.
cwbchicago.com
Burglary pattern is growing in Lincoln Park and Old Town, Chicago police warn
For the second time this month, Chicago police are warning the public about a rising burglary trend in Old Town and Lincoln Park. The prowler enters apartments through unlocked doors or side windows, takes property, then escapes on foot, said the community alert, issued Friday evening by Area Three Detectives. That’s the same description detectives gave in a warning they issued for the neighborhood on August 11.
Man taken to hospital for evaluation after scaling fence at Chicago FBI office, throwing rocks
"We've seen a tremendous escalation in violence against not only federal law enforcement, but state and local."
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant: police
CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was killed by gunfire while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park Friday night. Chicago police said the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when he was shot by an unknown offender who fled the scene. The shooter fired...
Man charged in shooting that left 3 injured outside Kenosha bar
A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing attempted homicide charges after prosecutors say he shot and injured three people outside a bar in Kenosha last weekend.
Police seek to identify suspect in connection with attempted armed robbery, aggravated battery on CTA Blue Line
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are looking to identify a person in connection with attempted robbery and aggravated battery on the Kedzie-Homan CTA Blue Line Sunday night.Police said around 11:50 p.m., the offender was observed approaching a victim with a handgun before an incident where the victim was injured.Police remind the public to always be aware of their surroundings, call 911 to report suspicious activity, and to never pursue a fleeing assailant.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4443.
