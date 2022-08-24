ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 17

Pat McCarthy
4d ago

A 3 Time Felon, while out on bail shot this man. Why on earth was he allowed back on the streets? The victim needs to file a lawsuit against Cook County for the wrongful harm they suffered, all because the justice system here failed to do it's job and keep this habitual offender locked up.

Reply(1)
8
Golani
4d ago

According to the law convicted felons ain’t supposed to be having no guns. This is why Jim crow Joe Biden’s third strike laws need to be examined again because once a person has their third felony they need to be warehouse in a place where they can’t harm anyone ever again.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

2 men shot and killed in South Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO — Two men are dead after a shooting on the South Side Saturday afternoon. Police said one victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the back, torso and pelvis in the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue before being taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. According to […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man charged with attacking woman in her downtown Chicago hotel room

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with robbing and attacking a woman in her hotel room in downtown Chicago, police said. The 32-year-old female victim was inside her hotel room in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue on Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m. when the male suspect, Keshawn Bunch, 20, knocked on her door posing as housekeeping, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Murder#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

After teen's violent arrest was caught on video, prosecutors move forward with weapons charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County prosecutors are moving forward with weapons charges against the teen at the center of a violent and controversial arrest last month in Oak Lawn.Police officers repeatedly punched 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest on July 27. Oak Lawn police have said the officers were convinced he was reaching for a gun.After spending four days in the hospital, Abuatelah was charged as a juvenile with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, and also with two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession...
OAK LAWN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

#30: Concealed carry holder shoots 7-time felon who tried to kill him, prosecutors say. That man was on bail for a felony gun case.

When a concealed carry license holder shot a gunman in Chicago on Monday, police initially thought it was a botched carjacking. It wasn’t. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that the men knew each other and that the concealed carry permit holder was targeted in a murder attempt by a seven-time felon on bond for a Class X armed habitual criminal gun case.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Burglary pattern is growing in Lincoln Park and Old Town, Chicago police warn

For the second time this month, Chicago police are warning the public about a rising burglary trend in Old Town and Lincoln Park. The prowler enters apartments through unlocked doors or side windows, takes property, then escapes on foot, said the community alert, issued Friday evening by Area Three Detectives. That’s the same description detectives gave in a warning they issued for the neighborhood on August 11.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant: police

CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was killed by gunfire while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park Friday night. Chicago police said the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when he was shot by an unknown offender who fled the scene. The shooter fired...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seek to identify suspect in connection with attempted armed robbery, aggravated battery on CTA Blue Line

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are looking to identify a person in connection with attempted robbery and aggravated battery on the Kedzie-Homan CTA Blue Line Sunday night.Police said around 11:50 p.m., the offender was observed approaching a victim with a handgun before an incident where the victim was injured.Police remind the public to always be aware of their surroundings, call 911 to report suspicious activity, and to never pursue a fleeing assailant.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4443.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy