Palmer Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Easton City Council makes changes to vehicle impoundment code

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night modified an ordinance governing vehicle impoundment. The amendment removes the public works department's ability to remove, impound and/or immobilize any vehicle parked — in violation of a law or ordinance —in city-owned parking garages, lots or property. It...
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire on the second floor of building on Hudson Street, Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Phillipsburg Police, Fire, and EMS units were called to a structure fire at 223 Hudson Street on Saturday morning, August 27. Upon arrival, it was determined that all residents had evacuated the building safely and no one was trapped inside. The fire, located in a bedroom on...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
City
Palmer Township, PA
Palmer Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WFMZ-TV Online

New life sought for blighted property in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania is investing big bucks in a former factory in Montgomery County. Nearly $500,000 will be used to clean up contamination, with the goal of giving the region a brighter future. The Pottstown Plating Works plant was once a source of pride for the borough, but today, it's just an eyesore.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks Coroner seeking information about body found in Bristol Twp.

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner is seeking information about the identity of a man found dead Sunday, Aug. 21. The body of the man was found in the vicinity of Rt. 413 and Maple Avenue in Bristol Twp. The man, described as approximately 5'6" with brown hair, has not yet been identified, officials report.
BRISTOL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mauch Chunk's beach open to Carbon County taxpayers this Labor Day Weekend

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Mauch Chunk Lake Park is making a temporary change to its beach admission policy for the Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5. Beach access will be limited to County residents, Carbon County property taxpayers, Coaldale residents with children in the Panther Valley School District, non-county and county Individual and Family Membership (aka Season Pass) holders, campers, and pavilion renters.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in Lehigh Twp. crash involving 2 pickup trucks

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Township Police are releasing more information about a fatal crash in Northampton County on Thursday. It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on State Route 248 at the intersection of Sycamore Drive. Police say officers responded to the 2-vehicle crash to find a pickup truck had...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Quakertown man found dead in wooded area in Richland Twp.

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner's Office says a missing man from Quakertown was found dead in a wooded area in Richland Twp. A media release writes the man was identified as Adam Smith, 39. Smith went missing on Aug. 11 from Quakertown Borough. The cause and manner...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Work begins in Phillipsburg to keep lead out of drinking water

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Crews hired by Aqua New Jersey are replacing thousands of old galvanized pipes in response to a State law passed last year. Early Friday morning, workers and trucks came rolling onto Heckman St. The noise came as a surprise to Yasmine Singleton. "I was a little shocked....
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's crash course in crosswalk safety

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Drivers and pedestrians got a crash course in crosswalk safety this afternoon in Bethlehem. PennDOT teamed up with city police, the Bethlehem School District, the city's health department, and the Lehigh Valley Health Network for a pedestrian safety event. It was held at the intersection of New...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PFAS remediation plans in Doylestown

Doylestown plans for PFAS remediation; water rates will have to rise. "We see this as an issue for the entire nation," said John Davis. "These chemicals are in practically every water supply across the country."
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Blaze erupts at trucking company in Mahoning Twp.

MAHONING TWP., Pa. – Firefighters were battling a blaze at a trucking company in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Wednesday night. The flames broke out just after 7:30 p.m. at Estes Trucking, officials said. Flames shot out of a building and a large cloud of smoke hovered over the property.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LVPC advances comments on proposed Northampton school

The Northampton Area School District's proposed elementary school does not present a safety hazard, an engineer for the district told the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The site of a playground at the school that may be built at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road in East Allen Township is an issue with the LVPC.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bicyclist hit by car at 15th and Hamilton

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A bicyclist was hit by a car in the Lehigh Valley. It happened at the intersection of 15th and Hamilton in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department says the crash is under investigation.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to a crash on Lehigh Drive

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- The coroner was called to a crash in Northampton County on Thursday. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash around 4:15 p.m. on Route 248, also known as Lehigh Drive, in Lehigh Township. A pickup truck ended up on its side. The road was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

