Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain CoasterTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Plans move forward for QuickChek to replace Phillipsburg bowling alley
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A convenience store and gas station may soon replace a longtime bowling alley in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. The town's Land Use Board approved a plan Thursday to bring a QuickChek to 671 Memorial Parkway, the current site of Warren Lanes bowling alley. The developer, PBXDEV 2, LLC,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton City Council makes changes to vehicle impoundment code
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night modified an ordinance governing vehicle impoundment. The amendment removes the public works department's ability to remove, impound and/or immobilize any vehicle parked — in violation of a law or ordinance —in city-owned parking garages, lots or property. It...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire on the second floor of building on Hudson Street, Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Phillipsburg Police, Fire, and EMS units were called to a structure fire at 223 Hudson Street on Saturday morning, August 27. Upon arrival, it was determined that all residents had evacuated the building safely and no one was trapped inside. The fire, located in a bedroom on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Zoners reject variance requests for multifamily dwellings in Southside Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – By unanimous vote, the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night denied dimensional variances requested to build four multifamily dwellings at 508-512 Selfridge St., on the city's south side. Dallas Basha of 2529 E. 4th St. LLC sought various dimensional variances to build the multifamily dwellings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
The Animal Rescue League in Cumru Twp. is working to clear the shelters
CUMRU TWP., Pa. -- Berks County is hoping to "clear the shelters" today. The Animal Rescue League in Cumru Township and the Humane Pennsylvania are waiving adoption fees for most cats and dogs. Dog adopters will still need seven dollars for a dog license, plus a leash and collar. Cat...
WFMZ-TV Online
New life sought for blighted property in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania is investing big bucks in a former factory in Montgomery County. Nearly $500,000 will be used to clean up contamination, with the goal of giving the region a brighter future. The Pottstown Plating Works plant was once a source of pride for the borough, but today, it's just an eyesore.
WFMZ-TV Online
Surrounding fire departments called to assist at scene of Lower Saucon Twp. fire
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - First responders were called to a house fire in Northampton County. It happened Friday just before 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of Black River Road in Lower Saucon Twp. Officials say surrounding fire departments were called in to assist. As of 9:30 p.m. there...
WFMZ-TV Online
Daniel Boone parents continue to ask for answers surrounding bus service concerns
UNION TWP., Pa. - Concerns have turned to frustrations in the Daniel Boone Area School District. Parents say school bus delays had them wondering where their children were after the first day of school. The district says some problems were beyond the bus company's control and it's working to find...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks Coroner seeking information about body found in Bristol Twp.
BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner is seeking information about the identity of a man found dead Sunday, Aug. 21. The body of the man was found in the vicinity of Rt. 413 and Maple Avenue in Bristol Twp. The man, described as approximately 5'6" with brown hair, has not yet been identified, officials report.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mauch Chunk's beach open to Carbon County taxpayers this Labor Day Weekend
JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Mauch Chunk Lake Park is making a temporary change to its beach admission policy for the Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5. Beach access will be limited to County residents, Carbon County property taxpayers, Coaldale residents with children in the Panther Valley School District, non-county and county Individual and Family Membership (aka Season Pass) holders, campers, and pavilion renters.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in Lehigh Twp. crash involving 2 pickup trucks
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Township Police are releasing more information about a fatal crash in Northampton County on Thursday. It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on State Route 248 at the intersection of Sycamore Drive. Police say officers responded to the 2-vehicle crash to find a pickup truck had...
WFMZ-TV Online
Joint ribbon-cutting will celebrate opening of businesses owned by 3 Bangor siblings
BANGOR, Pa. - There's a family in Bangor that seems to have entrepreneurship in the genes. It's uncommon to have one business owner in a family, let alone three, and all of them are under 23. Connor, Lauren, and Rachel Haffling - three siblings. Rachel, the youngest at 17, was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Quakertown man found dead in wooded area in Richland Twp.
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner's Office says a missing man from Quakertown was found dead in a wooded area in Richland Twp. A media release writes the man was identified as Adam Smith, 39. Smith went missing on Aug. 11 from Quakertown Borough. The cause and manner...
WFMZ-TV Online
Work begins in Phillipsburg to keep lead out of drinking water
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Crews hired by Aqua New Jersey are replacing thousands of old galvanized pipes in response to a State law passed last year. Early Friday morning, workers and trucks came rolling onto Heckman St. The noise came as a surprise to Yasmine Singleton. "I was a little shocked....
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's crash course in crosswalk safety
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Drivers and pedestrians got a crash course in crosswalk safety this afternoon in Bethlehem. PennDOT teamed up with city police, the Bethlehem School District, the city's health department, and the Lehigh Valley Health Network for a pedestrian safety event. It was held at the intersection of New...
WFMZ-TV Online
PFAS remediation plans in Doylestown
Doylestown plans for PFAS remediation; water rates will have to rise. "We see this as an issue for the entire nation," said John Davis. "These chemicals are in practically every water supply across the country."
WFMZ-TV Online
Blaze erupts at trucking company in Mahoning Twp.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. – Firefighters were battling a blaze at a trucking company in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Wednesday night. The flames broke out just after 7:30 p.m. at Estes Trucking, officials said. Flames shot out of a building and a large cloud of smoke hovered over the property.
WFMZ-TV Online
LVPC advances comments on proposed Northampton school
The Northampton Area School District's proposed elementary school does not present a safety hazard, an engineer for the district told the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The site of a playground at the school that may be built at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road in East Allen Township is an issue with the LVPC.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bicyclist hit by car at 15th and Hamilton
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A bicyclist was hit by a car in the Lehigh Valley. It happened at the intersection of 15th and Hamilton in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department says the crash is under investigation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to a crash on Lehigh Drive
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- The coroner was called to a crash in Northampton County on Thursday. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash around 4:15 p.m. on Route 248, also known as Lehigh Drive, in Lehigh Township. A pickup truck ended up on its side. The road was...
Comments / 0