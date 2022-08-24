Read full article on original website
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
10NEWS
Where to play some of the best golf in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — If you drove around Florida today, there’s a decent chance that you’ll pass at least one golf course. According to the National Golf Foundation, there are more than 1,200 golf courses in the state. For comparison, the state with the next highest number of...
floridaing.com
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
10NEWS
What roads get a discount for SunPass in the Tampa Bay area under new program?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Attention all SunPass users! In just a few days, you could be saving money every time you go through certain tolls across the state after a minimum number of trips. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the SunPass Savings Program, which will credit drivers up to 25%...
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
10NEWS
Charlie Crist selects Karla Hernandez-Mats as running mate
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gubernatorial nominee and former Florida governor Charlie Crist selected Karla Hernandez-Mats, the teachers union president in Miami, to be his running mate on Saturday. Hernandez-Mats, 42, currently serves as president of United Teachers of Dade and a vice president of the American Federation of Teachers.
10NEWS
Florida-based home insurer files plan to exit market
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., announced Thursday it will be withdrawing from Florida's insurance market in a news release. The St. Petersburg-based home insurance company wrote into the state that it had filed plans to exit for non-renewing personal lines policies in Florida, Louisiana and Texas; it also intends to withdraw from New York.
WESH
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
WESH
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
10NEWS
Gov. DeSantis calls Fauci 'little elf' during Orlando campaign stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of the November midterm elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis hopped on the campaign trail Wednesday speaking on the progress Florida has made under his leadership and...Dr. Anthony Fauci. While in Orlando, the Republican governor highlighted the economy, education and the state's willingness to remain open during...
10NEWS
What's happening around Tampa Bay this weekend? Aug. 26-27
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend in the Tampa Bay area? Here's a guide to events happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28. While showers are expected over the weekend, hopefully the rain won't ruin the day. What: With live performances and an epic tribute...
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
The Best Places to Live in Florida, According to Data Analytics
Michael Rivera, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's no shortage of lists analyzing the best places to live in Florida because there is arguably no shortage of people who want to live in Florida.
This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Florida.
wogx.com
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
10NEWS
This Week in Politics: Midterm matchups set; candidates campaign in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — This week in politics…anything happen?. Oh, that’s right — the August Primary has come and gone and while two measures in Hillsborough County are facing a recount, the matchups for November are set. You can see unofficial results here. Former GOP governor turned...
click orlando
Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
St. Augustine restaurant ranked "15 Most Beautiful Restaurants in U.S"
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It's been two decades since Bernard and Vivian De Raad took over Cap's On the Water. “We had a vision of doing something else with a fish camp because there were so many fish camps in Florida already with crab traps and fish nets on the wall. We wanted to elevate the experience a little bit," De Raad said.
10NEWS
Flight instructor, passenger killed in Florida plane crash
OSTEEN, Fla. — A flight instructor and passenger were killed in a plane crash Wednesday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened in a wooded area right after the plane sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, the agency detailed in a post on Facebook.
palmcoastobserver.com
North Carolina fugitive caught in Palm Coast
Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 22-year-old fugitive wanted in North Carolina after he ran into a heavily wooded area during a Palm Coast traffic stop. The pursuit started late the night of Aug. 22, when a deputy stopped a car near Seminole Woods Boulevard and Squash Blossom Trail. Suspect Taylor Randall West, a passenger, ran into the woods near the Integra Woods Apartments.
Comments / 1