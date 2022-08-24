ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
10NEWS

Where to play some of the best golf in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — If you drove around Florida today, there’s a decent chance that you’ll pass at least one golf course. According to the National Golf Foundation, there are more than 1,200 golf courses in the state. For comparison, the state with the next highest number of...
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Charlie Crist selects Karla Hernandez-Mats as running mate

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gubernatorial nominee and former Florida governor Charlie Crist selected Karla Hernandez-Mats, the teachers union president in Miami, to be his running mate on Saturday. Hernandez-Mats, 42, currently serves as president of United Teachers of Dade and a vice president of the American Federation of Teachers.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Florida-based home insurer files plan to exit market

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., announced Thursday it will be withdrawing from Florida's insurance market in a news release. The St. Petersburg-based home insurance company wrote into the state that it had filed plans to exit for non-renewing personal lines policies in Florida, Louisiana and Texas; it also intends to withdraw from New York.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricanes#Hurricane Andrew
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Gov. DeSantis calls Fauci 'little elf' during Orlando campaign stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of the November midterm elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis hopped on the campaign trail Wednesday speaking on the progress Florida has made under his leadership and...Dr. Anthony Fauci. While in Orlando, the Republican governor highlighted the economy, education and the state's willingness to remain open during...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

What's happening around Tampa Bay this weekend? Aug. 26-27

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend in the Tampa Bay area? Here's a guide to events happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28. While showers are expected over the weekend, hopefully the rain won't ruin the day. What: With live performances and an epic tribute...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

  Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
wogx.com

Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
click orlando

Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Flight instructor, passenger killed in Florida plane crash

OSTEEN, Fla. — A flight instructor and passenger were killed in a plane crash Wednesday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened in a wooded area right after the plane sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, the agency detailed in a post on Facebook.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

North Carolina fugitive caught in Palm Coast

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 22-year-old fugitive wanted in North Carolina after he ran into a heavily wooded area during a Palm Coast traffic stop. The pursuit started late the night of Aug. 22, when a deputy stopped a car near Seminole Woods Boulevard and Squash Blossom Trail. Suspect Taylor Randall West, a passenger, ran into the woods near the Integra Woods Apartments.
PALM COAST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy