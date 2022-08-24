Read full article on original website
Ulster County’s $1 million error corrected, says top officials
KINGSTON – A $1 million duplicate payment from Ulster County Government to the state has been corrected, County Executive Patrick Ryan and County Comptroller March Gallagher said. In 2020, an erroneous wire transfer to the State Department of Taxation and Finance was identified by the finance department within days,...
RUPCO works to meet HV housing needs
RUPCO, a nonprofit based in Kingston in Ulster County on Aug. 22 announced a partnership with Sullivan County in which RUPCO is administrating Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist with housing needs. RUPCO says the funds can assist low-income first-time homebuyers in Sullivan with down-payments and closing costs by providing grants up to $45,000. In addition, homeowners in need of housing rehabilitation can receive grants of up to $35,000 for single-family home repairs. Grants also are available to help replace mobile homes.
Dutchess County sets up $12.3M housing fund
A $12.3 million Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund has been created to aid in bringing more affordable housing to the county. The fund was set up at the direction of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. The plan called for three new programs to be conducted under the fund: the Housing...
Four polio samples confirmed in Sullivan County as virus spread continues
The poliovirus has been confirmed in four samples in Sullivan County, New York weeks after a polio case left an unvaccinated person in Rockland County paralyzed. The New York State Department of Health says two samples were collected in July and two in August. They are genetically linked to the Rockland County case.
New principal announced for Grant D. Morse Elementary School
Saugerties Central School District announces that Kristina Giangreco, of Ravena, has been named the next principal of Grant D. Morse Elementary School, effective August 22. This will be her 19th year in education. Giangreco entered the education field teaching music at Lake Pleasant Central School District and Catskill Central School...
Sheriff’s Office to Continue Processing Pistol Permit Applications
Dutchess County Acting Sheriff Kirk Imperati would like to let the community know that although New York State’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of...
Polio found in Sullivan County wastewater, linked to Rockland County case
Polio has been found in wastewater in Sullivan County, the latest detection of the virus in the Hudson Valley. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detected the virus in four samples in Sullivan, two from July and two from August, the state Department of Health said Friday. ...
Big Hazardous Waste Event to Happen in Sullivan County, NY
It will help you safely get rid of potentially dangerous products in your home. Life is so busy for everyone lately and keeping everything clean in your home can be very tough. Sometimes things can pile up in the garage and basement and you can completely forget what you have...
Public access to county-owned camp limited by agreement with camp operator
PLEASANT VALLEY – Dutchess County purchased Camp Nooteeming from the Boy Scouts earlier this year at a cost of $4.8 million. Unlike county parks like Bowdoin and Wilcox, the 272-acre Camp Nooteeming will not operate as an open public access park. The purchase of Camp Nooteeming in Pleasant Valley...
How Many Students Should Be In a Classroom? Gov. Hochul Looks to Cap NY Class Sizes
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted that she may look to pass a bill that would put a cap on class sizes throughout the state. "I am inclined to be supportive. I just have to work out a few more details with the mayor," Hochul said on Friday. The cap...
Polio Detected in Another NY County's Wastewater This Month as Virus Spreads
The polio outbreak in New York is spreading, with virus now being detected in wastewater samples from another county both last month and this month. The state Health Department said Friday that four samples from Sullivan County, two from July and two from August, tested positive for the type of virus that can cause paralytic polio.
Putnam County beefs up security in advance of school year
Police in Putnam County are trying to put parents’ minds a little more at ease as they prepare to send their children back to school.
Man abused kids in Upstate day care center/foster care, police say; more victims possible
Warwick, N.Y. — A 59-year-old man sexually abused multiple children in two Upstate New York counties, troopers said. The victims were in day care or foster care, troopers said. Police are looking to see if there are other victims. The abuse happened in Warwick in Orange County and Andes...
Why Can’t Trucks Stay on Four Wheels in the Hudson Valley?
How many more times does this need to happen before we can declare a vehicular epidemic? Another truck overturned recently in the Hudson Valley, leaving many residents wondering how this type of accident keeps happening. Truck Rollovers in the Hudson Valley. Experts have observed a rise in crime during summer...
Paralytic Polio Strain Spreading, Now Found In Sullivan County
NEW YORK — Poliovirus has now been found in a fourth New York community, state health officials announced Friday. Poliovirus has been found in Sullivan County wastewater, in two samples collected in July and two collected in August. It's genetically linked to the case of paralytic polio previously identified in Rockland County and to the polio in wastewater for months in Rockland and Orange counties. Poliovirus has also been identified in samples collected in New York City, though that was not identified as genetically linked.
Orange County DA’s message: Fentanyl kills
GOSHEN – In the last four years, over 100 people died each year from drug overdoses, most often from fentanyl-laced heroin or cocaine, and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler predicts that as many as 140 people will die this year from the drug. He warned people not to...
Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown
At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses
Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
TOP HONORS: Local College Earns ‘Best Value’ Top 30 Ranking
We can't argue the fact that life, in general, is more pricey these days, but the cost of a college education is something that has always brought about a great deal of concern for families. As borrowers across the state just learned about the President's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, on the minds of prospective college students and their families is likely the affordability of getting a college education.
