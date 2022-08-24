ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster County's $1 million error corrected, says top officials

KINGSTON – A $1 million duplicate payment from Ulster County Government to the state has been corrected, County Executive Patrick Ryan and County Comptroller March Gallagher said. In 2020, an erroneous wire transfer to the State Department of Taxation and Finance was identified by the finance department within days,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

RUPCO works to meet HV housing needs

RUPCO, a nonprofit based in Kingston in Ulster County on Aug. 22 announced a partnership with Sullivan County in which RUPCO is administrating Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist with housing needs. RUPCO says the funds can assist low-income first-time homebuyers in Sullivan with down-payments and closing costs by providing grants up to $45,000. In addition, homeowners in need of housing rehabilitation can receive grants of up to $35,000 for single-family home repairs. Grants also are available to help replace mobile homes.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Dutchess County sets up $12.3M housing fund

A $12.3 million Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund has been created to aid in bringing more affordable housing to the county. The fund was set up at the direction of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. The plan called for three new programs to be conducted under the fund: the Housing...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
City
Middletown, NY
Middletown, NY
Government
hudsonvalleyone.com

New principal announced for Grant D. Morse Elementary School

Saugerties Central School District announces that Kristina Giangreco, of Ravena, has been named the next principal of Grant D. Morse Elementary School, effective August 22. This will be her 19th year in education. Giangreco entered the education field teaching music at Lake Pleasant Central School District and Catskill Central School...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Sheriff's Office to Continue Processing Pistol Permit Applications

Dutchess County Acting Sheriff Kirk Imperati would like to let the community know that although New York State’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Person
James Skoufis
#Homelessness#Domestic Violence#Police
msn.com

Paralytic Polio Strain Spreading, Now Found In Sullivan County

NEW YORK — Poliovirus has now been found in a fourth New York community, state health officials announced Friday. Poliovirus has been found in Sullivan County wastewater, in two samples collected in July and two collected in August. It's genetically linked to the case of paralytic polio previously identified in Rockland County and to the polio in wastewater for months in Rockland and Orange counties. Poliovirus has also been identified in samples collected in New York City, though that was not identified as genetically linked.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County DA's message: Fentanyl kills

GOSHEN – In the last four years, over 100 people died each year from drug overdoses, most often from fentanyl-laced heroin or cocaine, and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler predicts that as many as 140 people will die this year from the drug. He warned people not to...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Mid-Hudson News Network

Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

TOP HONORS: Local College Earns 'Best Value' Top 30 Ranking

We can't argue the fact that life, in general, is more pricey these days, but the cost of a college education is something that has always brought about a great deal of concern for families. As borrowers across the state just learned about the President's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, on the minds of prospective college students and their families is likely the affordability of getting a college education.
NEW PALTZ, NY

