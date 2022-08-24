ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Daily Mail

Insult to injury: Victim of building giant collapse rages after he walks out of hospital and finds a massive pile of rubbish dumped outside his home - after suffering crushing news

Skip bin contractors have added to the woes of a father-of-three who discovered his dream home will remain 'a shell' after the collapse of a major home builder. Queensland man Dale Liston had been told 'everything was fine' by the company building his home at Logan Reserve in Brisbane's south, Oracle Building Corporation Pty Ltd - right up until the company collapsed on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Adoptive father of seven-year-old boy found dead in washing machine says door to home was unlocked

The foster father of a seven-year-old boy found dead in the family's washing machine last week has said he came home to find their house unlocked just before the body was discovered.Jermaine Thomas, who reported his adopted son Troy Khoeler missing in the small hours on Thursday morning, told local news reporters that the door to the house was unlocked when he returned there just before midnight on Wednesday evening.Police in Spring, Texas said they received the missing persons call around 5.20am, and found Troy’s body inside the top-loading washing machine at the family's rented home around 6am.County sheriffs...
SPRING, TX

