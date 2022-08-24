Read full article on original website
Huge link between Gabby Petito and Kiely Rodni as Dog the Bounty Hunter gets tips on 16-year-old’s disappearance
DOG the Bounty Hunter has received tips relating to the disappearance of a teen girl who vanished after an end-of-school campground party. The reality TV star, 69, was previously involved in the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie. Dog’s team told TMZ that he’s received a “slew” of...
Couple who vanished on same day as missing teen Kiely Rodni found dead close to where she was last seen
A COUPLE who vanished on the same day as a missing teenager have been found dead. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and her ex-partner Juan Alanza Zavala, 36, were found in Nevada County, California – around 70 miles from the campground Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen. Their...
Kiely Rodni’s family breaks silence after recovery of missing teen’s likely remains
California authorities have not officially identified the remains found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir Sunday evening – but they say they likely belong to the missing Truckee 16-year-old whose shocking disappearance motivated hundreds of searchers to scour the mountains north of Lake Tahoe for more than two weeks. Kiely...
Kiely Rodni’s family break their silence after body pulled from Prosser Creek Reservoir
The family of Kiely Rodni have spoken out after a body believed to be the missing 16-year-old was found. Volunteer divers discovered a car with remains inside at the Prosser Creek Reservoir in Truckee on Sunday. Adventures With Purpose (AWP), a search organisation which helps find missing people, said that the silver 2013 Honda CRV was upside down 14 feet underwater and that a body — which has not been confirmed to be Kiely yet — was inside.In a heartfelt statement on Monday, Kiely’s family thanked the community for the unwavering support throughout the search for their daughter and...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni’s Mom Shares Final Text, When She ‘Knew Something Was Wrong’
Missing California teen Kiely Rodni sent her mom one final message late Friday night. The 16-year-old texted her mom, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, from a party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee — about 15 miles north of Lake Tahoe — saying she planned to leave the party in 45 minutes and would come “straight home.”
Divers who found body in Kiely Rodni case will join search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes
The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will soon be boosted by the same team of volunteer divers who discovered a car and body in the search for Kiely Rodni.Speaking on Monday about the discovery connected to 16-year-old Kiely’s disappearance in Truckee, California, volunteer diving team Adventures With Purpose (AWP) said they would soon join the search for Ms Fuentes, who vanished about four hours away in Selma the day after Kiely. “We will be taking the next two days to properly debrief, decompress and prepare for our next case, which is 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes in Selma, California,” said AWP’s...
Kiely Rodni: Authorities Speak out About Identification of Body
Officials have concluded that the body inside a recently discovered submerged vehicle belonged to the missing 16-year-old known as Kiely Rodni. According to TMZ, authorities made the devastating announcement on Monday, nearly 24 hours after a dive team claimed they had located her vehicle in about 14 feet of water in Prosser Lake.
Calif. man's body 'mummified' in a home for years while son collected his checks, officials say
Authorities went to notify a man about his son's death. They found the father at home, but he had been long dead, too.
Woman and ex-boyfriend vanished one day after Kiely Rodni just 35 miles away – after they all went to same car show
A California woman and her ex-boyfriend disappeared around the same time and from the same area as Kiely Rodni – after going to a car show that the missing teenager had also attended just days before she vanished.Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, had gone to the Hot August Nights car show in Reno, Nevada, together on the night of 6 August, according to authorities.The pair, who had dated for eight years and remained good friends after their split, told their family members they were heading home to Yuba City, California, after the event.When they failed...
Jolissa Fuentes: Missing 22-year-old’s family hit out at police for lack of progress in search
The parents of missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes have hit out at California law enforcement officials over a lack of progress in the search for their daughter.Ms Fuentes was last seen on 7 August at an AM/PM gas station, according to the Selma Police Department. She was driving a 2011 Hyundai Accent.Over two weeks since she went missing, Selma police have been working with the Fresno Sheriff’s Office and using some of their resources, such as helicopters, to assist with the search.In addition, federal law enforcement officers are also involved in the search.“What I don’t understand is, if you’ve got...
‘Million Dollar Listing’s’ Matt Altman Speaks Out After Wife’s Domestic Violence Arrest
Matt Altman of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” is speaking out following his wife’s arrest for felony domestic violence. Page Six reports Johanna Altman was taken into custody August 4 and booked at the Los Angeles Department Valley Jail Section in Van Nuys, CA around 9:30 p.m. PT. Her bail was set at $50,000, and a spokesperson told the paper she was released the next day.
Human Remains Detection Dogs Feature Prominently in California Trial of Man Accused of Murdering College Freshman Kristin Smart
California Polytechnic State University freshman Kristin Smart was 19 years old when she disappeared after leaving an off-campus party in 1996. She was declared dead six years later. And though her body has never been found, human remains detection dogs featured prominently in the trial of the man accused of her murder.
