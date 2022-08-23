Read full article on original website
WAPT
Authorities find Rankin County escaped inmate hiding in dumpster
PEARL, Miss. — An escaped inmate in Rankin County was found only miles away from where authorities said he broke out of prison. It was months before the convict was scheduled to be released. The Mississippi State Department of Transportation said Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional...
WLBT
Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
Vicksburg’s 2022 crime report shows decrease in violent crimes
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Vicksburg leaders, violent crimes in the city have significantly decreased from July 2021. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., credited the decline to Police Chief Penny Jones, who stepped into her role a year ago. “We are doing a great job, but we can always do better. There are three […]
madisoncountyjournal.com
Ridgeland standoff ends with arrest
RIDGELAND — A man is in custody on assault and animal cruelty charges following a three-hour standoff with law enforcement last week on Nolan Circle, the authorities said. The man, Martin Andrew Allen, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and animal cruelty. Patrol Commander Eddy Addison said Allen remains in the Madison County Detention Center and is being held on a $5,000 bond.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: One arrest made, multiple reports of shooting into occupied vehicles
The Vicksburg Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of one individual for firing into an occupied vehicle over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 1400 block of Clay Street for a shots fired call on Saturday at 11:25 p.m. A vehicle owner reported someone had shot out both rear windows of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.
vicksburgnews.com
VPD investigating several criminal incidents that took place on Friday
Vicksburg police are investigating several incidents which took place last Friday. If anyone has information on any of these crimes, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511. Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle. At 1:53 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1300 block of Bowmar Avenue in reference...
Police: 18-year-old killed during gun exchange at Village Apartments
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed outside an apartment complex. The shooting happened at the Village Apartments near building 14. Officer Sam Brown said Antonyo Esco, 18, and other occupants were sitting inside of his vehicle at the apartment complex. According to one of the occupants […]
WAPT
3 arrested in connection with Rankin County kidnapping
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. — Three people are in custody in connection with a kidnapping. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the investigation began about 10 a.m. Sunday when his office received a call from the Flowood Police Department saying that an injured man walked into their lobby and reported he had been to a location Saturday evening in the county to meet a woman, where he was assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint.
Former Brandon police officer pleads guilty to rape
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, a former Brandon police officer pled guilty to one count of statutory rape and one count of gratification of lust. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Todd King, of Brandon, was sentenced by Rankin County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Mills to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi […]
WAPT
Gun exchange ends in fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police said the shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Village Apartments on Raymond Road. Antonyo Esco, 18, was meeting someone at the apartments to exchange a gun, but once the suspect took the weapon, he shot Esco and took off, according to a Jackson police official.
mississippifreepress.org
Brookhaven: Black FedEx Driver Who Said He Was Shot At Receives Death Threat
Seven months after 24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson said the white father-and-son duo of Gregory Case and Brandon Case chased and shot at him in Brookhaven, Miss., the young man says he received a letter alleging that a Louisiana white supremacist had threatened to kill him. Gibson provided the letter to...
WLBT
Witness: 18-year-old gives gun to man who then shoots teen to death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old was killed during a gun deal gone wrong on Sunday night, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Village Apartments. It was there that Antonyo Esco, 18, who was sitting in a car at...
Authorities looking for suspect who stole catalytic converters from Mississippi Department of Transportation office
Authorities are looking for a man who stole catalytic converters from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The Warren County Sheriff’s office posted photographs of the suspect who they believe is involved in the theft of the catalytic converters from the MDOT facility in Flowers. “We are asking that anyone...
Mississippi man honored for life-saving measures that helped man in medical emergency
Mississippi man who rescued a man who was going into a diabetic coma was honored by his community Thursday. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday recognized James Anderson for his life-saving actions. Anderson was walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center on Aug....
mississippifreepress.org
MBI Will Not Release Names of Mississippi Police Who Shoot People, Negating Transparency Efforts
JACKSON, Miss.—Four officer-involved shootings occurred in Jackson, Miss., between January 2021 and July 2022, but the Mississippi Department of Public Safety redacted the names of the Jackson Police Department officers involved in the reports the department made available to the Mississippi Free Press on Aug. 8, 2022, from a public-records request on July 29, 2022. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety waived the fee associated with providing the documents for the Mississippi Free Press.
WLBT
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
WAPT
Flooding forces Canton residents from homes
CANTON, Miss. — For the second time in a month, Canton residents are dealing with flooding. Crisco Creek topped its banks Wednesday, flooding areas nearby, including a soccer field. Adeline Street, which is near the creek, was underwater Wednesday morning. The flooding forced some residents from their homes. Canton...
vicksburgnews.com
Search warrant reveals Vicksburg man to be in possession of cocaine
Donald Evans, 55, was taken into custody by Vicksburg police on Friday after a search warrant revealed him to be in possession of cocaine. Vicksburg police executed a search warrant at Evans’ residence where cocaine was found. He was subsequently charged with possession. Evans appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man found with meth after traffic stop
Vicksburg resident Justin Cantrell, 42, was taken into custody on Thursday after a traffic stop revealed him to be in possession of methamphetamine. After a traffic stop by Vicksburg Police, 2.28 grams of methamphetamine was found to be inside Cantrell’s vehicle. Cantrell appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday...
fox40jackson.com
Flood causes train derailment in east Brandon; presents no threat to nearby residents
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) – Brandon city officials say two train cars carrying carbon dioxide have derailed in east Brandon. City of Brandon and Rankin County officials spoke to the press Wednesday afternoon following torrential downpours and severe flash flooding. Rankin County Sheriff Brian said his department had over 50...
