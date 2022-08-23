ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WAPT

Authorities find Rankin County escaped inmate hiding in dumpster

PEARL, Miss. — An escaped inmate in Rankin County was found only miles away from where authorities said he broke out of prison. It was months before the convict was scheduled to be released. The Mississippi State Department of Transportation said Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg’s 2022 crime report shows decrease in violent crimes

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Vicksburg leaders, violent crimes in the city have significantly decreased from July 2021. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., credited the decline to Police Chief Penny Jones, who stepped into her role a year ago. “We are doing a great job, but we can always do better. There are three […]
VICKSBURG, MS
madisoncountyjournal.com

Ridgeland standoff ends with arrest

RIDGELAND — A man is in custody on assault and animal cruelty charges following a three-hour standoff with law enforcement last week on Nolan Circle, the authorities said. The man, Martin Andrew Allen, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and animal cruelty. Patrol Commander Eddy Addison said Allen remains in the Madison County Detention Center and is being held on a $5,000 bond.
RIDGELAND, MS
Vicksburg, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD investigating several criminal incidents that took place on Friday

Vicksburg police are investigating several incidents which took place last Friday. If anyone has information on any of these crimes, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511. Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle. At 1:53 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1300 block of Bowmar Avenue in reference...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Police: 18-year-old killed during gun exchange at Village Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed outside an apartment complex. The shooting happened at the Village Apartments near building 14. Officer Sam Brown said Antonyo Esco, 18, and other occupants were sitting inside of his vehicle at the apartment complex. According to one of the occupants […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

3 arrested in connection with Rankin County kidnapping

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. — Three people are in custody in connection with a kidnapping. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the investigation began about 10 a.m. Sunday when his office received a call from the Flowood Police Department saying that an injured man walked into their lobby and reported he had been to a location Saturday evening in the county to meet a woman, where he was assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former Brandon police officer pleads guilty to rape

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, a former Brandon police officer pled guilty to one count of statutory rape and one count of gratification of lust. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Todd King, of Brandon, was sentenced by Rankin County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Mills to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi […]
BRANDON, MS
WAPT

Gun exchange ends in fatal shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police said the shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Village Apartments on Raymond Road. Antonyo Esco, 18, was meeting someone at the apartments to exchange a gun, but once the suspect took the weapon, he shot Esco and took off, according to a Jackson police official.
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

MBI Will Not Release Names of Mississippi Police Who Shoot People, Negating Transparency Efforts

JACKSON, Miss.—Four officer-involved shootings occurred in Jackson, Miss., between January 2021 and July 2022, but the Mississippi Department of Public Safety redacted the names of the Jackson Police Department officers involved in the reports the department made available to the Mississippi Free Press on Aug. 8, 2022, from a public-records request on July 29, 2022. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety waived the fee associated with providing the documents for the Mississippi Free Press.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Flooding forces Canton residents from homes

CANTON, Miss. — For the second time in a month, Canton residents are dealing with flooding. Crisco Creek topped its banks Wednesday, flooding areas nearby, including a soccer field. Adeline Street, which is near the creek, was underwater Wednesday morning. The flooding forced some residents from their homes. Canton...
CANTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Search warrant reveals Vicksburg man to be in possession of cocaine

Donald Evans, 55, was taken into custody by Vicksburg police on Friday after a search warrant revealed him to be in possession of cocaine. Vicksburg police executed a search warrant at Evans’ residence where cocaine was found. He was subsequently charged with possession. Evans appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man found with meth after traffic stop

Vicksburg resident Justin Cantrell, 42, was taken into custody on Thursday after a traffic stop revealed him to be in possession of methamphetamine. After a traffic stop by Vicksburg Police, 2.28 grams of methamphetamine was found to be inside Cantrell’s vehicle. Cantrell appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday...
VICKSBURG, MS

