New report shows Monroe County residents paying Pa.’s highest school property taxes; most of Lehigh Valley region ranks near top

2d ago
Yea the casino’s and Waterparks have done absolutely nothing for the people who live here NOTHING!!!!!! Except give us massive amounts of tourists that litter our roadways & clog up rte 80 and now our backroads & cause prices in our grocery stores to be more than surrounding area’s! Sick to death of it!
Judith???
2d ago
Wow been complaining for years Randall convinced us to vote for gambling and he said it would eliminate property taxes. MONROE county is one of the highest property taxes and the school is raising property taxes again .
Related
Pa. plans to pump $1.5 million into popular state forest destination
A widely popular state forest destination, the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, is about to see an infusion of $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The 123-acre recreation area in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County, features seven distinct and dramatic potholes along Wheelbarrow Run, a tributary of Laurel Run. The potholes were formed by flowing glacial meltwater that eroded the “tubs” into the sandstone bedrock.
walnutport.com
For Pennsylvania students, who carry among the highest average school debt, Biden’s loan forgiveness announcement is welcome news
Pennsylvania, which lags only Connecticut and New Hampshire among states with the highest average student debt.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces New Technology Jobs Coming to the Lehigh Valley with Expansion of iDEAL Semiconductor Devices
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 1:30 PM today, 116 Research Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, plans to expand its technology research and development and create at least 63 new, high-paying jobs in the Lehigh Valley.
skooknews.com
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walnutport.com
Gotcha! Pass a school bus in these Lehigh Valley communities and you’ll be photographed and fined
Column: Every school district in Pennsylvania should do what these Lehigh Valley districts are doing to protect students.
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
Valley Farm Market will change its name, join ShopRite parent company
More changes are underway for the former Valley Farm Market in Bethlehem. The supermarket announced it will change its name to The Fresh Grocer Owned and Operated by Gerrity’s in coming weeks.
Nursing home workers at Easton facility, 24 others in Pa. send out strike notice
Nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in the state voted Monday to send unfair labor practice strike notices for the companies’ failures to provide information about agency staffing and costs, and for not bargaining in good faith. SEIU Healthcare PA, a union that represents health care...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges
MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair. Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored. "It is going to be disassembled, and once it is...
One-time bonus under Wolf administration to be distributed this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that thousands of the older and disabled Pennsylvanians who already received a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive a one-time bonus rebate beginning this week. The bonuses are being delivered to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent...
wtae.com
Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania announce plan to strike
PITTSBURGH — Nursing home workers at two dozen facilities in Pennsylvania are expected to begin a strike on Sept. 2. This follows a vote on Monday among workers from three of the biggest chains in the commonwealth: Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare.
Gov. Wolf was right to veto a bill that would undermine the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed PA Senate Bill 573 this summer. The legislation would have “empowered poll watchers” by allowing any registered voter to serve as a poll watcher at any precinct in the state. The bill also allows candidates to request that three, rather than two, watchers observe the pre-canvassing and counting process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pa. Senate blew shot at property tax reform, and the Lehigh Valley is paying for it | Opinion
During the most recent budget cycle, the state’s tax code included a provision to remove over $130 million dollars annually from the Property Tax Relief Fund. The Property Tax Relief Fund was created the same year we legalized gaming in Pennsylvania and a portion of slot machine tax revenue goes into that fund. Annually, the fund has received an average of over $627 million and is reflected as a reduction on your tax bill through the homestead exemption. To date, this fund has accounted for over $9.4 billion in property tax relief to Pennsylvania homeowners since casinos opened in Pennsylvania.
homenewspa.com
Northampton County upcoming roadwork
Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?
(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org. The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations […]
Uline growing in Lehigh County, hiring 50+ at new warehouse and expanding existing site
One of the region’s largest distributors of shipping, industrial and packaging supplies is undergoing a large expansion in Lehigh County. Wisconsin-based Uline is slated to unveil sometime in late September its new 925,910-square-foot distribution center at 8449 Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, outside Alburtis. By early 2023, the company additionally has plans to expand its existing Upper Macungie Township facility at 700 Uline Way.
Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center
After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
Developer seeks hearing delay on Bethlehem student housing plan after surprise appearance
A surprise appearance by the City of Bethlehem’s attorney Wednesday night at a preliminary zoning hearing prompted a sudden request for postponement by the developer’s attorney. The city intended to oppose the project at the meeting, according to Michael Santanasto, attorney for the developer. He said he wanted...
walnutport.com
Monkeypox vaccine clinic offered today in Allentown; limited supply available
The Allentown Health Bureau will offer two clinics, including one today, to administer a limited supply of the monkeypox vaccine Jynneos.
Bay Journal
More concerns emerge for Pennsylvania's abandoned oil, gas wells
In 2020, an employee for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection smelled crude oil while driving to work in the northwestern part of the state. Trusting his instincts, he asked agency crews to follow their noses. They found an old abandoned well leaking oil within 500 feet of a dozen year-round and seasonal residences. The oil was flowing directly into the South Branch of Tionesta Creek, which the state classifies as a cold-water, high-quality fishery, meaning it is among the most unpolluted in the state.
