thefastmode.com
Capgemini, SAP to Accelerate Automotive Industry’s Journey Towards Sustainability
A joint initiative by Capgemini and SAP will work to accelerate the automotive industry’s journey towards sustainability. Capgemini and SAP will provide cloud products and services to support sustainability transformation in strategy, technology, and business model change. The initiative will enable companies to better manage their suppliers and supply chains in pursuit of their sustainability goals.
Essential Utilities Appoints Kimberly Joyce as Corporate Secretary, Adding to Her Extensive List of Experience
Kimberly Joyce.Image Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities has announced that Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs Kimberly Joyce has added the role of corporate secretary to her responsibilities.
nonprofitquarterly.org
Why Tech Nonprofits Are Building Digital Tools for Racial Equity and Justice
Several recent studies have shown that technology can exacerbate bias and discrimination. For instance, Amazon’s recruiting algorithm discriminated against women applying for technical roles, artificial-intelligence researchers Joy Buolamwini and Timnit Gebru have found significant racial and gender bias in face-recognition technologies, and search engines are also biased, according to Dr. Safiya Umoja Noble’s research on Google’s top results for specific phrases about women and girls of color.
Diane Wang Speaks at the B20-G20 Dialogue, Shedding Light on Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in the Digital Era
The B20-G20 Dialogue: Women in Business Action Council (WiBAC) was held in Indonesia on August 23, focusing on raising awareness of the advancement of women in business, exploring avenues to implement WiBAC’s policy recommendations for maximum impact to empower women in the workplace, and launching the One Global Women Empowerment (OGWE) platform to encourage active participation in WiBAC initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005337/en/ Diane Wang speaks at the B20-G20 Dialogue (Graphic: Business Wire) Diane Wang, Co-chair of B20 WiBAC, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHgate Group, hosted the third session to present B20 WiBAC key priorities and recommendations that will promote the growth of women-led businesses and bring more women into the workforce, along with Nicole Scoble-Williams, Global Future of Work Leader of Deloitte. Attendees at the event include Shinta Kamdani, Chair of B20 Indonesia, Ira Noviarti, Chair of WiBAC, President Director of Unilever Indonesia, and women and child affairs ministers from the G20 member countries, including Canada, India, UK and USA.
Employees Are Over Foosball Tables and Free Snacks. Your Company Culture Needs This Instead.
Your business needs to adapt to your employees' new needs.
Inc.com
3 Expert Tips for Creating an Effective DEI Strategy
If you haven't yet built an effective diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy at your company, now is the time. There's no shortage of reasons to do so: It can help create a culture of support and appreciation, foster a friendly workspace free from microaggression, and increase overall employee satisfaction, among others. Simply put, it's just the right thing to do.
Fast Company
7 ways to build a truly equitable DEI strategy
The cultural impacts of a racialized pandemic have created a rejuvenated interest in DEI spaces over the past few years. Such interest has opened new doors for folks to join the ranks of “DEI experts,” while also creating new pathways for underrepresented peoples to gain access to positions of power—and perceived power. According to LinkedIn data, between 2015 and 2020, there was a 71% increase worldwide in all DEI roles. The number of people globally with the “head of diversity” title more than doubled (107% growth).
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
The Major Next Step for Sustainability and ESG Measures – The Supply Chain
A recent survey by Avetta on ESG of 45 companies from various industries surprised me. Most executives who responded mentioned how important ESG was to their company. In fact, 79% of respondents listed employee health and safety as “very important,” and 63% said managing and reducing the environmental footprint of products and services is also “very important.” But companies are still missing a pivotal opportunity as only 39% of respondents said ESG supply chain issues were “very important.”
Infobip Builds an Integration for HubSpot to Enhance Customer Experience
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot’s clients. The integration, available in HubSpot’s App Marketplace, enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005263/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Recognizing the transformational potential of Indigenous-led conservation economies
Over the last decade, Canada has seen an increase in the number of initiatives to green or circularize the economy through sustainable development, as well as those that support and enhance Indigenous environmental leadership. Both projects are desperately needed given our rapid progress towards capitalist-driven climate catastrophe. Although there is...
Mary Kay Announces Outcomes of SDG Pilot Village Project in China (2017-2021) With Release of Impact Report and Video
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Rural women comprise a quarter of the world’s population and are the backbone of their economies, comprising an estimated 40% of the agricultural labor force in developing countries as farmers, wage earners, and entrepreneurs. 1 Despite their critical contributions to local economies, they continue to face structural barriers to asset ownership, equal pay, participation in decision-making forums, and access to resources and markets. Cultural norms also result in women shouldering most of the responsibility for unpaid care and domestic work. 2 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005007/en/ Women from the Art Ensemble “Huobonuoma,” or “Daughters of the Moon,” showcasing their Yi embroidered costumes, an ancient handcraft representing the cultural heritage of the Yi ethnic group. (Photo: Courtesy of Waipula Villagers)
Women are increasingly being hired for CFO roles this year, says an executive search firm president
Over the past year, I’ve had the opportunity to speak with dynamic women in the CFO role. I always ask them if they have advice for other women seeking to reach the C-suite. “Seek mentors in your industry that are proven leaders who can help you to further your skill set on all fronts,” is part of the advice Christiana Spade, AMC Networks’ CFO and COO who will become CEO next month, recently told me.
Opinion: Black & Hispanic Investors Usually Want Their Portfolios to Match Their Values
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
PC Magazine
AI Startup Wants to Make Foreign Call Center Employees Sound White
Is it helpful or dystopian? A Silicon Valley startup is using AI-powered algorithms to make foreign call center employees sound white and American during phone conversations. The technology comes from Palo Alto-based Sanas, which was founded by three former Stanford University students. The team created a real-time accent-translation service to make it easier for call center employees to be understood during a phone call.
Successful launch of PingAn-3 satellite empowers inclusive finance
HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced the successful launch of PingAn-3, also known as Taijing-1 01, Ping An's first earth observation optical remote sensing satellite. PingAn-3, launched at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, will join Internet of Things (IoT) satellites PingAn-1 and PingAn-2, to support the supply chain financial services of Ping An Bank and the development of inclusive finance.
