The One Off PS3 Classic Heavenly Sword, Which Might Have Spawned A Franchise, Is Being Remastered Or Followed By PlayStation Aficionados

PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller
It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
The Franchise Is Having Trouble Adapting, According To Final Fantasy 16’s Director
Naoki Yoshida, director of Final Fantasy 14 and 16, claims that one of the most recognizable videogame franchises is struggling to remain current. Inverse quoted Yoshida as saying, “I think the series is currently struggling in regards to whether Final Fantasy is effectively adjusting to industry developments.”. “At this...
A Comical Bug From The Popular PlayStation 4 Game Marvel’s Spider-Man In Which Some Characters Distort And Glitch Out Completely Ruins A Cutscene
Marvel’s Spider-Man debuted in 2018 and is available worldwide in bookstores and online. As the best Marvel-based video game in a long time, the game was released to strong sales and positive reviews from critics. Unfortunately, marvel’s Spider-Man will still malfunction periodically, despite all of this praise. The...
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
After A Few Months Of Relative Silence Regarding The New Horror Game, EA May Be Prepared To Share More Information On The Dead Space Reboot
In the following weeks, gamers will learn about new sci-fi horror games. In the beginning, there is the survival-horror game The Callisto Protocol, which will present some brand-new gameplay at this year’s Gamescom. As EA plans to rewrite the beginning of engineer Isaac Clarke’s story, the upcoming Dead Space Remake will function as a soft reboot for the beloved genre. EA may soon reveal additional information about the game.
In A Humorous Video, A Player Of Elden Ring Can Be Seen Acting Out The Game’s Boss And Interesting Character Patches In Which They Are Having A Lot Of Fun
Elden Ring, which debuted in February, has attained incredible success and is often recognized as the best game of the year. Due to its jaw-dropping battles with more than 150 enemies, the action role-playing game by FromSoftware is hailed as one of the most challenging video games ever created. Millions of people worldwide are fans of several of these Elden Ring bosses, including Melania – Blade of Miquella, Rennala, and Starscourge Radahn.
Three New Armour Sets Were Recently Discovered To Be Part Of A New Destiny 2 Inspired By The Fortnite Crossover
Throughout Destiny and Destiny 2‘s roughly eight-year existence, it has been somewhat customary for leaks to surface ahead of significant announcements and game updates to either tease or openly expose Bungie‘s most recent content. Unfortunately, there is no indication that things will change before the upcoming Destiny 2 reveal event, which is scheduled to air on August 23 and is expected to provide players a sneak peek at the upcoming expansion, according to the majority of the game’s fan base.
Weta Workshop And Private Division Are Releasing A New Lord Of The Rings Video Game That Is Separate From The Movies
Weta Workshop and Private Division are working on a new Lord of the Rings video game that will be set in the literary realm rather than the filmic one. The new game, which was revealed today through Twitter, is set in Middle-earth, and Weta—who worked on both the classic Peter Jackson films and Amazon’s The Rings of Power—is collaborating with Take-Private Two’s Division publishing house.
A First-Person Horror Game With Management Simulation Elements Is Called Bloody Hell Hotel
The vampire hotel manager game Bloody Hell Hotel has been unveiled as a fresh first-person horror-filled twist on management sims like Stardew Valley. In the game created by Unfold Games, players take on the role of a vampire who must remodel their hotel and take care of their guests, but who can also decide whether to suck their blood instead of letting them go.
During The Destiny 2: Lightfall Showcase, Bungie Makes The Divisive Choice To Discontinue Moving Further With The Game
Bungie‘s developers were compelled to make some controversial choices as the plot of Destiny 2 developed. As a result of the increasing quantity of places, armor, and weapons that each expansion and Season of content added to the game, the concept of sunsetting was created in Destiny 2 so that the development teams could essentially remove and rewrite assets.
Now Available On Game Pass Is The Most Awful Elder Scrolls Game
Battlespire, probably the weakest Elder Scrolls game, has been added to PC Game Pass as part of the QuakeCon released this week by the newly formed Microsoft subsidiary id Software and Bethesda. Arena, Daggerfall, Redguard, and other Elder Scrolls games from the 1990s were finally added to Steam. I don’t...
A Strange Bug With An Opponent In The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Results In The Player Being Trapped In An Endless Loop
Even though it debuted more than five years ago, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still a tremendously popular video game. The vast, stuffed-full-of-things-to-do and-discover setting of the Switch game, combined with its powerful physics engine, entices players back to the realm of Hyrule. Unfortunately, even though...
Ooblets Will Release Its Full Version 1.00B In September
Ooblets will officially launch on September 1st, 2022, after spending two years in early access and six years in development. It combines creature-collecting, farming, and life simulation with a quirky plot and a tonne of eccentric characters to meet in the fancifully relaxed and adorable Ooblets. The independent developer/publisher team Glumberland is responsible for the strange adventure.
The Game May Be Released In November, According To A Listing From A Website That Advertises Particular Sonic Frontiers Products
Sonic Frontiers, which is anticipated to be among the franchise’s most ambitious games, has fans pumped up for its release. Due to this, the game adopts the open-world genre; this genre change has been compared to Nintendo‘s for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game’s gameplay, puzzles, and exploration received new information throughout June. This culminated in a Sonic Frontiers trailer that debuted during a Nintendo Direct and included details on the game’s plot points and the hotly-tipped Cyberspace stages.
The Most Popular Game In July Was MultiVersus, Which Dethroned Elden Ring As The Top Seller
But RPG from From Software continues to take the top spot for the year. Since going into open beta last month, the character brawler MultiVersus from Warner Bros. has completely revolutionized the industry. Multiversus, although only released on Steam on the 19th, was the best-selling video game of the month, according to analytics firm NPD, confirming the extent of its success.
Release Date For ‘Fifth And Final’ Edition Of Call Of Duty: Warzone
The start of Call of Duty: Warzone’s fifth and final season has been confirmed by Activision for August 24. This suggests that Warzone 2 may soon be available. The final season of the game, dubbed Last Stand and featuring a league of Call of Duty baddies headed by Raul Menendez from Black Ops 2, was revealed on the game’s website. Khaled Al-Asad from the first Modern Warfare, Gabriel T. Rorke from Ghosts, and He “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen from Black Ops 3 also appear in the game.
Players Of Final Fantasy 14 Are Already Working Extremely Hard In The Game’s New Peaceful Farming Mode
Island Sanctuaries, a solitary mode that enables you to maintain a farm, harvest resources, make products, and care for animals, was added this week with patch 6.2. As you explore the island and construct facilities, you earn special XP that raises your rank and allows you to equip your character with rides and other hairstyles. MMO players have obviously discovered a way to convert this casual pastime into a business by exchanging spreadsheets, maps, and information on spawn rates.
