Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
Virginia woman wins $100,000 with a lucky lottery ticket purchased at a convenience store
CONGRATS! Lesa Wilson bought a Crossword 5X ticket at the Fas Mart at 12882 Governor GC Perry Highway in Pounding Mill last month and never expecting to walk out with a $100,000 winning lottery ticket, according to a Virginia Lottery announcement.
Poker run raises money for injured trooper
Bikers from both Mingo and Pike (Kentucky) counties gathered at Andy’s Pizza & More on Pike Street in Williamson on Aug. 20 to participate in a poker run fundraiser for an injured West Virginia State Police trooper. Trooper Roger Jennings continues to recover from the injuries he sustained in...
Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic. On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,”...
Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse
The building faces west and is a three story stone gray colored course sandstone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Tazewell. At the northwest corner is a tall square clock tower with open space at the top. The west front has a projecting stone porch on the first story and above is a high vertical arched window. The building is covered by a shallow, slate-covered hipped roof with a modillion cornice and plain frieze. In the interior, the courtroom has a handsome stained glass window in the Tiffany mode over the judge’s bench. The window contains an allegorical figure seated in front of a colonnade with vignettes consisting of the national and state seals. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 29th Judicial Circuit. On the east side is the modern five story addition with five large arches along the first story. The building was gutted by fire in 1915 and rebuilt in 1917. The architect was Frank Pierce Milburn of Milburn, Heister and Company and the contractor was S R Hurley. The building was enlarged in 1949 to 1951. The contractor was J Clarence Hildreth. The building was remodeled in 1980. The architect was William D Price. Present construction is being done by Price-Rothe-Muse of Blountville, Tennessee. On the east side is the two story Sheriff’s Office.
SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
Brenda Frazier, 49, of Wayne, WV
Brenda Frazier, 49, of Wayne, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 15, 2022. Brenda was born July 20, 1973 in Louisa, KY to Willie and Jerry (Hickman) Jordan. Brenda loved to spend time with her grandkids and enjoyed hiking and playing in the snow. Brenda...
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 10 and returned 42 felony indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
ONE SHOVELFUL AT A TIME
ONE SHOVELFUL AT A TIME is how many Letcher County families seem to be attacking the work they are faced with doing to get their properties somewhat back to normal after the catastrophic flooding of July 28. In this photo taken earlier this week, three generations of the Hall family of Camp Branch were out doing what they could to repair the road leading across the creek to their homes. Pictured from left are young Carson Hall, his father Jordan Hall, and grandfather Tim Hall. (Mountain Eagle photo)
Dozens of eastern Ky. flood victims sue two coal companies
Dozens of eastern Kentucky flood victims have filed a lawsuit that says two coal companies contributed to the damages they suffered. Nearly 60 people who live along River Caney in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County were listed as plaintiffs in the complaint against Blackhawk Mining and Pine Branch Mining.
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
Power theft using…jumper cables?
SALYERSVILLE – Two people were arrested last Friday after a police officer attempting to serve a warrant notice something strange on the electric lines in a Magoffin County community. On Friday, August 19, Salyersville Police Department Officer D. Watson and Officer Neil Adams went to a residence on Patrick...
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
Dog owner finds pet safe in unusual spot after flooding
FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fisty local Kelly Smith lives right by his business, Smith’s scrap yard, and was home when the flood hit. His apartment is above a car wash, but his dogs were still on the ground when the flood waters rushed through. Once the water finally receded,...
One lane closed after Welch underpass strikes again
WELCH, WV (WVNS) — One lane is closed in Welch after a truck has crashed into the top of the nine foot underpass. McDowell County Dispatch confirm the accident occurred around noon today, August 26, 2022. The truck was unable to clear the top of their truck and crashed into the underpass causing it to […]
Settling accounts: New business locates in Big Stone Gap Co-Working Space
BIG STONE GAP — A three-year effort to bring new life to the former Mutual Pharmacy building in Big Stone Gap reached another milestone on Thursday with a second business calling the building home. CEO Nasser Chanda of Paymerang, a software-based supplier of business financial management services, joined state...
Elementary school closes after COVID outbreak
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday morning, Van Elementary School officials in Boone County sent students home early after it was determined there weren’t enough teachers to safely supervise students. Superintendent Matthew Riggs said the reason they didn’t have enough teachers is because of a COVID outbreak, along with...
Buchanan metallurgical coal mine to expand after deal with Virginia
Virginia’s largest coal mining operation is set to get even larger after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration announced a deal between the state and Coronado Global Resources to expand operations and production at the company’s Buchanan Mine Complex in Buchanan County. On Tuesday, the administration said Coronado will...
Harlan county man facing heroin, meth charges
A Harlan County man is facing charges including possession of heroin and methamphetamine after allegedly being found with the substances at a police traffic checkpoint. Charles Dozier, 45, of Baxter, was arrested last Saturday by the Kentucky State Police. According to the arrest citation, at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Saturday,...
