ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXII.com

The history of the Battle of the Ax

SHERMAN/DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Denison Yellow Jackets and Sherman Bearcats have faced off 123 times, the longest high school football rivalry in the state of Texas. ”It really doesn’t matter where it’s at, honestly. It’s going to be loud, it’s going to be energetic,” said former Denison quarterback Stanley Morrison. “Everybody’s going to be ready to play no matter what.”
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Axe throwing venue lands on Denison’s Main Street

A boy is denied enrollment in school because of the length of his hair. A fundraiser for a youth football team isn’t sitting well with some in the Ardmore community. Murray State College announced they hired a big shot for the Aggie’s shooting sports team on Wednesday.
DENISON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

The Guyer football team got the season off to a good start on Thursday night, soundly defeating Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Heath when Jackson Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the game. Caleb Darthard then had...
HEATH, TX
KXII.com

New fast-food franchise opens in Denison

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The wait is finally over, the new Chick-fil-A in Denison opened its doors to eager guests. “It was busy at first but that’s what we expected, that it’s real steady and it continues to be steady so we’re in good shape,” said Rob Medders, Owner and Operator of both the Sherman and now the Denison location .
DENISON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Sherman, TX
Sports
Sherman, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
City
Denison, TX
Denison, TX
Sports
City
Sherman, TX
Denison, TX
Football
KXII.com

New food truck serves southern staple in Downtown Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new food truck in Ardmore is serving a Southern staple. Hey Now Chicken and Waffles opened several weeks ago. Find their signature purple truck in the weekday mornings at the corner of Broadway and Washington in Downtown Ardmore, or at Lake Murray Lodge on the weekends.
ARDMORE, OK
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Prayer Service Held for Cheerleader Critically Injured During Practice

Prayers are pouring in from all over the world for a Prosper cheerleader. Haylee Alexander, 15, was critically injured during practice for her competitive cheer team on Monday night. On Friday night, about 150 people attended a prayer service outside Medical City Plano where Alexander is in the ICU. “Haylee...
PLANO, TX
KTEN.com

Three injured in Sherman crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Three people were hospitalized Friday after a head-on crash in Sherman. The accident happened during the lunch hour on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park. Police said two pickup trucks collided after one vehicle malfunctioned and swerved into oncoming traffic. The overpass, about...
SHERMAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Bota#High School Football#American Football
KTEN.com

Van Alstyne opens key new thoroughfare

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Van Alstyne celebrated the completion of Industrial Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. "This used to be 30 acres of just farmland," said the city's economic development director Ronald Williams. "This road will actually not only serve the industrial parkway, it's also eventually going to be a crossroad for the city to alleviate some traffic concerns."
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
KTEN.com

Husband and wife honored as Texoma Heroes

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Sgt. Tom Longmire and his wife Laura were both honored as Texoma Heroes for their service to Texoma and to our veterans. "They have given so much of their time," said Texoma Hero program president Billy Teague. "The contribution they have made to our community... you can count them, and they're just two really great people that really deserve the recognition."
DENISON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Greenville, Commerce Middle Schools Receive Threats

Middle Schools in Commerce and Greenville received threats of violence this week, but thorough investigations and searches of the campuses found nothing that would indicate they were viable. In Commerce, a student pulled the fire alarm and told officers he had a gun in his backpack. There were no weapons in the bag. In Greenville, a staff member in a restroom found threats to shoot up the school.
GREENVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ssnewstelegram.com

Bois 'dArc Lake update

TPWD, Lake officials say new lake is filling slowly, no date for opening. Dan Bennett of Pottsboro hasn’t started doing a rain dance just yet, but it’s heavy on his mind. With summer’s oppressive heat bearing down and much of the state in some stage of drought, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County are hoping for some significant moisture soon.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Gainesville monument protesters found guilty

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Three people who were arrested in August 2000 during a march protesting the Confederate monument at the Cooke County Courthouse were found guilty on Wednesday. PRO Gainesville founders Torrey Henderson, Amara Ridge and Justin Thompson had been charged with obstruction of a highway. A jury...
GAINESVILLE, TX
News On 6

Video Captures 10-Year-Old Kingston Boy Saving Mom In Backyard Pool

A 10-year-old Oklahoma boy is being hailed a hero after he sprang into action, jumping into his backyard pool to save his drowning mother. Gavin Keeny, who was recently recognized in front of Kingston Elementary classmates, described the incident. "When I was laying on the porch playing with my dog...
KINGSTON, OK
CBS DFW

Grapevine High School students stage walkout in protest of new district policies

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Students at Grapevine High School organized a walkout this morning in protest against policies recently passed by the district that they said discriminate against transgender people and limits discussion of race.According to a flyer distributed ahead of time, the walkout was scheduled to take place from 11:50 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in front of the school. Students were encouraged to spread the word, carry posters, bring water, and remain peaceful. Organizers wrote that "there will be absolutely no violence, property damage, or verbal assault" and encouraged students to "remain calm even if there are counter protestors present."Earlier...
GRAPEVINE, TX
KXII.com

Suspect in custody after shelter in place alert issued in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon in Durant after a shelter in place alert was issued by Southeastern Oklahoma State University for a distraught man walking near campus with a firearm. The alert went out about 4 p.m. stating the man may have...
DURANT, OK
thegarlandmessenger.com

Bad News for Garland Seniors

Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
GARLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy