Yakima Herald Republic
Moses Lake has a new name but the same front-running team
A year ago, the margins at the top of the Columbia Basin Big Nine were incredibly tight. Everybody expects more of the same this season. Moses Lake, which was 0-10 just two years earlier, vaulted to the top under first-year coach Brett Jay, whose balanced offense was led by quarterback Brock Clark, the league’s co-MVP as a junior.
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish team to beat in SCAC West once again
Handing Toppenish its first loss since joining the SCAC West won’t be easy this fall. The Wildcats bring back plenty of talent ready to continue the seven-game league win streak they began after dropping down from 2A to 1A prior to the 2020-21 school year. They’re ranked No. 6 in Scorebook Live’s preseason poll and eager to build on a trip to the 1A quarterfinals last November.
Yakima Herald Republic
Goldendale aims to repeat EWAC title but Kittitas is in pursuit
Given how superior Goldendale was last season in the EWAC’s West Division, two parallel questions emerge with regard to this year’s prospects at the top. Did the Timberwolves graduate enough of that powerhouse to drift back to the other contenders, and does Kittitas have enough back to challenge Goldendale’s bid to repeat?
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish's Perez ready for expanded role
TOPPENISH — After the graduation of perhaps the area’s best wide receiver and most of the offensive line, Toppenish may need to ask its quarterback to do a little more this season. Fortunately for the Wildcats, they’re bringing back third-year quarterback Josh Perez, a senior already on the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Loaded Prosser looks to be class of the CWAC once again
It’s tempting to think the graduation of a prolific quarterback might make it easier to knock Prosser down from its perch atop the CWAC. To be sure, replacing the production of league MVP and three-year starter Kaiden Rivera won’t be easy, not to mention the loss of one of his top targets, AJ Gonzalez. Still, few programs in the Yakima Valley bring back more talent and have a better record of reloading than the Mustangs.
Yakima Herald Republic
Defensive changes give Prosser's Medrano chance to shine even brighter
Prosser linebacker Neo Medrano’s athleticism and tackling prowess made avoiding him whenever possible a top priority for CWAC opponents last season. The Mustangs hope to make that goal even more difficult this year with a new scheme built around the league’s reigning defensive MVP. Coach Corey Ingvalson and his staff plan to put Medrano into a hybrid role somewhere between middle linebacker and defensive back, allowing him to do what he does best and make plays all over the field.
Yakima Herald Republic
Shop opens a new place to skateboard in Yakima
As the AVE skateboard shop celebrated its one-year anniversary earlier this month, it was hard to miss the newest attribute of the Yakima business. A large skate ramp was built in the south parking lot, providing Yakima Valley skateboarders of all ages and abilities another option to test their skills, socialize and try out new gear, owner John Erickson said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Adeline Orozco
Adeline A. Orozco, our beloved sister, mother, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend, began her transitional journey ascending with the angels on Tuesday August 16, 2022. She courageously battled cancer for a short time. Adeline was surrounded by her family and left us knowing she was loved and very precious to each one of us. She has always been loving, kind and polite throughout her life and it continued until her passing.
Yakima Herald Republic
Art Oberto, Seattle's sausage and jerky king, dies at 95
Aug. 28—Art Oberto wasn't satisfied with regular pens. He had to carry four-color pens, usually four at a time, that he would give out to anyone he met, even though the inscription identified the recipient as a thief. "Stolen from Art 'Oh Boy' Oberto," each pen was labeled. "Have fun now!"
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Yakima arts district idea shows some creative thinking
Leavenworth was a broken-down logging town before it hit somebody that its dramatic alpine setting in the northern Cascades hamlet was a dead ringer for Bavaria. So they gave the place a deep face-lift, started hosting festivals and turned themselves into one of the West’s favorite tourist stops. Ashland,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Long COVID resources are scarce in Yakima County and across the state
HollyAnna DeCoteau Littlebull sits in her backyard on a balmy August afternoon. She’s greeted by a front-row view of Ahtanum Ridge and is reminded of a time in her life when she would run up and down the hill for exercise. These days, she can barely run at all.
