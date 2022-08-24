It’s tempting to think the graduation of a prolific quarterback might make it easier to knock Prosser down from its perch atop the CWAC. To be sure, replacing the production of league MVP and three-year starter Kaiden Rivera won’t be easy, not to mention the loss of one of his top targets, AJ Gonzalez. Still, few programs in the Yakima Valley bring back more talent and have a better record of reloading than the Mustangs.

PROSSER, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO