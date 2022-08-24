Read full article on original website
Singer Christopher Cross attends Senators game in Harrisburg: “Caught a great ballgame on our day off”
Yacht rock star Christopher Cross recently made a stop in central Pennsylvania to take in a game with the Harrisburg Senators. The artist behind songs such as “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” posted a photo from the City Island stadium on his Facebook page yesterday, posing with a group while watching the game.
earnthenecklace.com
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks
Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
abc27.com
Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival to take place in Lower Paxton Township
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will take place at George Park off Nyes Road on Saturday, September 10. According to Lower Paxton Township’s Facebook page, the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will benefit Make-a-Wish and will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at George Park, 300 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg, Pa., 17111.
theburgnews.com
Burg Blog: Everyone Loses
In the business world, there’s an old cliché called the “win-win.”. A win-win means that some deal or transaction is so good that everyone’s a winner—all parties leave happy. In Harrisburg this week, we had the exact opposite of the win-win: the lose-lose. On Tuesday,...
abc27.com
2022 New Cumberland Apple Festival announced
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Apple Festival is returning for its 36th year on Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m at New Cumberland Borough Park. There will be hand-made items and delicacies available from local vendors and crafters. Food vendors will have food...
lykensvalley.org
Williamstown Man Convicted in Abortion Death, 1973
Mrs. Mildred Maley, of Ashland, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, died at the Pottsville Hospital on August 17, 1971, following an illegal abortion performed on her by Wayne M. Mace of Williamstown, Dauphin County. Mace was arrested and later tried in October 1973, but one of the charges against him had to be dropped because of the unconstitutionality of the law on which it was based – as determined by the U. S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, which had been announced on January 22, 1973. Nevertheless, Mace was tried on the other charges, including involuntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to a term of one and one-half to three years in the state penitentiary.
Pa. AG sues leasing company for rent-to-own scheme
Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit Thursday against Progressive Leasing for allegedly violating a state disclosure law.
Largest dinosaur exhibit in America comes to York
YORK, Pa. — Dinosaurs were extinct long before humans roamed the Earth, but this weekend is your chance to get up close and personal with the prehistoric beasts. Jurassic Quest will be at the Weis Markets Arena at the York Expo Center from Aug. 26 to 28. The indoor...
abc27.com
Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
Court: Your license plate could get you pulled over in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police can now pull over drivers that have any part of their license plates covered. This ruling follows a case from April 2021, where an officer pulled over a car that had a license plate with the bottom strip covered up. Specifically, it was said the frame encircling the […]
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’
As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
msn.com
Owners closed Harrisburg pizza shops to retaliate against union efforts: employees
The staff of Knead in Harrisburg have filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board, saying that the business’ closure was retaliation against the unionizing effort. The charge claims that there were coercive statements, as well as changes in terms and conditions of employment, made after the employees...
Harrisburg, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Reading High School football team will have a game with Central Dauphin East High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Reading High SchoolCentral Dauphin East High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Crumbl Cookies coming to central Pa. with 170-plus cookie flavors
A national cookie chain appears to be coming to Cumberland County. Crumbl Cookies signed a lease for the Silver Spring Square at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, according to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. A spokeswoman for the company said the store is in the early development stages....
wdac.com
Bonus PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate Checks Coming
HARRISBURG – Thousands of the older and disabled Pennsylvanians who have already received a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will also receive a one-time bonus rebate starting this week. The one-time bonus rebates are being delivered to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Pennsylvanians approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70% of their original rebate amount. That means the total amount a claimant will receive could be as much as $1,657.50 – up from a previous maximum of $975. The PA Department of Revenue has already processed over 361,000 one-time bonus rebates. Claimants will automatically receive the rebate through the same method, either direct deposit or mailed paper check, that they received their original rebates earlier this year.
Harrisburg announces another delay in the North Second Street project
There’s been another delay for the first phase of the two-way conversion project on North Second Street, pushing it back to September. But the overall project is expected to be completed on time, according to the city’s construction partner, JVI Construction Group. City spokesperson Matt Maisel said the...
Used car prices jumped in central Pa. with rest of nation, but dealers see market cooling
The Harrisburg region’s rise in used car prices has mirrored national trends, according to newly released data, although local dealers have seen the market cool more recently as supply shortages and inflation show signs of easing. Pricing data from the online car listing engine. shows a 10.8% rise in...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Dietrich Doubles Down At The Grove
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A night to remember, indeed, Danny Dietrich performed the unthinkable Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway and beat the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 not only once, but twice. Dietrich swept the annual Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20‘s program for back-to-back...
Sports complex planned for North York borough
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The former Central York High athletic field could look much different in the near future with the potential for a brand new sports complex. The site is under new ownership. Inch and Company Construction bought the property and plans to build a sports complex similar...
