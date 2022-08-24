ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
PennLive.com

16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks

Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
abc27.com

Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival to take place in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will take place at George Park off Nyes Road on Saturday, September 10. According to Lower Paxton Township’s Facebook page, the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will benefit Make-a-Wish and will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at George Park, 300 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg, Pa., 17111.
theburgnews.com

Burg Blog: Everyone Loses

In the business world, there’s an old cliché called the “win-win.”. A win-win means that some deal or transaction is so good that everyone’s a winner—all parties leave happy. In Harrisburg this week, we had the exact opposite of the win-win: the lose-lose. On Tuesday,...
abc27.com

2022 New Cumberland Apple Festival announced

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Apple Festival is returning for its 36th year on Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m at New Cumberland Borough Park. There will be hand-made items and delicacies available from local vendors and crafters. Food vendors will have food...
lykensvalley.org

Williamstown Man Convicted in Abortion Death, 1973

Mrs. Mildred Maley, of Ashland, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, died at the Pottsville Hospital on August 17, 1971, following an illegal abortion performed on her by Wayne M. Mace of Williamstown, Dauphin County. Mace was arrested and later tried in October 1973, but one of the charges against him had to be dropped because of the unconstitutionality of the law on which it was based – as determined by the U. S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, which had been announced on January 22, 1973. Nevertheless, Mace was tried on the other charges, including involuntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to a term of one and one-half to three years in the state penitentiary.
FOX 43

Largest dinosaur exhibit in America comes to York

YORK, Pa. — Dinosaurs were extinct long before humans roamed the Earth, but this weekend is your chance to get up close and personal with the prehistoric beasts. Jurassic Quest will be at the Weis Markets Arena at the York Expo Center from Aug. 26 to 28. The indoor...
abc27.com

Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
WTAJ

Court: Your license plate could get you pulled over in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police can now pull over drivers that have any part of their license plates covered. This ruling follows a case from April 2021, where an officer pulled over a car that had a license plate with the bottom strip covered up. Specifically, it was said the frame encircling the […]
PennLive.com

Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’

As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
wdac.com

Bonus PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate Checks Coming

HARRISBURG – Thousands of the older and disabled Pennsylvanians who have already received a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will also receive a one-time bonus rebate starting this week. The one-time bonus rebates are being delivered to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Pennsylvanians approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70% of their original rebate amount. That means the total amount a claimant will receive could be as much as $1,657.50 – up from a previous maximum of $975. The PA Department of Revenue has already processed over 361,000 one-time bonus rebates. Claimants will automatically receive the rebate through the same method, either direct deposit or mailed paper check, that they received their original rebates earlier this year.
sprintcarandmidget.com

Dietrich Doubles Down At The Grove

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A night to remember, indeed, Danny Dietrich performed the unthinkable Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway and beat the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 not only once, but twice. Dietrich swept the annual Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20‘s program for back-to-back...
FOX 43

Sports complex planned for North York borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The former Central York High athletic field could look much different in the near future with the potential for a brand new sports complex. The site is under new ownership. Inch and Company Construction bought the property and plans to build a sports complex similar...
