Charmaine Dickerson Redd
4d ago
All the people that vented and didn't know the truth are finally quiet like crickets. Let this serve as a lesson everything in the news and on TV is not always the truth. So many people where divided by corrupted police officers. Everyone claiming back the blue should know not to have expectations on people because you can easily be manipulated and deceived. Pray for discernment so in the future God will open your eyes and ears to the truth.
Reply(1)
7
Kachinala Jones
3d ago
the one that could have made this happen was the attorney General of Kentucky he covered it up and should resign beautiful people of Kentucky get rid of McConnell and his protege
Reply
6
Deplorable Me
4d ago
the DOJ knows an awful lot about lying to get a warrant
Reply(6)
8
