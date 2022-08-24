ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

natureworldnews.com

30-Foot Prehistoric Underwater Lizard Found in Dallas, Texas

Paleontologists discovered the striking petrified bones of a 30-foot aquatic lizard in Texas. They used various tools, including shovels, picks, probes, and paintbrushes, to delicately extract the fossil from the clay-like rock in the riverbed. According to reports, the entire process took six days. According to The Dallas Morning News...
DALLAS, TX
