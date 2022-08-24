ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

New principal announced for Grant D. Morse Elementary School

Saugerties Central School District announces that Kristina Giangreco, of Ravena, has been named the next principal of Grant D. Morse Elementary School, effective August 22. This will be her 19th year in education. Giangreco entered the education field teaching music at Lake Pleasant Central School District and Catskill Central School...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

TOP HONORS: Local College Earns ‘Best Value’ Top 30 Ranking

We can't argue the fact that life, in general, is more pricey these days, but the cost of a college education is something that has always brought about a great deal of concern for families. As borrowers across the state just learned about the President's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, on the minds of prospective college students and their families is likely the affordability of getting a college education.
NEW PALTZ, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Sports
City
Newburgh, NY
City
Montgomery, NY
News 12

Cornwall mom says daughter experienced racism at middle school

A Cornwall mother is hoping to raise awareness to what she says is racism in her daughter’s school. Alisha Meekins has a 12-year-old daughter who goes to Cornwall Middle School. She spoke out about several alleged instances at two recent board meetings. She tells News 12 the behavior started...
CORNWALL, NY
examiner-plus.com

Welcome to Your Weekend+

Good morning! Today is Saturday, August 26. You’re reading the Weekend+ Edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission in Westchester and Putnam counties. Become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic Trainer#Athletic Training#University Health Network#Mount Saint Mary College#Sports Liaison#St Luke#Ithaca College
Mid-Hudson News Network

Serious accident closes Route 9 in Town of Poughkeepsie

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday closed the southbound lanes. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police advised motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The police...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Otto’s Full Service, Piermont, NY

Otto’s Full Service, a new American restaurant and bar, has opened in Piermont. It’s housed inside a former gas station that dates back to the 1920’s and is named for Otto, the man who owned and operated the gas station. Phil Iannuccilli is the executive chef behind...
PIERMONT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
101.5 WPDH

Cool Music Festival in Poughkeepsie this Sunday

Lots of communities have music festivals, but the one coming up this Sunday in Poughkeepsie is a cool music festival with a twist. The music will be playing all around Poughkeepsie, and instead of a stage, the music will be on the porches of some of the most historical and beautiful houses in the area.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
TripAdvisor Blog

The Catskills town that has it all

A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
SAUGERTIES, NY
WTNH

Paul Newman’s daughters sue late actor’s charity foundation

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new lawsuit has exposed a deep rift between two of Paul Newman’s daughters and the late actor’s charitable foundation funded by profits from the Newman’s Own line of food and drink products. The daughters, Susan Kendall Newman and Nell Newman, allege Newman’s Own Foundation has improperly cut its mandated contributions […]
STAMFORD, CT
Hudson Valley Post

Highly-Anticipated Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest Event Returns

Break out the lederhosen! Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest returns in September. For over 170 years, Germania of Poughkeepsie has been dedicated to the preservation of, and education to the public about Germany and German American Heritage and Culture. The annual Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest is one of the most popular annual events in the area, and Townsquare Media is always happy to be a part of it as a media sponsor.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Charges Pending in Fatal 3-Car Crash in Woodbury

Police are releasing more information about a crash in Woodbury, New York that has left at least one person dead and several others injured. Troopers and officers from the Woodbury Police Department were called to U.S. Route 6 in Woodbury, New York at approximately 8:23pm on Monday, August 15, 2022 after being dispatched for a three-car crash "with entrapment and serious injuries."
WOODBURY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy