Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Spring Valley community petitions to help football coach get reinstated
After hearing the news that Andrew Delva, Spring Valley high school’s 20-year veteran football coach, was going to be removed by administrators for lacking a state coaching license, the community started a petition to have him reinstated.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New principal announced for Grant D. Morse Elementary School
Saugerties Central School District announces that Kristina Giangreco, of Ravena, has been named the next principal of Grant D. Morse Elementary School, effective August 22. This will be her 19th year in education. Giangreco entered the education field teaching music at Lake Pleasant Central School District and Catskill Central School...
The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY
Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.
TOP HONORS: Local College Earns ‘Best Value’ Top 30 Ranking
We can't argue the fact that life, in general, is more pricey these days, but the cost of a college education is something that has always brought about a great deal of concern for families. As borrowers across the state just learned about the President's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, on the minds of prospective college students and their families is likely the affordability of getting a college education.
News 12
Cornwall mom says daughter experienced racism at middle school
A Cornwall mother is hoping to raise awareness to what she says is racism in her daughter’s school. Alisha Meekins has a 12-year-old daughter who goes to Cornwall Middle School. She spoke out about several alleged instances at two recent board meetings. She tells News 12 the behavior started...
examiner-plus.com
Welcome to Your Weekend+
Good morning! Today is Saturday, August 26. You’re reading the Weekend+ Edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission in Westchester and Putnam counties. Become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year.
Loved Ones Say Aching Goodbye To 6-Year-Old Waldwick Superhero
Cancer is its most ruthless when it snatches young innocents, steals their childhood and shatters the hearts of those who love them. It claimed another when loved ones said goodbye this week to Cole McKeon. He was all of six years old. “He will never be in pain again. He...
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
Why Can’t Trucks Stay on Four Wheels in the Hudson Valley?
How many more times does this need to happen before we can declare a vehicular epidemic? Another truck overturned recently in the Hudson Valley, leaving many residents wondering how this type of accident keeps happening. Truck Rollovers in the Hudson Valley. Experts have observed a rise in crime during summer...
Hudson Valley Man Confesses After Missing New York Teacher Killed
A Hudson Valley man gave key details about what led to the death of a missing New York woman and will give clues to help police find her body. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler confirmed an Orange County, New York man confessed to killing a woman who went missing from the City of Newburgh in late 2019.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serious accident closes Route 9 in Town of Poughkeepsie
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday closed the southbound lanes. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police advised motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The police...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Otto’s Full Service, Piermont, NY
Otto’s Full Service, a new American restaurant and bar, has opened in Piermont. It’s housed inside a former gas station that dates back to the 1920’s and is named for Otto, the man who owned and operated the gas station. Phil Iannuccilli is the executive chef behind...
Cool Music Festival in Poughkeepsie this Sunday
Lots of communities have music festivals, but the one coming up this Sunday in Poughkeepsie is a cool music festival with a twist. The music will be playing all around Poughkeepsie, and instead of a stage, the music will be on the porches of some of the most historical and beautiful houses in the area.
New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown
At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
TripAdvisor Blog
The Catskills town that has it all
A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
Alert Issued For Missing NY Man Now Believed To Be In Cornwall
A 56-year-old upstate New York man has gone missing and authorities are alerting the public they believe he is in the Hudson Valley. David C. Rasmussen was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Tonawanda, New York, just outside of Buffalo. He is described as being 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with...
Paul Newman’s daughters sue late actor’s charity foundation
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new lawsuit has exposed a deep rift between two of Paul Newman’s daughters and the late actor’s charitable foundation funded by profits from the Newman’s Own line of food and drink products. The daughters, Susan Kendall Newman and Nell Newman, allege Newman’s Own Foundation has improperly cut its mandated contributions […]
Highly-Anticipated Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest Event Returns
Break out the lederhosen! Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest returns in September. For over 170 years, Germania of Poughkeepsie has been dedicated to the preservation of, and education to the public about Germany and German American Heritage and Culture. The annual Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest is one of the most popular annual events in the area, and Townsquare Media is always happy to be a part of it as a media sponsor.
New Jersey Woman Strikes Rich At ‘Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store’
A New Jersey woman won at least $1 million after a trip to the Hudson Valley. In early July, we reported a second prize ticket for New York’s July 6 CASH4LIFE game was sold in Dutchess County. CASH4LIFE Winning Ticket Sold at Fishkill, Dutchess County Store. The lucky ticket...
Charges Pending in Fatal 3-Car Crash in Woodbury
Police are releasing more information about a crash in Woodbury, New York that has left at least one person dead and several others injured. Troopers and officers from the Woodbury Police Department were called to U.S. Route 6 in Woodbury, New York at approximately 8:23pm on Monday, August 15, 2022 after being dispatched for a three-car crash "with entrapment and serious injuries."
